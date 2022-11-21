U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Pouches Market Size to Grow by USD 12.92 Billion, Rising Focus on Improving the Shelf Life of Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pouches market size is expected to grow by USD 12.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pouches Market 2022-2026
Pouches Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is driving the market growth. Increasing the shelf life helps manufacturers keep products fresh for a long time, which reduces wastage. It also aids in the transportation and export of perishable products such as food, beverages, and medicines without any damage. The need to extend the shelf life of food items and lower their waste has resulted in the emergence of resealable flexible plastic packaging, which can be reclosed after use. The rise in the availability of such products is likely to increase the demand for pouches during the forecast period.

The increasing focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging will challenge the market during the forecast period. Plastics are non-biodegradable, and plastic food packaging waste is a major contributor to pollution. Flexible plastic packaging is generally made up of materials that are difficult to decompose. Various international regulatory bodies and governments are taking initiatives to reduce plastic waste. Hence, the demand for pouches may decline during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Scope

The pouches market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pouches market, including 3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS AG, Nabtesco Corp., Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd.

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pouches market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pouches market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pouches market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pouches market vendors

Related Reports

Packaging Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The growth of food delivery and takeaway services is driving market growth. Food delivery and takeaway services are growing at a significant pace. There is a significant rise in online food ordering owing to an increase in the number of online platforms that offer such services.

Single-Use Packaging Market in the US by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growth of the food delivery and takeaway market is driving the growth of the single-use packaging market in the US. The food delivery and takeaway market in the US is growing at a significant pace. There is a significant rise in online food orders, owing to an increase in the number of online platforms.

Pouches Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.51

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS AG, Nabtesco Corp., Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Flat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Stand up - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Spout - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Amcor Plc

  • 10.5 Berry Global Inc.

  • 10.6 Coveris Management GmbH

  • 10.7 Huhtamaki Oyj

  • 10.8 Mondi plc

  • 10.9 Sealed Air Corp.

  • 10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group

  • 10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

  • 10.12 Winpak Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pouches Market 2022-2026
Global Pouches Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pouches-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-92-billion-rising-focus-on-improving-the-shelf-life-of-products-to-boost-growth---technavio-301681712.html

SOURCE Technavio

