U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.38
    -0.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.70
    -13.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.39 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9824
    -0.0053 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0092 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7830
    -0.4490 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,140.09
    -314.78 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Potbelly Corporation Extends Contract for Chief Executive Officer Robert D. Wright through 2025

Potbelly Sandwich Works, LLC
·3 min read
Potbelly Sandwich Works, LLC
Potbelly Sandwich Works, LLC

Wright to lead the Company through its next phase of growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced its Board of Directors has agreed to extend the terms of Robert D. Wright’s contract as Chief Executive Officer through 2025.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we are extremely pleased to extend Bob’s agreement with Potbelly for an additional three years,” said Joe Boehm, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Since joining in 2020, Bob has established a strong foundation for Potbelly’s success, effectively improving operations and defining a strategic direction for the Company. His success in pivoting the Company back to growth, along with his deep restaurant operating experience, adept leadership capabilities, and alignment with shareholders gives us great confidence that Bob is the right leader for Potbelly to drive traffic-driven profitability and unit growth via our Five-Pillar strategy.”

Since becoming CEO in 2020, Mr. Wright has delivered growth for Potbelly through strong top-line momentum, its return to profitability, and operational success. He led the Company through the challenges of the global pandemic, strengthened Potbelly’s executive management team with the addition of several highly experienced restaurant professionals, and drove advancement in the Company’s tech stack and digital platform. Mr. Wright is leading Potbelly’s strategic pivot to become a franchise-focused organization, positioning the Company for profitability and system growth, with a long-term target of 2,000 units.

“Potbelly is an outstanding Company with a unique and differentiated position in the fast casual restaurant space, and I am honored by the opportunity to continue leading such a marquee brand into the future. I am extremely proud of the progress made by our Potbelly family over the last two years and pleased by the improved performance of the Company,” said Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer. “Together, our Board, senior leadership, and dedicated teams continue to focus on delivering the best experience for our customers, expanding our business with franchisees and driving enhanced value for all stakeholders. It is a privilege to lead these efforts.”

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Forward-Looking-Statements

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to its ability to successfully expand its business and become a franchise-focused organization. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that it is unable to successfully execute its growth plans and that the Company is not able to achieve its planned expansion. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

Investor Relations Contact
Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
PBPB@alpha-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy, Booking, Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications software company, sank today after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target for Twilio's shares by more than half. Twilio will report its third-quarter results after the bell tomorrow, but investors weren't waiting around for it. Bank of America analyst Michael Funk, who was previously bullish on Twilio, downgraded the company's stock rating to underperform and cut the price target for the stock to $85, a 51% decrease from the previous price target of $175.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

    U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy any time soon.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Omnicell, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 50% Undervaluation?

    Does the November share price for Omnicell, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Roku Plunges 24% on Forecast for Loss, Shrinking Ad Budgets

    (Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc., the maker of set-top boxes consumers use to watch Netflix and other streaming services, slumped in late trading after forecasting a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and saying advertisers’ budgets are under pressure.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release

  • 3 Things About Meta Platforms That Smart Investors Know

    It has been a terrible year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), with shares tumbling more than 70% year to date. The social media company has lost $660 billion in value -- roughly equivalent to the total market cap of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Let's review three things smart investors know about Meta for some answers.

  • Why Resideo Technologies Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Third-quarter results fell short of expectations, and the company guided lower for the year as well.

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    Rivian Automotive (RIVN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for PayPal (PYPL) This Earnings Season?

    PayPal (PYPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Possible bearish signals as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) insiders disposed of US$4.7m worth of stock

    Many Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( NYSE:TMO ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of...

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Retail stocks on the move: Amazon, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith gives an update on the markets.