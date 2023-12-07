Potsdam's first cannabis dispensary cuts ribbon, officially opens

Dec. 7—POTSDAM — The first state-licensed cannabis dispensary in St. Lawrence County opened with a bang on Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting and several dozen customers showing up as doors opened.

The Highest Peak at 25 Market St. is co-owned by Aurora Wood and Kinsey LaPointe. They had planned to open in the summer or fall, but were faced with setbacks at the state level that have since been ironed out, allowing them to open shortly before the new year.

"It's been a long wait. We're excited for this day to be here," Wood said, describing the historic moment for the Potsdam community as "surreal."

"Even though this is a women-owned business, we couldn't have done this without friends, family, the community, and most importantly our husbands. They deserve so much credit," Wood said.

To enter the store, customers have their IDs checked at the door. The IDs can be scanned into the store's computer system so in future visits a customer can look back at what they've tried in the past. The store sells a wide variety of cannabis and cannabis products. That includes flower, the buds harvested from the actual plants, along with vape cartridges, concentrates (often called dabs), various edibles and cannabis-infused drinks.

The first customer following the grand opening was Stephanie Russo of Potsdam. Some may recognize her as the owner and operator of Jernabi Coffeehouse, right around the corner on Maple Street. She picked several items from the display cases and received a round of applause after buying them, holding her bag with cannabis products up in the air.

Russo described the shift to cannabis being sold legally in Potsdam as "super important" and "exciting for all businesspeople involved."

"I'm super excited to support them ... it's definitely different to see this happening in our community."

She also praised the Highest Peak staff, who are trained to know all about each of the products they sell and share that knowledge with customers. They're able to help everyone from those trying cannabis for the first time to longtime enjoyers.

"It's important to have educated sellers," she said.

Trant Anderson, who works at The Highest Peak, said he's been a cannabis enjoyer for a while, but he was still interested in learning about the different cannabis products, how they all work and which to recommend for customers who may seek an aid for things like focus, relaxation or sleep.

Potsdam's new mayor, Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, was one of several local officials who came for the ribbon cutting. She said she was glad to see the store opening after months and months of hard work behind the scenes.

"It's a new day in Potsdam, in New York. They jumped through all these hurdles. They did this legitimately," the mayor said. "They have New York state produced products that are tested. They have staff who know what they're selling and the uses for it."

She added that she's "glad to have another business in downtown Potsdam. I wish them well."

New York state has strict laws governing the sale of cannabis products. The actual marijuana plants have to be grown by a licensed grower. Everything derived from the pot plants, like dabs, hashish, edibles, or concentrates, all have to be processed in a state-licensed facility and tested by a state-licensed lab. The testing helps to ensure the dosing is even throughout every batch and you're getting the exact measurement labeled on the package.

In addition to the knowledgeable staff and legitimately tested and labeled products, The Highest Peak also has free leaflets and brochures with advice on how to get the intended best result and avoid bad reactions. The literature is on a window sill surface to the left as one enters the store.

The store's hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on holidays.

The new downtown dispensary opens five months after police raided seven illicit pot shops in the county and charged nine people with counts including criminal sale of cannabis, criminal sale of psilocybin and selling to minors. Two of them were at 1 Market St. and 63 Market St., respectively. Both were raided as part of the countywide crackdown in April and have since shut down. The products those nine stores were selling came from a variety of sources and most, if not all, had not been tested under state standards. More about that can be read in an earlier story here: http://wdt.me/fwpDeH.

The first legal pot shops in the north country opened in Akwesasne in 2021. The state's cannabis legalization bill gave Native American territories permission to open first and left licensing and enforcement up to individual tribes. In Akwesasne, there is a mixture of stores operating with a license from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and others whose owners have not sought a tribal license.

New York's cannabis regulators in late November voted to settle two lawsuits that for months blocked the opening of new recreational marijuana dispensaries across the state that aren't located in Native communities.

In August, a state Supreme Court judge in Ulster County ruled that the state Office of Cannabis Management needed to pause the Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary, or CAURD, license program under which all existing legal recreational dispensaries operate.

A group of four service-disabled veterans had filed suit against the Cannabis Control Board and the OCM, alleging that they had ignored the letter of the law that established the recreational market by not allowing service-disabled veterans to apply for conditional licenses.

When the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act passed in 2021, it called for regulators to provide an interim, early-start license program open to people who had been convicted of marijuana-related crimes under prohibition, as well as to service-disabled veterans.

The OCM only allowed so-called "justice involved" applicants who had prior marijuana convictions to apply to open a dispensary under the CAURD license.

Pending a decision, Ulster County Justice Kevin R. Bryant said the CAURD licenses had to stop, and all applicants who were working toward opening a dispensary under the program had to pause their plans.

Another suit, brought against state regulators in March by a group of opponents including the existing medical marijuana dispensary companies and some out-of-state groups, made a similar argument as the veterans, but did not result in a pause of the CAURD program itself. The settlement approved Monday would settle both suits.

Now, if approved, 436 retail licensees who were waiting to move forward in their CAURD application will be allowed to move forward, including 23 dispensaries that were ready to immediately open storefronts before the court blocked them.