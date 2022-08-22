U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Potential investment victims of Kenneth Charles Fowler asked to contact the ASC

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is requesting the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation involving Kenneth Charles Fowler (a.k.a. Ken Davidson), a 71-year-old Calgary man.

In July 2017, the Provincial Court of Alberta issued an Order that Fowler be permanently cease traded and denied from relying on any exemptions available under Alberta securities laws. Investigators believe that Fowler solicited funds from investors between 2020 and 2022 under false pretences using the name Ken Davidson associated with the Finkle Street Trading Company. At least one victim has been identified.

The ASC believes that Fowler may have solicited other investors in Calgary, including seniors. Anyone who has been approached by Fowler, a.k.a Ken Davidson, to invest or have dealings with Finkle Street Trading is asked to contact the ASC at 1-877-355-4488.

Below/attached is a photo of Ken Fowler.

Kenneth Fowler (CNW Group/Alberta Securities Commission)
Kenneth Fowler (CNW Group/Alberta Securities Commission)

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c0889.html

