Pound Gains on Brexit Optimism as Merkel Hints at Chance of Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The pound strengthened to a three-week high as comments by French and German leaders stoked optimism about a Brexit deal.

Gilts fell for a second day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that it may be possible to find a solution to the Brexit impasse within the next month. French President Emmanuel Macron agreed, though cautioned it would have to be done without straying too far from the basis of the existing accord.

“Not much is needed in this market to trigger material position squaring and positioning where it stands continues to argue against selling the pound,” said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole SA. “More upside is likely.”

The pound gained 1.1% to $1.2258, the highest since July 29. The currency strengthened almost 1% to 90.53 pence per euro.

Asset managers and hedge funds are still heavily short the pound, according to the latest positioning data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Asset managers had the biggest short position on record in the week ending Aug. 6.

Pound traders have turned increasingly cautious on the currency with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promising to deliver Brexit "do or die" at the end of October. Barclays said earlier this week that it now sees no-deal as the most likely scenario.

Thursday’s sterling move wasn’t justified for Esther Reichelt, a currency strategist at Commerzbank AG. Though Macron and Merkel indicated the possibility of changes to the deal in the next month, they have ruled out changing the substance of the Brexit accord. That could mean a no-deal exit from the EU is still on the cards.

“In my opinion it shows that market participants are still biased towards hoping for a solution that avoids a no deal," she said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Charlotte Ryan in London at cryan147@bloomberg.net;Anooja Debnath in London at adebnath@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, William Shaw

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.