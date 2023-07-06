Potential Upside For DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ETR:DFV) Not Without Risk

There wouldn't be many who think DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG's (ETR:DFV) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Insurance industry in Germany is similar at about 0.5x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 20% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 105% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 24% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 8.7% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

