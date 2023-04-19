Potential Upside For PLB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:PLB) Not Without Risk

PLB Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:PLB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 27x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, PLB Engineering Berhad's earnings have been unimpressive. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this benign earnings growth rate will likely underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like PLB Engineering Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Although pleasingly EPS has lifted 111% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 10% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that PLB Engineering Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that PLB Engineering Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Having said that, be aware PLB Engineering Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us.

