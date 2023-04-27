Poultry Chicken Global Market Report 2023: Output to Reach 125900 Tons by 2030 at a 2.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poultry Chicken - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Poultry Chicken Market to Reach 125.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Poultry Chicken estimated at 100.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 125.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 27.4 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Poultry Chicken market in the U.S. is estimated at 27.4 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 24.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured)

Cargill, Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Kerry Group PLC

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

McDonald's Corporation

Michael Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

