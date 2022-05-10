U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.79
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.43
    -3.66 (-3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -21.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.54 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4100
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,545.11
    -850.21 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    723.98
    +6.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Poultry Feed Market Size to Surpass US$ 264.6 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global poultry feed market size is expected to surpass around US$ 264.6 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global poultry feed market size was valued at US$ 185.67 billion in 2021. The poultry chicken is considered one of the most cost-effective sources of protein, and as a result, demand for poultry products such as eggs and meat continues to rise. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, global chicken meat production is expected to exceed 97.8 million tons in 2019, up 2% from 2018. Because of favorable government rules, the market for chicken feed is also expanding. The integration of insect protein in poultry feed will have a high demand for poultry feed by 2019, implying that the global poultry feed industry would rise. In February 2018, the European Commission's Commissioner for Health and Food Safety approved the use of insect protein in chicken feed.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1686

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for poultry feed market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the poultry feed market in the North America region. Growing government efforts, severe government regulations, and substantial government spending are driving the North American chicken feed business. Due to increased broiler production in the region and customers' preference for chicken products due to their cheaper prices when compared to other options, the poultry feed market in North America is predicted to grow.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the poultry feed market.China and India hold the highest market share in the Asia-Pacificpoultry feed market. The Asia-Pacific poultry feed industry is being driven by rising feed output in emerging regions. In 2019, the poultry sector contributes for around 70% to 75% of India's commercial feed business. In the country, over 39 million metric tons of commercial feed were produced. In 2019, poultry feed accounts for around 24.9 million metric tons of feed production in the country.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 185.67 Billion

Revenue Forecast By 2028

USD 244.57 Billion

Asia Pacific Market Share in 2021

40% in 2021

Broilers Segment Market Share

70% in 2021

Companies Covered

Chicken Pokphand Foods PCL, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Alltech Inc., De Heus B.V., Land O’Lakes Inc., ForFarmers N.V., Nutreco N.V., NEOVIA Group, BASF SE

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1686

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of livestock, broilers segment holds the largest market share in the global poultry feed market. The increased demand for chicken meat due to its high protein content has emerged as a major driver of segment expansion. Broilers are meat producing chickens. Broiler farming is expanding as a result of rising demand for chicken meat, which has a high protein content and is relatively inexpensive. One of the most crucial aspects of broiler production is proper nutrition.

  • On the basis of additive, amino acid segment holds the largest market share in the global poultry feed market. As one of the most essential sources of protein, the amino acid is extremely essential in poultry nutrition. The amino acid reduces the amount of soybean meal in animal’s diet because of its high nutritional benefits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for poultry meat products

The growing consumption of poultry meat products such as eggs and chicken are driving the market growth. The global per capita consumption of poultry meat climbed from 13.86 in 2017 to 13.92 in 2020, as per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Agricultural Outlook, 2020. As a result, surge in demand for poultry meat products is boosting the growth of global poultry feed market.

Restraints

High cost of raw materials

In the post COVID-19 period, the cost of poultry feed has risen dramatically. The cost of raw materials used in the production of chicken feed, such as maize, soya meal, and rice bran oil has surged significantly. Not all farmers can afford to buy such high-priced raw materials. As a result, high cost of raw materials is restricting the growth of global poultry feed market over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing poultry production

The production of poultry animals and birds has increased on a large scale. Between 1961 and 2019, global poultry meat output climbed from 9 to 132 million tons, while egg production increased from 15 to 90 million tons, as per the U.S. Food and Agriculture Organization. The increased production of chicken encourages the usage of high quality of poultry feed. Thus, growing poultry production is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global poultry feed market.

Challenges

Ban on antibiotics in poultry feed

In order to protect the drug’s efficacy in people, the government all over the world has banned the manufacture, sale, and distribution of antibiotic Colistin and related compositions for food producing animals, aqua farming, poultry, and animal feed supplements. As per the ministry official, the antibiotic is being used as a last resort to treat animals. Thus, ban on antibiotics in poultry feed is the biggest challenge for expansion of global poultry feed market.

Recent Developments

  • Broiler producers in the northwest Europe and the UK were launched to APOLLO, a new broiler feed brand, by ForFarmers in May 2018. The new feed line was developed to help modern broiler birds grow and stay healthy.

  • BALANCIUS, a feed enzyme developed by DSM N.V. and Novozymes, tends to increase feed efficiency and digestibility in broilers while also improving long term product yield.

Market Segmentation

By Livestock

  • Layers

  • Broilers

  • Turkey

  • Others

By Additives

  • Antibiotics

  • Vitamins

  • Antioxidants

  • Amino Acid

  • Feed Enzymes

  • Feed Acidifiers

  • Others

By Form

  • Mashed

  • Pellets

  • Crumbles

  • Others

By Nature

  • Conventional

  • Organic

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

By Ingredient

  • Cereal

  • Oilseed Meal

  • Molasses

  • Fish Oil and Fish Meal

  • Supplements

  • Other Ingredients

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1686

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • For hype-wary IBM, quantum-computing sales are close, but not too close

    IBM has set a new goal for propelling the legacy technology company ahead of its rivals: a quantum computer ready for commercial use, three years from now. In an interview Monday ahead of the company's Think conference, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said International Business Machines Corp would have a more-than-4,000 qubit quantum computer ready by 2025, a jump from its hardware with 127 qubits today. Companies for years have touted quantum computing's potential, with little to show for it beyond error-prone machines and basic applications with early clients.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Markets: ‘We’re a little bit skeptical that we’re actually at the bottom,’ strategist says

    Schwab Asset Management CEO and CIO Omar Aguilar and Scott Brown, LPL Financial Technical Market Strategist, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about remaining cautious amid tech sell-offs and the Fed's interest rate hikes, as well as inflation and recession worries.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Fluctuate Ahead of Key Inflation Report: Markets Wr

  • IBM exec talks Red Hat, hiring and return-to-office strategy

    Raleigh-based Red Hat is now driving billions in revenue for IBM and as become a core engine of the company's growth strategy.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Agency Predicts Natural Gas Boom Could Turn Bust Next Year

    The Energy Information Administration released a report that included predictions on gas prices. Much will depend on the weather.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • GE unit boosts medical dye output as China COVID lockdown cuts supplies

    General Electric's healthcare unit said on Tuesday it had increased output of dye used for medical scans and tests at its factory in Ireland and shipped products by air to help combat shortages caused by the suspension of its Shanghai factory. The news comes after the Greater New York Hospital Assn (GNYHA) warned on May 4 of temporary supply shortages of GE Healthcare's iodinated contrast media — specifically its Omnipaque products made in Shanghai. "We are working around the clock to expand capacity of our iodinated contrast media products," a spokesperson said after the company had to close its Shanghai facility for several weeks due to local COVID-19 policies.

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla. He also said China's COVID-19 lockdown measures would not be "a significant issue in the coming weeks" at a time when its Shanghai factory is struggling to ramp up production following a suspension last month. When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

  • Carvana lays off employees in West Memphis due to ‘macroeconomic factors’, spokesperson says

    The Carvana facility in West Memphis has laid off a massive amount of employees, according to a spokesperson.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.