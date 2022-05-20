U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Potato Soup Market is Extrapolated to Reach a Value of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights

·4 min read
Companies Profiled in Potato Soup Market are Campbell Soup Company, King Arthur Baking Company, Dylan's, Bear Creek® (B&G Foods, Inc.), Idahoan Foods, LLC, Progresso (General Mills), Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Knorr (Unilever Plc), The Real Soup Co., Kettle Cuisine, LLC, Fresh Fayre (Fresh Direct Limited), Panera Bread

NEWARK, Del, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global potato soup market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.9% and top a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). In the fast paced and modern retail, offering right food product in terms of nutrition and convenience is fueling the demand for potato soup.

Further, need for easy to go and quick service will drive the demand for potato soup. With rapid expansion of food industry, where quality and consistency is the key, potato soup can assist in delivering a convenient meal easily as a time saving and healthy option.

However, the heat of serving potato soup is more on for cafes, restaurants and hotels as an impeccable food option. As potato soup is nutritious, and easy to prepare, and gives customers more choice with a handful of flavour options available, it is facilitating the growth in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Potato soup demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 8.2% in 2022.

Potato soup market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032.

Demand for potato soup grew at 7.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

In terms of product type, baked potato soup is expected to dominate the global potato soup market.

Based on flavor, flavor segment is likely to witness high growth over the assessment period of 2022-2032.

“Potato soup acts as a convenient meal throughout all the time with a much applied versatility with different flavours, which makes it a hearty meal at any time of day for anyone. To capitalize on this existing trend, retailers are stocking the products in shelves with a range of quality to stand in profit,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key potato soup brands are conducting several researches and looking for new strategic partnerships, while key business brands are focusing on developing the applications in food industry to generate high quality food and beverage solutions. Key players are focusing on new formulations and product innovations to gain market share and attract more customers towards the product.

Ø In 2018, Campbell Soup Company announced to launch a new drink, which is a blend of water with sweet potato juice, and act as an isotonic beverage post workout. The gluten-free product is a plant based soup, and non-GMO in nature. Glucose of sweet potatoes and electrolytes are blended in the product with purified water to create the soup that is filled with nutrients and isotonic fluids.

Potato Soup Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Plain

  • Baked

  • Mixed

  • Others

By Packaging Type:

  • Fresh

  • Frozen

  • Canned

  • Others

By Flavor:

  • Unflavoured

  • Flavoured

By Product Format:

  • Cream

  • Powder

  • Chunk

  • Paste

  • Others

By Usage Format:

  • Ready to Cook

  • Ready to Eat

By Sales Channel:

  • B2B / HoReCa

  • B2C

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

  3.1. Global Potato Soup Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2022-2025) and Long Term (2026-2032)

      3.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

      3.1.2. Likely Scenario

  3.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

  3.3. Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

4. Market Background

  4.1. Global Production Outlook of Potato Soup Market

  4.2. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan of Potato Soup

  4.3. Product Launches Track & Trends

  4.4. Macro-Economic Factors

  4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5. Key Regulations

  5.1. Specialized Processes FDA Regulation

  5.2. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

  5.3. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

  5.4. Import/Export Regulations

TOC Continue…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Flour Conditioner Market : The global flour conditioner market is estimated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of around 4% to 5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Dairy-Free Smoothies Market : The global dairy-free smoothies market is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of around 6% to 7% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Allyl Caproate Market : The global allyl caproate market is estimated to project growth at a CAGR of nearly 5% to 6% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Scleroglucan Market : The global scleroglucan market is estimated to exhibit growth at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Dextrates Market : The global dextrates market is expected to project growth at a robust CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2032.

