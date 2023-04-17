Potential Upside For PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) Not Without Risk

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.2x PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Hospitality companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 1.8x and even P/S higher than 4x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does PointsBet Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, PointsBet Holdings has been relatively sluggish. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is PointsBet Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as PointsBet Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 30% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 27% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 11% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that PointsBet Holdings' P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On PointsBet Holdings' P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

A look at PointsBet Holdings' revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

