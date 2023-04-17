Potential Upside For Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO) Not Without Risk

When close to half the companies operating in the Basic Materials industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, you may consider Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO) as an attractive investment with its 0.5x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Concrete Engineering Products Berhad Performed Recently?

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Concrete Engineering Products Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 56% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 51% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 15% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it odd that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Concrete Engineering Products Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends looking similar to current industry expectations hasn't given the P/S the boost we expected, given that it's lower than the wider industry P/S, When we see industry-like revenue growth but a lower than expected P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing downward pressure on the share price. While recent

