Potential Upside For Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited (Catalist:5UL) Not Without Risk

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.8x Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) Limited (Catalist:5UL) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios greater than 12x and even P/E's higher than 20x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s financial performance has been pretty ordinary lately as earnings growth is non-existent. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore), take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 367% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 1.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore)'s P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Atlantic Navigation Holdings (Singapore) currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

