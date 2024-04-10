Potential tax to generate $8 million a year for Lexington’s parks moves forward

Lexington voters may decide in November whether to pay an additional tax to support the city’s more than 100 parks.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously to move an initiative forward that would allow voters to decide if they would pay additional property taxes for parks. The proposed tax would generate roughly $8 million per year for capital projects.

The council will take a final vote at its April 25 meeting. If it is approved, voters will have an opportunity to vote the tax up or down on Nov. 5.

Under the proposal, an average homeowner would pay an additional $52.88 per year in property taxes.

Parks Sustainable Funding, a nonprofit created to drum up support for the referendum, has said public parks are one of the city’s most used public resources.

A 2018 parks master plan showed 90% of Lexington residents use public parks. More than 57% of Fayette County residents visit or use parks at least once a month, according to the master plan. That parks master plan also showed the city needed $100 million in upgrades and improvements, or funding of roughly $5 million a year.

Backers of the referendum say funding capital projects with cash generated from the new tax is more fiscally responsible than borrowing for capital projects. The city often borrows money to pay for larger projects such as pools and trails.

The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee unanimously voted to move the referendum forward in March.

Parks help spur economic development, jobs

Multiple people urged the council before Tuesday’s vote to move the referendum forward and put it on the ballot in November.

Brittany Roethemeier, the executive director of Fayette Alliance, said the referendum allows voters to decide.

“This is a crucial step to allowing transformational investments in our city,” Roethemeier said. Parks help create vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. Extensive studies show well-maintained parks help spur economic development and attract jobs.

David Osborne, who serves on the city’s parks advisory board, has coached sports in multiple countries. The most vibrant cities he has lived in or visited have vibrant parks, he said.

Osborne said he lives across from Jacobson Park. There are dozens of different people who use Jacobson Park for a variety of reasons and sports, he said.

Osborne joked he will talk to anyone who makes eye contact with him. People have told him Lexington’s parks are universally beloved.

Griffin VanMeter said he lives near Woodland Park. He and his family have created many memories there.

“Parks and parks programs create the memories that shape our lives,” VanMeter said. He loves learning the Thriller dance every fall. He loves the grins of those in the city’s Therapeutic Camping program jump into the Woodland pool.