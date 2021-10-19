U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,195.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,324.50
    +34.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.10
    +6.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.33
    +0.89 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +17.10 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.56 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1662
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.19 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9740
    -0.3380 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,488.00
    +825.84 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.72
    +7.08 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.19
    +2.36 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Treatment Type, By Product, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Bioplastics), By Treatment Type (Aseptic, Standard), By Product (Flat, Stand-up), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pouches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Treatment Type, By Product, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176724/?utm_source=GNW

Pouches Market Growth & Trends

The global pouches market size is expected to reach USD 55.88 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%. Rising demand for low-cost, convenient, shelf appealing, and lightweight packaging by end-use industries, including food and beverages, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and home care, is likely to fuel market growth.

Pouches demand lesser material, energy, and water during their manufacturing and thus prove to be significantly less expensive than rigid packaging solutions. In addition, lightweight and flexibility attribute for their lower transportation cost, due to which Consumer Products (CPG) companies are increasingly opting for pouches over rigid tubes, containers, and boxes.

Flat pouches occupy lesser space in retail outlets and can be easily stacked upon each other; thus, more products can be displayed as compared to other packaging types. Furthermore, standup pouches on retail shelves prove to be more appealing to the consumers, and the packaging format also has a higher surface area on which high-quality graphics are printed, owing to which the product type easily grabs customer attention in retail outlets as compared to bottles and boxes.

Various closures such as a zipper, spout, and tear notch are utilized in pouches, which provide convenience in pouch opening and closing. In addition, the product is usually made up of plastic composite films, paper, and aluminum laminates that provide a strong barrier against moisture, light, odor, and bacteria due to which food and beverages are increasingly offered in the packaging.

The increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products and growing on the go food consumption trend owing to the changing lifestyle is expected to augment growth to the market in the forecast period.

In addition, due to features including portability and lower product weight, pouches are the preferred packaging format for baby food products. The increasing working women population across the world is principally driving the demand for packaged baby food, which in turn is expected to benefit the market over the forecast period.

Pouches Market Report Highlights
• The food and beverage end-use segment accounted for a share of 55.3% in terms of revenue in 2019, owing to its wide scale incorporation of the product for the packaging of dairy, snacks, sauces, confectionery, beverages, and other food products
• The aseptic treatment type segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion in 2027. Aseptic treatment type ensures that the product is free from bacteria and eliminates the need for refrigeration and thus proves to be cost-efficient
• The stand-up type segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. Growing adoption of stand-up product type due to their marketing advantages and convenience of use are attributing to the growth of the segment
• In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid growing packaged food industry and rising penetration of organized retail
• The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of domestic as well as global players. key players are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their manufacturing capabilities and geographical footprints.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176724/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Oil Edges Up From 2014 High as Investors Assess Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose from the highest settlement since 2014 as investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York edged toward $83 a barrel after rising

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Oil prices rise on China energy demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a supply crunch in natural gas, electricity and coal continued across the globe while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic demand for heating. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.14, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month. "In a bull market it is usually Brent that leads the way higher, but this time around (U.S.) domestic issues provide extra support for WTI," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Zillow Won’t Buy Your Home, but Rival Opendoor Might

    (Bloomberg) -- The struggles at Zillow Group Inc. are giving a boost to its less-famous rival Opendoor Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismShares in the companies moved in opposite directions on Monday:

  • Rock Tech Announces Results from Lithium Hydroxide Pilot Plant in Germany - High Quality, Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide Produced

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK) (Frankfurt: RJIB) (OTCQX: RCKTF) is pleased to announce completion of a pilot test program and prototype production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate greater than 99.5% purity, in compliance with end-user electric vehicle lithium-ion battery production specifications.

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Albertsons beats Q2 earnings estimates, raises guidance

    Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons CEO, discusses the company's upbeat earnings and strong outlook despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • Amazon-owned Zoox to test its autonomous vehicles in Seattle

    The robotaxi company is deploying its autonomous driving technology in Seattle. The city will be the company's fourth testing site.

  • China's Crackdown on Cryptocurrencies and its Impact on Crypto Mining Companies Outside the Country

    Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last month, the Chinese government announced a crackdown on all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies and issued a countrywide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the energy-consuming process by which cryptocurrency tokens are produced. When the news broke, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell to around $41,