Pound Holds Firm as May Survives to Continue Battle Over Brexit

(Bloomberg) -- The pound held firm as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no confidence in her government by a narrow margin.

Sterling edged 0.1 percent higher to around $1.2872 after May, as expected, won a vote in the House of Commons brought on by the opposition Labour Party. Wednesday’s motion of no-confidence, which was brought forward after May’s Brexit deal was rejected by more than 200 votes on Tuesday in an historic loss, was defeated 325 votes to 306.

With May successfully seeing off the immediate threat to her government, she now has to turn her attention to plan B, which could involve bringing the divorce deal back to another vote. She invited rival parties to start talks following the Wednesday vote.

“Now she has to forge along and cobble together a plan that will win the backing of the House of Parliament and that means seeking concession where possible from Brussels,” said Richard Franulovich, head of currency strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. in New York. He said that the outcome of the parliamentary votes helps to minimize the worst-case Brexit outcome risk for the pound and that the currency market reaction to May’s survival was minimal because it was fairly clear beforehand that the premier had the numbers to win a confidence vote.

The U.K. currency has weakened about 14 percent since the result of the June 2016 Brexit referendum, and analysts in a Bloomberg survey see scope for a rally to $1.34 if a divorce deal is finally agreed on.

Upcoming political initiatives “are likely to lean in the softer Brexit direction, which will favor a buy pound on dips strategy,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG. “But for the pound to push significantly higher, we will need to see signs that Theresa May’s offer to also work with the opposition is gaining some traction.”

(Updates price, adds comments by currency strategists.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Charlotte Ryan in London at cryan147@bloomberg.net;Liz Capo McCormick in New York at emccormick7@bloomberg.net;Katherine Greifeld in New York at kgreifeld@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Keith Jenkins, Anil Varma

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.