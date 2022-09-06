U.S. markets closed

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size to Surpass Decent CAGR of 5.1% by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

Poultry Processing Equipment Market key players include CTB Inc., Key Technology, Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Marel HF

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Poultry Processing Equipment Market.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 5.95 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period.

Live poultry is processed using poultry processing machinery into raw poultry products that are deemed safe for human consumption. Equipment for processing poultry has subsequently grown to be quite important in the manufacturing process. Raising different domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys, and ducks, is known as poultry farming. Chicken coops shelter chickens from inclement weather. An egg incubator is a device that produces the ideal environment for an egg to properly incubate. The primary drivers influencing market growth include rising health concerns, rising processed food consumption, and government backing for the safety of processed foods. Further boosting the overall market demand for poultry processing equipment are consumer preferences for easy and packaged protein diets and changing lifestyles.

In the upcoming years, there will be a significant growth in demand for poultry processing equipment Market because of the many health advantages linked with meat products from chicken. Poultry meat products provide proteins, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are found in poultry meat products and help with weight control, cognitive function, and Alzheimer's disease prevention. During the projected period, the market for poultry processing equipment is anticipated to expand in a positive manner.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6808/poultry-processing-equipment-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments:

  • 19 October 2019: Marel, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Costco have been in a three-way partnership that has been a big part of the success. With the effective installation of the new plant, Marelattempt to give wonderful poultry products at the suitable price and quality.

  • 3 June 2019: JBT (John Bean Technologies Corporation) announces the acquisition of prime equipment group, Inc. The acquisition of prime advances our goal of changing into the popular of poultry customers and provide high quality products and service.

REPORT METRIC

DETAILS

Market Size Available

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

CAGR

5.1%

Segments Covered

By Animal Type, Equipment Type and Region

Various Analyses Covered

Global, Regional & Country Level Analysis, Segment-Level Analysis, DROC, PESTLE Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Analyst Overview on Investment Opportunities

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Market Leaders Profiled

CTB Inc., Key Technology, Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Marel HF, Baader Food Processing Machinery, Inc., Brower Equipment, Bayle S.A., Prime Equipment Group, Inc., CG Manufacturing and Distribution Limited, Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V, BFE Services Pty Ltd


Poultry Processing Equipment Market Players

The poultry processing equipment market key players include CTB Inc., Key Technology, Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Marel HF, Baader Food Processing Machinery, Inc., Brower Equipment, Bayle S.A., Prime Equipment Group, Inc., CG Manufacturing and Distribution Limited, Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V, BFE Services Pty Ltd.

Get Access to Premium Report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6808/poultry-processing-equipment-market/

Key Market Segments: Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Global Poultry Processing Equipment By Product Type, 2020-2029

  • Fresh Processed

  • Raw Cooked

  • Pre-Cooked

  • Raw Segmented Sausages

  • Cured

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market By Poultry Type, 2020-2029

  • Chicken

  • Turkey

  • Ducks

  • Others

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market by Product Type, 2020-2029

  • Killing & De-Feathering

  • Evisceration

  • Cut-Up

  • Deboning & Skinning

  • Marinating & Tumbling

  • Others

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market by Price Type, 2020-2029

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market by Distribution Channel

  • Direct

  • Indirect

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market by End-User, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)\

  • Farm

  • Butcher Shops

  • Restaurants And Hotels

  • Poultry Product Manufacturers

  • Poultry Factory

  • Others

North America and Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market

The growing government backing for the expansion of the poultry processing sector throughout the region is a major factor driving the poultry processing equipment market in North America. The demand for poultry processing equipment Market in North America has also increased as a result of strict government requirements to assure food quality and a shift in customer preference toward value-added foods enhanced with high-protein and zero-fat ingredients.

The demand for high-protein meals like meat and poultry products is expected to rise significantly in the near future, which would propel the growth of the poultry processing equipment market in Asia Pacific. Consumption of meat is rising significantly in nations like China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. This is a significant aspect that is anticipated to fuel the need for poultry processing equipment Market and, as a result, expand the regional market for this equipment.

Safety regulations needed for sophisticated equipment drive the growth of the market

Killing & defeathering

Every automated poultry processing facility must have a killing and defeathering machine. To loosen the bird's feathers, the bird is scaled by submerging it in warm water. Mechanical pickers and pluckers that have rubber fingers rub the feathers off the corpse to defeather it. This is done continuously with the carcass hanging upside down and moving between two or three sets of drums or discs with rubber fingers.

Cut-up

The wings, legs, and thighs are taken off the carcass during the cutting process, and the back is separated from the breast. At this point, the bones are not removed. Parts can now be shipped to other areas of a facility for additional processing or packaged as consumer goods to be delivered to other processors.

Deboning and skinning

A bone-out product is typically produced as part of the within-plant processing of cut-up parts. The cut-ups are skinned using a variety of specialised tools. The list of speciality products for deboning and skinning chicken includes townsend no-load blades, SK 14-430 poultry skinner, complete leg de-boning, thigh/drumstick deboning, and others. Meat is sliced from the bone during the deboning procedure.

Browse more Reports from Exactitude Consultancy:

Bakery Ingredients Market

Bakery ingredients are food that helps to maintain freshness, flavor and smoothness of bakery foods. They also extend the shelf life of baked goods and boost their protein content.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2288/bakery-ingredients-market/

Plant based Protein Market

Proteins are essential muscle building blocks. Plant-based proteins have protein concentrations ranging from 50% to 85%, making them appropriate for vegan and vegetarian diets.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1246/plant-based-protein-market

Protein Ingredient Market

Protein components were formerly employed in the food business to make items such as cold cuts, margarine, bread goods, yoghurt, milk sausages, and a variety of other foods.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1757/protein-ingredient-market

