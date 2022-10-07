U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.25
    -5.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,985.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,497.00
    -44.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.91
    +0.46 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9807
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.47
    +1.92 (+6.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1192
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8610
    -0.2070 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,981.56
    -160.71 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.76
    -8.36 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,988.55
    -8.72 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Potential acquisition of a hotel company in Sicily by AS Pro Kapital Grupp

Pro Kapital Grupp
·1 min read
Pro Kapital Grupp
Pro Kapital Grupp

Potential acquisition of a hotel company in Sicily by AS Pro Kapital Grupp

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (Pro Kapital) has signed on April, 26 2022 a preliminary agreement with an intention to buy 100% of the shares of P.K. Sicily S.P.A. (registered office in Milan, Italy), which owns and operates hotel Domina Zagarella Sicily.

With this agreement Pro Kapital, as a promissory buyer, reserved its rights to buy the shares for the price of 12 million euros and initiates legal and financial due diligence. Pro Kapital had time until September, 30 2022 to decide whether to proceed with the transaction or decline.

As the legal and financial due diligence has taken longer than expected, the parties have agreed that Pro Kapital has until January, 31 2023 to decide whether to proceed with the transaction or decline.

Domina Zagarella with its 340 hotel rooms and various facilities is located in Santa Flavia, on the seaside, just a few kilometres from Palermo.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee


Recommended Stories

  • Do Mercer International's (NASDAQ:MERC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Eight pedestrians injured after NYPD squad car jumps curb in The Bronx

    The incident occurred on near the corner of Hoe and Westchester Avenues at 3.15pm on Thursday

  • Mercer International (MERC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $13.65, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day.

  • PetaRush Partners With Demi-Human NFT to Launch the First Cross-IPs Breeding Blockchain Game

    TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 7 October 2022 - The multi-IPs blockchain game PetaRush today announced its collaboration with Blue-Chip NFT project Demi-Human NFT. The collaboration between the ...

  • Cops Unleash 38 Rounds at Black Man in Mental Health Crisis

    Geoffrey N. FiegerIt took about three seconds for five Detroit officers to kill Porter Burks as he advanced toward them in the throes of a mental health episode on Sunday. Along the way, they fueled new questions about whether even those cops who are specifically intended to help people in crisis do anything at all to make people of color less likely to die in a hail of police bullets.Police say that Burks, a 20-year-old Black man diagnosed with schizophrenia, was carrying a knife around 5 a.m.

  • Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilisation began?

    Russians have piled across the border to neighbouring states since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation on Sept. 21 for the war in Ukraine. HOW MANY HAVE FLED RUSSIA SINCE MOBILISATION WAS ANNOUNCED? Getting precise totals is difficult but the number of Russians who have left could run into hundreds of thousands, based on media reports and figures released by neighbouring states.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • VIX Surge to 150 Is Day’s Biggest Options Bet for ‘Fear Gauge’

    (Bloomberg) -- Uncertainty about the upcoming jobs report pushed the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, to close above 30 on Thursday. And someone is wagering that it won’t stop there.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Document

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • Tech Stocks Set for More Pain as AMD Revives Earnings Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are facing more pain after chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. revived fears about the upcoming earnings season after warning that third-quarter sales were softer than expected.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US A

  • Credit Suisse Offers $3 Billion Debt Buyback After Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG aims to buy back debt 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) worth of debt, taking advantage of the slump in market prices while demonstrating financial muscle after a week in which some investors questioned its solidity.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by De

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Cathie Wood’s Dip-Buying Binge Mainly Focusing on Small Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s latest dip-buying binge appears to be largely focused on smaller stocks, cementing her firm’s already hefty shareholdings in such companies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Most

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

    Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28. Musk said earlier this week he would buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the price that was agreed in April, but included a condition that the closing of the deal be contingent on debt financing for the transaction coming through. Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo