U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.74
    +17.31 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,026.24
    +110.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,110.73
    +49.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.54
    +19.65 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.05
    +1.55 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.90
    +12.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9610
    -0.0770 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5210
    +0.6200 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,174.60
    -1,168.00 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.64
    +16.00 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

POTLUCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES NEW RESTAURANT CONCEPT, CARRIQUI, COMING TO PEARL SEPTEMBER 2022

·2 min read

SAN ANTONIO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce a new restaurant coming to a historic and landmark San Antonio space. Carriqui (pronounced KHER-ih-key) will open at Pearl in what was formerly the building that housed Boehler's Liberty Saloon and Liberty Bar. The new 380-seat, 11,000 square foot restaurant will open to the public in September 2022. Carriqui is located at 239 E Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78215.

Carriqui exterior rendering courtesy of Don B. McDonald Architect
Carriqui exterior rendering courtesy of Don B. McDonald Architect

Carriqui is named after the green jay of South Texas home, the only place in the US where you can find this colorful and gregarious bird. The flightpath of the carriqui is the inspiration for the menu, which will showcase South Texas foodwaysfrom the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas coast and north to San Antonio. The menu will feature fresh seafood from the Gulf, Rio Grande-inspired botana platters, pit-cooked barbacoa and brisket, a masa program, and a robust cocktail and beverage program.

"We are thrilled to announce Carriqui, which has been in the making for years," said Potluck Hospitality CEO Elizabeth Fauerso. "As stewards of the storied structure, we are excited for the building's next chapter. We have assembled a great team to showcase the foodways of South Texas and welcome all of San Antonio to gather, relax and celebrate here."

The structure that houses Carriqui has always been a storied place with deep connections to Pearl Brewery and the surrounding neighborhood. In the early days of Pearl, Boehler's Liberty Saloon served as the watering hole and social center for the brewery's workers. In 1933 when prohibition ended, Pearl Brewery's first truck delivery was to this special location. Then from 1985 until 2008, the building was home to San Antonio's heralded Liberty Bar, which moved to the King William neighborhood in 2016.

Carriqui aims to honor its past and usher in the next chapter with the very best offerings of food and atmosphere with every intention of creating a space for joyful gathering. Carriqui was created by and for San Antonians, and the experience of being at Carriqui will resonate deeply for locals with its sense of history and home, and for visitors, it will offer a glimpse into what makes San Antonio special.

For more information about Carriqui visit carriquitx.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @CarriquiTX.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potluck-hospitality-announces-new-restaurant-concept-carriqui-coming-to-pearl-september-2022-301563221.html

SOURCE Potluck Hospitality

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Menu Hack (What's a McNasty?)

    The fast-food chain has some well-known secret menu items, but you may actually want to try this one).

  • Where should you eat on Cape Cod? Ultimate food and drink guide

    When you want to know the best places to eat and drink, you ask your friends and neighbors, right? Here's where Cape Codders say you should eat.

  • Every Single Fast Food Taco, Ranked From "Never Again" To "Take My Money Now"

    I did not see the #1 taco coming, TBH.View Entire Post ›

  • Cookie store chain gobbles up more space with Charlotte expansion into Steele Creek

    The Utah-based company has several local locations and is opening two stores within a week.

  • Winner of the Treasure Valley Taco Bracket has been announced. Find the results here

    After five rounds and nearly 3,200 total votes, the Treasure Valley’s favorite restaurant to grab a taco is...

  • Sioux Falls father-son duo opens Hangover Hut food truck

    Father and son Darin and Ryan Benning opened "The Hangover Hut" food truck this summer in Sioux Falls.

  • Wendy’s rolls out a new Frosty flavor just in time for summer. When can you get it?

    Here’s what to know.

  • Miami reporter defends restaurant sanitation investigative segment against accusation it targets Asian businesses

    A reporter from Miami-based news station WPLG defended his restaurant sanitation investigative segment against accusations of racism made by a restaurant owner in its latest episode. Jeff Weinsier, the investigative reporter behind "Dirty Dining," called the claim that his segment targets Asian restaurants “outrageous," noting that the establishments selected to be featured on the show were based on the state’s inspection reports. “Dirty Dining” is a regular segment of Local 10 news that relays the latest updates on restaurants’ sanitation violations.

  • Wendy's Adds Two New Menu Items for Summer

    Wendy's updates a favorite menu item that has been around for over 50 years while bringing back another.

  • Trying to grab a bite without breaking the bank? Here’s Lexington’s top 10 ‘cheap eats’

    Looking for a new taco spot or pizza joint? Online reviewers gave out plenty of 5-star ratings to “cheap” Lexington eateries. Here’s where to satisfy that craving without overspending.

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • Oil steady as economic worries offset tightening of supplies

    Oil prices were steady in a seesaw session on Tuesday as worries about economic growth offset supply concerns and the prospect of higher demand as China relaxes lockdowns set to control the coronavirus pandemic. Brent futures fell 29 cents, or 0.2%, to $119.22 a barrel by 1:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 65 cents, or 0.6%, to $117.85. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators that the United States faces "unacceptable levels of inflation" and an appropriate budgetary stance is needed to help dampen inflationary pressures without undermining the economy.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Oil settles shy of $120 a barrel on OPEC+ deal, Saudi pricing

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly lower after choppy trade on Monday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia raising its July crude prices but amid doubts that a higher output target for OPEC+ oil producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $119.51 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $121.95. Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium over Oman/Dubai quotes, just off an all-time peak recorded in May when prices hit highs due to worries of disruptions in supplies from Russia.

  • Elon Musk Claims Twitter Is in ‘Material Breach’ of $44 Billion Deal Over Refusal to Provide Info on Fake Accounts

    Elon Musk slammed Twitter as “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations)” under the billionaire’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, because the social network is refusing to provide data backing up its claims about fake and spam accounts. Musk, who launched his takeover bid for Twitter in April, […]

  • China Harvests Half of Wheat Crop With Favorable Weather Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s farmers are making progress on government orders to bolster food security by ensuring this season’s wheat harvest goes smoothly.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealThe country gathered 55% o

  • Singapore Eyes Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease Accordin

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

  • China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsTop Economist Ur