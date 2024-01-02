Potter's Shoppe & Eatery opens in downtown Ames with café, vintage retail

Potter's Shoppe & Eatery is located in downtown Ames at 330 Fifth St.

A favorite local recipe is on the Potter’s Shoppe & Eatery menu, which opened on Nov. 30 at 330 Fifth St. in downtown Ames.

Anne and Andrew Potter offer sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goodies at their new cafe. They also have a retail section featuring vintage and antique items.

The menu includes chicken salad made from the recipe used at Ivy’s Tea Room, which was located at Shoppes on Grand. It was also used at Mary Kay’s flower shop and Tea Room, which was located on North Grand. Both of those businesses have since closed – Shoppes in 2012 and Mary Kay’s in 2020.

Customers often raved about the chicken salad.

The Potters serve it on a croissant or as a salad on a bed of greens.

“Mary Kay’s recipe came from Ivy’s, so we’re the third restaurant to use it,” Andrew Potter said.

Andrew and Anne Potter are the owners of Potter's Shoppe & Eatery, located at 330 Fifth St. in downtown Ames.

Menu items made from scratch, in-house

The Potters keep it simple with their offerings.

“Our menu is based off what we like to eat, and what we’ve seen on other menus but with our spin on it,” Anne Potter said.

They both studied culinary arts, Anne at DMACC and Andrew at Kirkwood.

“We also get inspiration from celebrity chefs,” Andrew said.

Their birria beef French dip sandwich was inspired by chef Rick Bayless. It’s braised beef marinated with several herbs, spices and guajillo peppers.

“We serve it as more of a traditional French dip style with cheese, and we use the braising liquid as the au jus,” Andrew said.

The birria beef and the Cuban sandwich have been especially popular with customers.

“The Cuban is real traditional,” he said. “We roast the pork loin in-house and have a good quality Black Forest ham that we slice here.

“Doing every thing from scratch and in-house makes a big difference.”

House-made monster cookies await customers at Potter's Shoppe & Eatery in downtown Ames.

That includes baked items, such as scones, bars and cookies.

Soups are made in-house and rotated, including baked potato soup, beef chili, and chicken tortilla.

“We like to mix it up,” Anne said. “And we’re still trying to finalize the menu.”

The salad menu includes grilled salmon salad and chicken Ceasar.

Potter’s also serves beer and wine. A patio that will be open in the spring and summer as well.

“We’ll be adding quite a few menu items as we go,” Anne said.

Online orders are available through Toast TakeOut and generally take about 15 minutes to be ready for pick-up. Longer waits will be indicated on the app.

Owners are Ames High grads

The Potters are Ames High School alumni who graduated in 1994 and 1996.

They didn't meet until they ran into each other on the Iowa State University campus.

“We didn’t know each other in high school,” Anne said. “We met when we were both working at ISU Dining.”

They have a blended family with four kids, three of whom are adults. One of their sons, Brendan Groat, has joined them as the manager of Potter’s Shoppe & Eatery.

Potter's Shoppe & Eatery has a retail space featuring vintage items and antiques.

Potter's Shoppe has a retail section

The Potters have been collecting and selling antiques and vintage items for several years, and now they have a retail space for their special finds.

They also sell a wide selection of Stonewall Kitchen and The Republic of Tea products.

“Stonewall Kitchen has been one of my favorite products for a long time, but I discovered they were very hard to find locally,” Anne said. “Same with The Republic of Tea. I’ve seen a few varieties here and there but we have a large selection. It makes me happy that we are able to offer that.”

Potter's boasts a large seating area for dining in, with plenty of windows and three garage-style doors that can be raised when the weather is nice.

Potter’s Shoppe & Eatery is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and closed Sunday.

All of the soup on the menu at Potter's Shoppe & Eatery is made in-house, like this beef chili served with Fritos and cheddar cheese.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Potter's Shoppe & Eatery opens in downtown Ames with house-made eats