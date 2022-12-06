U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

Potrero Medical to Present at Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

Potrero Medical
·1 min read

Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit

Joe Urban, CEO, Potrero Medical

Joe Urban, CEO, Potrero Medical
Joe Urban, CEO, Potrero Medical

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced today that Joe Urban, Potrero's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Jefferies Virtual Private MedTech Summit on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 7 a.m. PST.

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care by focusing on Precision Medicine through accurate fluid management and predictive analytics, providing actionable data insights that enable early detection of critical illnesses, including acute kidney injury (AKI). Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.

Contact Information:
Myria Crawford
VP Marketing
mcrawford@potreromed.com
888.635.7280

Jeff Mack
CFO
jmack@potreromed.com
888.635.7280

