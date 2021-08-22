U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -1.64 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,714.66
    -810.41 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Potentially Lost Bitcoin in Dormant Wallets Totals 34% of Supply, Says Glassnode

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan James
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BeInCrypto –

The total amount of lost or long term held bitcoin is said to now be close to 34% of the current supply of bitcoin.

On-chain market analysis company Glassnode shows that the total amount of long term bitcoin holders or potentially lost bitcoin has reached 33.96%. The total amount is 7,131,084 bitcoin held in these wallets. 

Source: Glassnode

The on-chain firm also recently highlighted that bitcoin exchange outflows have returned to a dominance of outflows through August as investors withdraw BTC. “The market has transitioned through a number of phases of exchange flow dominance over the last year, with outflow dominance last seen in late 2020,” the tweet stated.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 22nd, 2021

    It’s been a relatively positive start to the day for the majors, following Saturday’s pullback. A Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would support the broader market.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • Bitcoin Testing $50,000 Resistance as Altcoins Climb on Weekend

    Bitcoin remains under $50,000 as it continues to test resistance, while altcoins have enjoyed gains over Saturday.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Why Nvidia Won't Be Taken Down With Crypto's Dive

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just hit another earnings report out of the park. The party should continue into Q3 -- Nvidia expects a 44% year-over-year increase in sales at the midpoint of guidance. As expected, video game and data center revenue is leading the charge.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Biggest Stock Picks

    Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings include a technology stock, two financial giants, and two of the best known consumer brands companies in the world.

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • Palantir Is an Enigma. The Opportunity in Its Stock Is Far More Clear.

    Palantir stock is a favorite of retail investors, but the company’s outside-the-box thinking makes some on Wall Street nervous.

  • Goldman Sachs, BofA See Lost Decade Over for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Elevated commodity prices and expectations for earnings growth are igniting bullish bets on emerging-market equities after more than a decade of underperformance that left them approaching a 20-year low against developed-nation stocks.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Asset Management expect a boost for developing equities as investors capitalize on cheap valuations once vaccine rollouts pick up, helping the global economy to recover from the pandemic. Sou

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Why You Should Avoid These Two Hot Technology Stocks

    Investors looking for "the next big thing" can get distracted by high-tech, rapid-growth stocks that come to market. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and eliminate potential cyber threats automatically. It's easy to see why investors might be interested in the stock; SentinelOne grew its annual recurring revenue (it uses a subscription-based business, so this is how we measure the company's performance) 116% year over year in the first quarter.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.