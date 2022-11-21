Pouches Market Size to Grow by USD 12.92 Billion, Rising Focus on Improving the Shelf Life of Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pouches market size is expected to grow by USD 12.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pouches Market 2022-2026

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is driving the market growth. Increasing the shelf life helps manufacturers keep products fresh for a long time, which reduces wastage. It also aids in the transportation and export of perishable products such as food, beverages, and medicines without any damage. The need to extend the shelf life of food items and lower their waste has resulted in the emergence of resealable flexible plastic packaging, which can be reclosed after use. The rise in the availability of such products is likely to increase the demand for pouches during the forecast period.

The increasing focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging will challenge the market during the forecast period. Plastics are non-biodegradable, and plastic food packaging waste is a major contributor to pollution. Flexible plastic packaging is generally made up of materials that are difficult to decompose. Various international regulatory bodies and governments are taking initiatives to reduce plastic waste. Hence, the demand for pouches may decline during the forecast period.

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Scope

The pouches market report covers the following areas:

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pouches market, including 3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS AG, Nabtesco Corp., Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd.

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pouches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pouches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pouches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pouches market vendors

Pouches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS AG, Nabtesco Corp., Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

