Potting Soil and Mixes Market to Reach $2.77 Billion By 2027. North America Leveraging Largest Share in the Market-Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on, “Potting Soil and Mixes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” the market is segmented by soil type, soil application type, distribution channel, and geography. The potting soil and mixes market is projected to reach $2.77 billion during the forecast period.





Scope of the Potting Soil and Mixes Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $2.14 billion Market Size in 2027 $2.77 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 4.50% Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Soil Type, Soil Application Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography Key Vendors Compo Group, Espoma Organic Potting Soil, Klasmann- Deilmann, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, and Sun Gro® Geographic Analysis 5 Regions and 18 Countries



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Global potting soil & mixes market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness the highest demand from North America and the European region.

Growing awareness of environmental concerns has enabled many end-users to shift to environmentally sustainable gardening products without comprising on health and ecosystem aspects. This factor is supporting the market growth.

The rise in construction projects worldwide has also accelerated the demand for green urban spaces and beautifying landscapes. North America will continue to lead the global potting soil and mixes market due to the rapid pace of urbanization and high demand for recreational activities across the region.

In 2020, the all-purpose potting soil segment held a revenue share of 33.79% globally and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% from 2022-2027. The all-purpose potting soil and mixes are primarily suitable for indoor and outdoor gardening purposes.

The high involvement of end-users in gardening activities during the COVID-19 outbreak has contributed to the exponential surge in demand for ornamental plants. These factors are propelling the consumption of artificial potting soil & mixes market.

The global artificial potting soil and mixes market is highly fragmented with well-diversified global and regional market players. Vendors such as Miracle Gro, Espoma Organic Potting Soil, Compo Group, Klasann Deilmann, and Sun Gro Horticulture have a solid regional presence. The participants continuously focus on merger & acquisition activities to gain a competitive advantage in the market space.

Gardening enthusiasts have considerably increased during the ongoing pandemic across developed and emerging economies. The concept of indoor gardening has primarily gained traction among millennials due to its focus on self-improvement, wellness, and social credibility.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by soil type, soil application type, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 9 other prominent vendors

Potting Soil and Mixes Market – Trends and Drivers

The surge in the construction of commercial and residential buildings, there has been a rise in demand for green spaces to enhance the aesthetic appearance of these dwellings. The new trend of vertical gardening is designed to offer a pleasant ambiance, absorb heat, and lower indoor temperatures. The demand for vertical gardens is particularly high in urban areas where the space to perform gardening activities is less. With the advances in technology, human societies have been able to adopt intensive crop farming methods and gardening techniques, which have enhanced resource productivity and food security. Therefore, the demand for potting soils and mixes is expected to rise considerably during the forecast period.

Potting Soil and Mixes Market – Segmentation

By Soil Type

All Purpose Potting Mix

Seed Starting Mix

Organic Mix

Plant Specific Mix

By Soil Application Type

Indoor Gardening

Lawn and Landscape

Certified Organic Users





By Distribution Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan India Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa





Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing in the landscape industry,

Growing market for ornamental plants

Increasing demand for green house farming



Potting Soil and Mixes Market – Competitor Landscape

The global artificial potting soil and mixes market is highly competitive with the presence of many local and international market players. Key vendors such as Miracle Gro, Espoma Organic Potting Soil, Klasann Deilmann have an established presence in the market along with numerous domestic gardening tool manufacturers that cater to local demands and regulations. Moreover, product customization, geographical expansion, and revival of domestic demand for artificial potting soil and mixes are essential for major vendors to remain more competent in the market. Many international players are expected to expand their global reach with their industry-leading solutions during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries across Europe, North America, and the MEA, to gain a greater market share.

PROMINENT VENDORS

Compo Group

Espoma Organic Potting Soil

Klasmann- Deilmann

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Sun Gro®



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

ASB Greenworld

D. White Topsoil Co.

Coco Garden

Florentaise

Fox farm

Jiffy Growing Solutions

Lambert Peat Moss

Michigan Peat Company

Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.



