Potential Opportunity of USD 4,100 Million to Open Up in Oil & Gas Pumps - Exclusive Fact.MR Study

·7 min read

Centrifugal Pumps to Capture 35.1% of the Oil & Gas Pumps Market Share

Fact.MR's recently published report on the oil & gas pumps market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of product type, capacity, pump characteristics, deployment type & region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oil and gas pumps market is expected to reach USD 10,800 million by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

In 2022, the global oil and gas pumps market will account for 11% of the global industrial pumps market. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global market is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity of USD 4,100 million.

According to the International Energy Agency's (IKEA) Oil Market Report, oil demand is expected to rise by more than 110 million b/d by 2022. During the evaluation years of 2022-2032, the increased oil supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia is predicted to generate profitable prospects for oil and gas pump manufacturers.

According to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), demand for OPEC crude oil is predicted to rise by more than 40 million barrels per day by the end of 2040, fueling global energy demand. Furthermore, refinery additions are projected throughout the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America in the next years. Fuel demand for oil and gas pumps will increase by 2.1X as a result of this.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2435

With increased gas production in the United States, it is expected to be piped or exported as LNG to national and worldwide markets. During the assessment years of 2022-2032, this is expected to increase demand for oil and gas pumps by about 24%.

Centrifugal pumps are widely utilized in a variety of applications and are frequently favored for processes that require low viscosity and high flow rates. Because of their increased use in upstream segment and multi-phase pumping applications, demand is predicted to increase by 1.7X.

Due to its ability to act as a water and oil separator, demand for submersible pumps under centrifugal pumps, reciprocating pumps, and rotary pumps has increased by 1.3X in the oil and gas industry.

Additionally, manufacturers offering advanced monitoring systems are expected to introduce oil and gas pumps with pressure sensors, magnetic sensors, chemical sensors, and other sensors throughout the assessment period, which is expected to support market growth.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

USD 6,400 Million

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

USD 6,700 Million

Projected Year Value (2032F)

USD 10,800 Million

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

4.9%

Key Takeaways:

  • Centrifugal pumps segment holds 35.1% of the oil & gas pumps market share.

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is expected to hold 32.7% of the oil and gas pumps market.

  • Onshore use of oil & gas pumps holds 56.1% of the overall market share.

Growth Drivers:

  • Rising demand for oil & gas worldwide to propel the oil & gas pumps market growth.

  • Innovation in oil & gas pumps with new technology is expected to spur the demand forward.

Key Restraints:

  • Rising emission levels globally has resulted in governments across countries imposing strict emission regulations in the oil & gas industry, hence hindering the market.

To learn more about Oil and Gas Pumps Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2435

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of several local and regional companies, the worldwide oil and gas pumps market is extremely fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

  • Alfa Laval received a supply contract in 2020 to deliver Framo pumping systems for two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels operating outside of Brazil's coast, which includes marine pumping systems for seawater and firewater lift service.

  • Weir Oil & Gas Dubai was awarded a three-year contract to repair and service motors and pumps by a national oil company in the UAE in 2020.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • Oil sandsXylem

  • GRUNDFOS

  • Weir Group

  • Flowserve Corporation

  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA

  • Sulzer Ltd.

  • Nikkiso

  • Trillium Flow Technologies

  • Halliburton

  • Baker Hughes Company

  • Groman-Rupp EBARA Corporation

  • Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Gemmecotti

More Valuable Insights on Oil and Gas Pumps Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the oil & gas pumps market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global oil & gas pumps market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Product Type :

  • By Capacity :

  • By Pump Characteristics :

  • By Deployment Type :

  • By Region :

Key Questions Covered in Oil and Gas Pumps Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the oil and gas pumps market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for oil and gas pumps market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Oil and gas pumps market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Oil and gas pumps market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain –

Oil Refining Pumps Market Trends - Rising power demand and a heavy reliance on oil in developing nations has led to the construction of oil refineries, which has boosted sales of oil refining pumps. Oil refining pumps integrated with new technology are expected to gain popularity in oil refineries.

Reciprocating Pumps Market Forecast - The market for reciprocating pumps is expected to rise significantly. The global need for oil and gas, particularly in the petrochemical industry, is influencing the expansion of the reciprocating pumps market.

Canned Motor Pumps Market Scope - Due to interrupted operations in end-use sectors, demand for canned motor pumps has decreased dramatically. In the worldwide canned motor pumps market, reverse circulation canned motor pumps had the majority of the market share. Because of its capacity to treat highly volatile fluids including LPG, LNG, Liquid Ammonia, and refrigerants, these pumps are widely utilized in oil and gas and industrial applications.

Rotary Pumps Market Insights - In most developing countries, increasing access to water and the importance of sanitation is creating various chances for rotary pump market players. Furthermore, rising consumer disposable income is causing an increase in discretionary expenditure, particularly on chemicals and fuel, which is driving up demand for rotary pumps in developing countries.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potential-opportunity-of-usd-4-100-million-to-open-up-in-oil--gas-pumps--exclusive-factmr-study-301466491.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

