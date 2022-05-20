U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Poultry Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Technology, Dosage Form, Disease , Route of Administration , End User

·5 min read
The global poultry vaccines market is expected to grow from US$ 1,844. 89 million in 2021 to US$ 2,845. 00 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 4% from 2021 to 2028. The poultry vaccine market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases in poultry.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poultry Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Technology, Dosage Form, Disease , Route of Administration , End User" -
However, the failure of the poultry vaccines immunization in poultry production hampers the global poultry vaccines market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown for a long period led to significant adversities in different sectors, including the agriculture and other allied sub-sectors in India and several other countries.

The members of the North American Meat Institute process the great majority of beef, pig, lamb, and poultry produced in the US, which is required to make the safest and finest quality meat and poultry products.According to federal guidance approved by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Priority (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), frontline meat and poultry workers should be the next priority for COVID-19 vaccination, after the healthcare workers.

Members of the meat institute have distributed numerous pieces of personal protective equipment, implemented health and temperature screening, drastically altered facilities, conducted testing, provided paid preemptive leaves for high-risk and quarantined employees, and improved air sanitation and ventilation.Due to these safety measures, COVID-19 infection rates are now more than 8-times lower among meat and poultry workers than in the general population.

However, limited processing capacity for poultry has negatively impacted the distribution and retail of animal products in the US.

The shutdown of teaching and training institutes, competition and event venues, tourist places, and trade and sales facilities has led to a drop in demand for poultry vaccines. Chickens are not sensitive to SARS-CoV-2 infection, i.e., COVID-19. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on poultry consumption, transportation, and farming economics. Stockholders, veterinarians, farmers, and the entire poultry production chain partners need to be more involved in the current situation to fulfill consumer demands and ensure sustainable agriculture. According to a recent report prepared by P W Cargill, Merial Avian Business Unit UK and Joey Johnston, Merial Avian Business Unit, USA 2021, although the pandemic disrupted the poultry industry in Europe in 2020, it is expected to resurge in 2021.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, in June 2020, the Government of Japan (GOJ) declared a state of emergency and asked people to stay home.During these lockdowns, the demand for poultry meat gone down due to the shuttering of restaurants.

According to Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited, the poultry industry in India suffered great losses during the recent lockdown with Q4 FY2020 being the worst quarter in 2020.The industry incurred huge losses due to a sharp decline in sales, demand, realization, and profitability.

Rumors spread on social media about poultry birds being possible vectors of SARS-CoV-2 further hampered the demand for poultry products.In January 2021, the largest bird flu outbreak in years hit chicken farmers in Asian countries, including Japan to India, further upsetting poultry prices.

Since November 2020, more than 20 million chickens have been destroyed in South Korea and Japan.

The growing demand for healthy chicken food in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) encourages governments to create suitable laws and regulations for the safety of animals in the poultry business.For example, infections with Campylobacter and Salmonella species are the two most common foodborne illnesses caused by eating chicken meat.

The instances of influenza H5N1 infection in humans are linked to the consumption of raw or undercooked chicken or chicken products (HPAI).Based on demands, there has been a rise in the production of poultry products in the EMEA.

With the rise in demand for poultry food products, the need for vaccines is on the rise to keep poultry safe and achieve optimum yields.However, the demand is decreasing in the poorer African countries.

Poultry birds are susceptible to various fowl illnesses, which cause significant economic losses to the business, particularly in poorer nations.

According to the data published by the US department of agriculture (USDA), the country recorded a per capita poultry product consumption of 107.6 pounds in 2016, which increased to 113 pounds in 2021. This increase in production and consumption is one of the factors which is driving the global poultry healthcare market. Technological advancements in vaccine manufacturing are also driving the global poultry vaccines market. For instance, in 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Animal Health Business in the US launched the vaccine VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND that protects poultry from three diseases—Marek’s Disease, infectious bursal disease (classic and variant types), and Newcastle disease. The business manufactures 60 billion doses of poultry vaccines in a year for use in the US and over 60 other countries, including Germany, Italy, China, and Japan.

Global poultry vaccines market- End User Insights
The global poultry vaccines market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, dosage form, route of administration, disease, and end user.Based on end user, the global poultry vaccines market is divided into poultry farms & hatcheries, veterinary hospitals, and poultry vaccination centers & clinics.

The poultry farms and hatcheries segment held the largest share of the global poultry vaccines market in 2021, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The US Department of Agriculture; Animal and Plant Health Agency (UK); the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines; Saud Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture; and Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global poultry vaccines market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279459/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


