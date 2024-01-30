Advertisement
How can a potential homebuyer get their earnest money back in Arizona?

Christopher A. Combs
·1 min read

Question: My husband and I signed an offer to buy a home in the East Valley, but the seller wants $30,000 earnest money. If we don't qualify for the mortgage, will we lose our $30,000 earnest money?

Answer: Probably not. Under the standard Arizona Association of Realtors purchase contract, the purchase of the home is contingent on the buyer qualifying for the mortgage. Two other important contingencies in the purchase contract are the approval of the title report and the approval of the home inspection by the buyer.

Bottom line: If you do not qualify for financing, approve the title report, or approve the home inspection, the $30,000 earnest money deposit should be returned to you.

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How can a potential homebuyer get earnest money back in Arizona?

