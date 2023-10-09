Pothole breakdowns surge by a third, says AA

pot holes

Breakdowns caused by potholes have risen by almost a third in two years, according to the AA, as Britain’s worsening roads snag tyres and wreck cars’ suspension.

Jakob Pfaudler, the chief executive, said callouts linked to Britain’s broken roads had risen by 30pc in the past two years.

He welcomed Rishi Sunak’s plan to spend £8bn mending holes in roads, saying it would be appreciated by his customers.

Mr Pfaudler said: “We were pleased that there’s investment in road infrastructure, particularly potholes, that’s something our members are very concerned about.”



The Prime Minister recently set out plans to spend some of the billions that were earmarked for HS2 on fixing Britain’s broken roads, after axing the Northern leg of the rail project.

Mr Pfaudler was speaking as the AA, which attends 10,000 breakdowns a day, said its revenues had risen by 8pc to £524m in the six months to July.



However, profit before tax fell from £37m to £22m as the private equity-owned business’s borrowing costs rose. The AA’s debt stood at £2.28bn at the end of the period, though Mr Pfaudler insisted: “Our current position is very manageable.”

The AA is owned by private equity groups TowerBrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus.

In a boost for electric car drivers, the AA chief also said the surge in the cost of insuring a battery-powered car may be coming to an end. Mr Pfaudler said Britain was “past the peak of the inflation” in EV insurance rates.



Coverage costs have spiked as a result of a shortage of the specialist parts needed to repair EVs and qualified mechanics who can work on them. A number of insurers have stopped offering cover for electric cars amid fears over repair costs, including department store John Lewis.



Mr Pfaudler said: “We do see some of the trends that were driving a lot of the claims inflation, particularly availability of spare parts, and repair cost is still increasing right now, but we are probably past the peak of the inflation.



“We’ve also had a shortage of qualified mechanics. But we’re very pleased that over the past 18 months or so, we’ve been able not only to reverse this, but to recruit more than 150 patrols, train them on electric vehicles, and really cement our own in-house patrol force.”

Electric cars are mechanically simpler than combustion cars but very different to service, requiring experience of dealing with potentially lethal voltages.



With much of the car’s value, up to half, being in the battery pack, damage to the car’s power plant can also be very costly and mean replacing the entire unit.



When EVs do break down, they can cost about a quarter more to fix on average compared to a petrol or diesel vehicle, according to Thatcham Research.

According to the Association of British Insurers, vehicle repair costs across the industry rose 33pc over the first three months of the year, helping to push annual premiums to record highs.

