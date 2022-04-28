U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Potomac Edison Celebrates Earth Day and Arbor Day with Maryland Tree Giveaway and Planting Events

·3 min read
In this article:
FirstEnergy is donating nearly 2,400 trees as part of 2022 tree-planting initiative

WILLLIAMSPORT, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth and Arbor days, employee volunteers from Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), are hosting several tree-planting events in the company's Maryland service area this spring.

Potomac Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
Potomac Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

FirstEnergy is donating nearly 2,400 trees for the plantings and giveaway events as part of the company's ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and advance sustainable practices. Since April 2021, FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 17,000 trees throughout its service territory. The company is on track to plant more than 14,000 additional trees this spring.

Potomac Edison Green Team volunteers kicked off their events last week in Frederick County by planting 200 trees along Toms Creek in Emmitsburg to aid with stormwater runoff and help improve the water quality of the creek. On Arbor Day, April 29, members of the Green Team will plant approximately 100 trees at several locations in Middletown, also in Frederick County. Potomac Edison forestry experts also will help plant more than a dozen larger trees this week at Washington County elementary schools.

In May, volunteers will plant hundreds of trees at the Brunswick Sports Complex in Brunswick and at Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick. The company will also host a tree giveaway event in the town of Boonsboro on May 14.

"The trees planted by Potomac Edison volunteers this spring will make a positive environmental impact in our Maryland service area and will be enjoyed by customers and employees for years to come," said Michele Dellinger, a forestry specialist with FirstEnergy who organized the events.

FirstEnergy's 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. The groups plan to continue to team with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in the future to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

For more information about FirstEnergy's commitment to environmental initiatives, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/environmental.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties in Maryland and 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potomac-edison-celebrates-earth-day-and-arbor-day-with-maryland-tree-giveaway-and-planting-events-301535767.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

