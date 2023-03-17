U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.00
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,284.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,593.25
    +10.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.10
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.42
    +1.07 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +12.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    +0.32 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.89
    -3.25 (-12.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0010
    -0.5840 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,173.06
    +1,382.01 (+5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.06
    +34.44 (+6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.07
    +71.04 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Potato Protein Market worth $144 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potato Protein Market is projected to reach USD 144 million by 2028 from USD 105 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Potato proteins have many nutritional benefits with different fractions having different applications in the food, beverage, and feed industry that tends to act as a driver for the potato protein market among consumers.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=117255732

Browse in-depth TOC on "Potato Protein Market" 
295 – Tables 
61 – Figures 
251 – Pages

Potato protein concentrates is the type which dominated the market in 2022.

Potato protein concentrates largely find their application in the feed industry, largely in cattle and swine feed, as they have high nutritive value. However, in the food industry, due to its high instability after isolation by thermal coagulation of the potato juice, potato protein finds very limited usage. The content of glycoalkaloids is comparatively low in concentrates. There have been attempts to utilize potato protein concentrate in human consumption, but it has limited success due to its undesirable taste, smell and texture of the dried coagulate. Potato protein concentrates can be a less expensive alternative to fish meals. It is used as a promising fish meal substitute because of its high protein and essential amino acid content. KMC Ingredients (Denmark) offers Potapro 1500, a potato protein concentrate product ideal for animal feed applications.

Consumer demand for organic potato protein is in growing demand due to health benefits.

Organic potato protein is a by-product of organic potato starch production. After the starch production, the remaining juice is gently dried, and the brownish-grey powder leftover remains organic potato protein. It is rich in amino acids such as lysine, methionine, cystine, and cysteine. The organic protein product is an excellent nutrient for all livestock and is a protein of the highest quality that is easily digestible. Organic potato protein is manufactured without the use of fertilizers and pesticides. The consumers' increasing inclination toward organic over conventional food is due to the reasons behind personal health and well-being. Consumers are becoming more interested in these products because of the nutritional content and health benefits of organically cultivated potatoes.

Dairy alternatives accounted for the second largest market share in the food and beverages segment in 2022.

The well-documented trend in the food industry is increasing demand for dairy alternatives as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware. The dairy alternatives include non-dairy vegetarian food, potato milk, yogurt, ice creams, vegan cheese, and creamers. Potato protein is one of the popular substitutes for dairy products.

Growing popularity of plant-based protein alternatives, particularly in the dairy industry, is one of the factors driving the demand for potato protein in dairy alternatives. As per the Plant Based Foods Association, vegan cheese had a 7% increase in sales in the year 2021, which positively impacts the potato protein market since potato protein powder is an important ingredient in making vegan cheese.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=117255732

Demand for plant-based protein and health benefits of potato protein to drive market for potato protein in North America

The North American potato protein market is a growing industry driven by increasing demand for plant-based protein and the health benefits of potato protein. It is a high-quality protein source rich in essential amino acids and suitable for various food applications, including sports nutrition, supplements, animal feed, and meat alternatives.

As reported by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) of the US Department of Agriculture, there was a significant production of potatoes in the US, with a volume of 442 million cwt (hundredweight) in 2020. This is a key factor driving the growth of the potato protein market in North America. As a major producer of potatoes, the US has a significant potential supply of potato protein, which can be extracted and processed to produce high-quality protein powder. A strong market for potato protein in North America is created  as there is increasing demand for plant-based protein sources, along with the growing trend towards sustainable agriculture and reducing the environmental impact of food production. A key advantage for North American potato protein manufacturers is the availability of potatoes as a raw material for protein production, who can source their potatoes locally and reduce transportation costs. This is also beneficial in terms of sustainability, as it reduces the carbon footprint of production and supports local agriculture.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Avebe (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Sudzucker AG (US), Roquette Freres (France), Emsland Group (Germany), KMC Ingredients (Denmark), Pepees Group (Poland), AKV Langholt (Denmark), PPZ Niechlow (Poland), The Scoular Company (US), Finnamyl (Finland), Kemin Industries (USA), Bioriginal (Canada), and Duynie (Netherlands).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=117255732

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Soy Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Protein, and Soy Flours), Application (Food and Feed), Form (Dry and Liquid), Nature, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Type (Slices, Chunks, Flakes, and Granules), Source (Soy, Wheat, and Pea), Application (Meat Alternatives, Cereals & Snacks), Form (Dry and Wet), Nature and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/potato-protein-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/potato-protein.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potato-protein-market-worth-144-million-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301774814.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett Sees Occidental Buying Window as Crude Slump Hits Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThe billionaire

  • Occidental Petroleum May Be Good for Buffett, but Is It Good for You?

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway , reported that the investment vehicle added more Occidental Petroleum shares, lifting its stake to 23.1%. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of OXY, below, I can see a downtrend playing out from early November.

  • Boeing resumes deliveries of 787 Dreamliner as order book swells

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing confirmed on Thursday it delivered a 787 Dreamliner to German airline Lufthansa, its first since deliveries were halted in late February after it disclosed a data issue with a component. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed last month that Boeing had paused deliveries due to the data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which the company found after reviewing certification records. The FAA said Friday it was satisfied the issue has been resolved and approved Boeing to resume delivering 787s.

  • Glencore CEO Says His Company Is Cheapest Way to Benefit From Copper Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc boss Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of dealmaking in the mining industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionThe

  • Target and Walmart Make a Major Pricing Decision

    Both retailers have embraced a strategy that should drive shoppers to both brands, maybe at the expense of Kroger and other grocery chains.

  • As the Stock Surges, Let's Take Another Look at Adobe

    As it turns out, ADBE reported a top line and bottom beat and prices have rallied strongly Thursday. In this updated daily bar chart of ADBE, below, I can see that prices gapped higher Thursday on the opening and have rallied to the underside of the undersides of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line but could soon give us a cover shorts buy signal.

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said. Europe's biggest carmaker wants its battery unit PowerCo to become a global battery supplier, not just produce for Volkswagen's own needs, Thomas Schmall told Reuters in an interview. PowerCo will start by delivering cells to Ford for the 1.2 million vehicles the U.S. carmaker is building in Europe on Volkswagen's electric MEB platform, he said.

  • Japan to Lift Restrictions on Chip Material Exports to South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Korean electronics makers surged after Japan said it’ll roll back export restrictions of key semiconductor materials, laying to rest concern about the fragility of an important link in the tech supply chain.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon

  • 3 Domestic Auto Stocks Well-Poised to Fend Off Industry Woes

    While the rising economic uncertainty has dampened the Domestic Auto Industry's prospects, industry players like GM, PCAR and HOG are better equipped to tide over the headwinds.

  • Volkswagen joins China price war as new emissions rule looms

    SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co is offering 3.7 billion yuan ($537 million) in cash subsidies for car purchases in China, joining more than 40 brands in slashing prices ahead of a change in emissions rules in the world's largest auto market. The joint venture between China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd and Germany's Volkswagen AG is offering 15,000 yuan to 50,000 yuan in subsidies until April 30 for its full lineup, which includes the Teramont, Lavida and Phideon models, SAIC-VW said on its WeChat account late on Thursday.

  • 5 foods a longevity expert eats each day to stay biologically 20 years younger than his age

    Dr. Mark Hyman, author of “Forever Young,” says certain foods can help slow the aging process.

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Billion Lifelin

  • Has U.S. Oil Drilling Finally Reached its Zenith?

    An array of market realities, not the inability to find or drill more oil, may limit U.S. producers long-term.

  • Here’s the 30 banks global regulators think are most systemically important

    Bloomberg says these 30 banks are deemed so important by international regulators they need to hold extra capital and meet other standards.