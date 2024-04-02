Pound Nears Four-Month Low as BOE Seen Cutting Rates Before Fed

(Bloomberg) -- The pound fell toward $1.25, a level last seen in December, as traders increased bets the Bank of England will deliver more interest-rate cuts than the Federal Reserve this year.

Sterling dropped 0.1% to $1.2546 on Tuesday, extending Monday’s losses after data showed US factory activity unexpectedly expanded in March for the first time since September 2022.

It’s a sharp reversal for the currency, which traded as high as $1.2894 in early March before coming under pressure after two of the most hawkish BOE members dropped their calls for hikes at the latest meeting.

Money markets currently price 64 basis points of rate cuts in the US this year, compared to 72 basis points in the UK. The chance of a BOE quarter-point reduction in June is at around 63%, while that of a similar move by the Fed briefly fell below 50% on Monday.

In options, traders looking to hedge against a weaker pound need to pay a sizable premium across tenors. Market sentiment toward the currency’s performance this week is near the most bearish level since late October.

