Potentially Lost Bitcoin in Dormant Wallets Totals 34% of Supply, Says Glassnode

BeInCrypto –

The total amount of lost or long term held bitcoin is said to now be close to 34% of the current supply of bitcoin.

On-chain market analysis company Glassnode shows that the total amount of long term bitcoin holders or potentially lost bitcoin has reached 33.96%. The total amount is 7,131,084 bitcoin held in these wallets.

Source: Glassnode

The on-chain firm also recently highlighted that bitcoin exchange outflows have returned to a dominance of outflows through August as investors withdraw BTC. “The market has transitioned through a number of phases of exchange flow dominance over the last year, with outflow dominance last seen in late 2020,” the tweet stated.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto