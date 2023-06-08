Potential Upside For AT Systematization Berhad (KLSE:AT) Not Without Risk

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.2x in the Machinery industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about AT Systematization Berhad's (KLSE:AT) P/S ratio of 1.1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does AT Systematization Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For example, consider that AT Systematization Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing revenue performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, AT Systematization Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 22% decrease to the company's top line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 208% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 14% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it interesting that AT Systematization Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From AT Systematization Berhad's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We didn't quite envision AT Systematization Berhad's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for AT Systematization Berhad (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

