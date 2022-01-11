U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.26
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3050
    +0.0970 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,755.30
    +930.28 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Potential Interest Rate Hike Justifies Acting Fast To Secure Mortgages, Top Advisor Jayce Herbert Says

Finance of America
·3 min read

The Finance of America team in Denver helps aspiring homeowners buy their dream home.

Englewood, CO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver real estate professionals are anticipating that 2022 will continue the rise in demand for properties from last year, but paired with a potential interest rate hike -- and that’s spurring one top local mortgage advisor to warn buyers need to act fast on loans while rates are still low.

This year will see a “competitive” housing market for would-be homeowners, says a recent Denver Post article, but inflation and the possibility of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, create a fresh dynamic compared to 2021.

Even if interest rates inch up slightly, that could make mortgages more expensive and put dream homes out of reach for some aspiring owners. That’s why Jayce Herbert, a mortgage advisor with Finance of America Mortgage, says acting quickly is crucial when buying property this year.

“By creating a concrete plan and borrowing money as soon as possible, you can avoid the worst of the rising interest rates and begin building your wealth and property value sooner,” says Herbert, who works with clients to lock down competitive mortgages ahead of rate increases.

With almost six years of experience in the property industry and previous work as a credit specialist, Herbert is able to spot trends in interest rates, whether they’re decreasing or increasing, in advance so that clients get more affordable loans. By contrast, people who wait until interest rate rises are formally announced suffer from mortgages with costlier terms.

Herbert’s one-off skillset not only teaches buyers in the Denver Metro area all of the steps that they need to strengthen their credit and access otherwise unattainable loans, but also gives them the dedicated support they need to actually get those mortgages.

As part of that direct assistance to clients, he will spend as much time as needed to explain every aspect of the homebuying and mortgage process. “To most people, the world of finance and real estate can seem endlessly confusing. Property is expensive, the rules of attaining and maintaining a home are convoluted, and value and equity are terms that non-realtors only vaguely understand,” he says. “Although this can all be daunting, there are always people like me in the industry who are willing to lend a hand and volunteer their knowledge.”

Herbert’s roster of clients includes a particular emphasis on those buyers who are looking to build generational wealth and enhance their socioeconomic status through investing in real estate -- something he tells his hopeful homeowners is achievable no matter their background. “If you think this sounds impossible, you are not alone - but the truth is that it is possible to increase your wealth and socioeconomic status through the real estate you own,” he says.

“People often believe that real estate and homeownership is something that only happens when someone is already wealthy. While it is true that capital is needed to secure your property, it is not the sole deciding factor about who can commit to buying real estate,” Herbert says.

Indeed, the many people who have successfully used Herbert’s services to purchase their ideal properties with affordable loans at beneficial rates are testament to his belief that anyone can be a homeowner, and the sooner that they act, the better the financial benefit will be.

Media Contact: Jayce Herbert NMLS-1614193
Company: Finance of America NMLS-1071
Email: jherbert@loansclose.com
Website: loansclose.com


©Finance of America Mortgage LLC is licensed nationwide | | NMLS ID #1071 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) | 1 West Elm Street, First Floor, Conshohocken, PA 19428 | (800) 355-5626 | AZ Mortgage Banker License #0910184 | Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act | Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee #15499 | Kansas Licensed Mortgage Company | Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance | Licensed Mortgage Banker -- NYS Banking Department | Rhode Island Licensed Lender | Massachusetts Lender/Broker License MC1071. For licensing information go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.


Recommended Stories

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting All-Time Lows?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Fell 7.5% in 2021

    While the housing market boomed in 2020, last year saw uncertainty grow about whether it could maintain its momentum and worries about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates caused the mortgage market to sag a little. Although Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) does not originate mortgages -- rather only buying and selling those backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government and packaged from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae -- its stock still weakened in 2021 because of the concerns, falling 7.5% for the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Rising interest rates can hurt mortgage real estate investment trusts' (REITs) profits because they use current low interest rates to borrow money to buy assets (primarily mortgage-backed securities) that will produce high-margin returns in the future.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Spiked 14%

    This morning, not one, but two separate Wall Street analysts decided that Lithium Americas stock is a buy. In the first big upgrade of the day, German banker Deutsche Bank announced it is raising its rating on Lithium Americas to a buy with a $34 price target. As the analyst explains in a note covered by StreetInsider.com, "lithium market fundamentals [are] tightening, with Lithium producers well positioned to benefit from a favorable pricing environment."

  • Property taxes keep going up: What retirees should do—and not do—if they can’t pay them

    The tax hikes hit financially vulnerable homeowners the hardest. But there are exemptions and relief programs available for people on a fixed income.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Mark Cuban Doesn’t Believe in Bitcoin’s Role as a Hedge Against Inflation

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t believe the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation and doesn’t think it will ever be.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Up again, down again semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is up again as of noon ET Tuesday, rising a solid 2%. Reason No. 1 is Bank of America. The American megabank named Nvidia stock its "top pick in semis for 2022," as StreetInsider.com reported yesterday.

  • Roku signs 240,000-square-foot lease at 5 Times Square

    Roku is taking over the space previously occupied by Ernst & Young, which moved to One Manhattan West.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Howard Hughes takes out $127M loan to refinance office towers vacated by Exxon

    The Woodlands-based developer is currently trying to find new tenants for the two towers at Hughes Landing.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.