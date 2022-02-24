U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.50
    -70.50 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,507.00
    -559.00 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,208.25
    -299.25 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.70
    -31.40 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.10
    +6.00 (+6.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.40
    +36.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.62 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1246
    -0.0062 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.50
    +7.69 (+26.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3451
    -0.0093 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7040
    -0.2760 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,734.62
    -3,054.80 (-7.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    804.08
    -66.29 (-7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.50
    -180.68 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

The potting mixes and soil market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.50% during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Potting Mixes and Soil Market Report. Increasing demand in enhancing interior aesthetics and improving greenery is one of the major factors driving the global potting soil and mixes market growth.

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Potting Soil and Mixes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236831/?utm_source=GNW
The growing application of soil mats has also boosted the gardening yields thereby assisting to regulate soil temperatures and decreasing weed development. Manufacturers are focusing on producing more sustainable and safe products with nutrients and minerals for soil. Thus, the increase in focus to provide eco-friendly solutions has encouraged many residential owners to procure safe and soil mixes.

The potting mixes and soil market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.50% during the period 2022–2027.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• The growing demand for healthy produce has enabled the end-user to rely on organic means and certified products with a growing consciousness of organic consumption. Globally nearly 2% of the farmlands are turning organic. In contrast, organic farming in gardens and farms has helped produce high-quality and certified produce using natural potting soil mixes, which is expected to witness a positive demand for the organic mix.

VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors such as Miracle Gro, Espoma Organic Potting Soil, Klasann Deilmann have an established presence in the market along with numerous domestic gardening tool manufacturers that cater to local demands and regulations.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The soil and mixing market are expected to witness huge demand in developed countries like North America and Europe. With growing horticulture and growing demand for gardening has relatively increased post-COVID. Acknowledging the benefits of therapeutic effects due to gardening has attracted many residents to adopt indoor and community gardening during the forecasted period.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the global potting mixes and soil market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the potting mixes and soil market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global potting mixes and soil market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage. "
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236831/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Precious metals move higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Precious metal prices, which had already been on the rise, are chugging even higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. The recent price action accentuates the world's dependence on Russia's Palladium (PA=F) and Platinum (PL=F) supply.

  • Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit Extra: Crypto in 2022

    As investors consider new opportunities for this year we'll take a closer look at cryptocurrencies for 2022. We'll also examine some of the current issues surrounding crypto investing including new tax reporting requirements, the overall regulatory environment, and we'll explore the latest innovations and initiatives with key players in the crypto world.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • Russia Attack on Ukraine Threatens European Gas Supplies

    Natural-gas prices rose around the world as Russia’s new military push against Ukraine poses another threat to Europe’s already tenuous supply of natural gas.

  • What Analysts From ING to Eurasia Are Saying on Ukraine and Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine in a dramatic escalation. That’s raising the alarm that crude could keep shooting higher, adding inflationary pressure to the global economy. Here’s what analysts have to say about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the impact on oil.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

  • Ford CEO Says No Plans to Spin Off EV Business

    At a virtual conference, Chief Executive Jim Farley cited the opportunity for both electric-vehicle and internal-combustion businesses to grow.

  • Oil Soars Past $100 After Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s attack on cities across Ukraine sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 o

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Goldman Sachs seeks return of bonuses from bankers for jumping ship - Bloomberg News

    The bank is looking at confiscating vested stock - usually reserved for cases of misconduct - of executives Omer Ismail and David Stark, the report said. Both had left the Wall Street bank last year. Goldman is also pulling unvested compensation from executives Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane who left the bank for companies that would be considered clients, the report added.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • Carvana Under Pressure as Pandemic Surge Slows

    The used-car dealer was a pandemic darling. Now it is facing pressure to show that it can thrive without the tailwinds that boosted performance.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Amazon building fulfillment center in Los Lunas, economic impact estimated at $300M

    The village of Los Lunas confirmed Wednesday that the mysterious "Project Charlie" that's been under construction for the past three months will be an Amazon fulfillment center that will create more than 600 full-time jobs.

  • API data reportedly show a 6 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by about 6 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 18, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Presidents' Day holiday, also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increase of 427,000 barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles declined by 985,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery were down by 2.1 million barrels last week, sources s

  • U.S. Eyes Oil Reserves Release as Prices Rise on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hi

  • Banks That Stuck With Russia Face Their Biggest Test of Nerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was the moment when many global banks sharply cut their exposure to Vladimir Putin’s regime. But firms from some European nations weren’t put off for long.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghi