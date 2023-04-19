Potential Upside For Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Not Without Risk

Webcentral Limited's (ASX:WCG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the IT industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.3x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Webcentral Performed Recently?

For instance, Webcentral's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Webcentral's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 1.0% decrease to the company's top line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 83% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 23% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it odd that Webcentral is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Webcentral revealed its three-year revenue trends looking similar to current industry expectations hasn't given the P/S the boost we expected, given that it's lower than the wider industry P/S, When we see industry-like revenue growth but a lower than expected P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing downward pressure on the share price. While recent

Having said that, be aware Webcentral is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning.

