Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Potbelly:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$13m ÷ (US$252m - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Potbelly has an ROCE of 7.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Potbelly compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Potbelly .

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Potbelly. The company has consistently earned 7.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 44% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Potbelly's ROCE

In conclusion, Potbelly has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 21% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Potbelly that we think you should be aware of.

