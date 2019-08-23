China shocks markets with new tariffs on US imports — live updates

China sent a shockwave through global markets on Friday as it unveiled an extra $75bn (£61.3bn) of tariffs on US goods, ramping up the trade war between the world’s two top economies.

The announcement sent investors fleeing to safe havens, causing stock markets to drop sharply and wiping oil’s gains so far this week.

The escalation follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an extra $300bn of tariffs on China earlier this month — effectively putting a levy on all Chinese goods imported by the US.

The editor of China’s state-run Global Times tweeted: “China has ammunition to fight back. The US side will feel the pain”.

The President has long been calling for an interest rate cut, and now seems to be calling for Jerome Powell — who is set to speak in under an hour — to turn dove and endorse monetary easing. That would make borrowing more affordable, which in turn (should) stimulate the economy.

Chad Bown, from the Peterson Institute, an economics think tank, has tweeted this graphic showing how Chinese tariffs on US goods currently stand:

BREAKING: China announces retaliatory tariffs on $75 bn of US exports

The FTSE 100, which had been the last European blue-chip holding gains after they went into reversal on China’s announcement, is now in the red, despite the pound weakening.

As the aftershocks ripple through global markets, the price of oil — which is exposed to reduced demand if there is a global slowdown — shed 3pc almost immediately, wiping off the gains it had made earlier this week.

China’s $75bn of newly-announced tariffs will range from 5 to 10pc. They will be coming in two waves.

Wall Street is preparing for a drop at open after China’s tariff announcement. Look at that reversal:

“China’s imposition of tariffs is a forced response to the unilateralism and trade protectionism of the United States,” said the state-run Global Times.

Tit for tat: #China hits US w/tariffs on $75bn worth of goods, reinstates auto levies. Levies will range from 5-10% & be put in place in 2 rounds, on Sept1 & Dec15, same dates on which Trump's latest tariffs on $300bn in China goods slated to take effect.

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro has been speaking to Fox Business. He said the traiffs that were just announced will “absolutely not” slow growth, adding:

The amount of money being tariffed is not material in terms of macro growth

Here’s some reaction from analysts and economists on twitter:

#China announced retaliatory trade action on $75 billion of US products. Stock futures immediately fell. It amazes me that market consensus hasn't yet grasped that (i) the most likely short-term outcome is an escalation of #trade tensions, and (ii) the upside is a temp ceasefire.

Stocks collapsing faster than an English batting line up on news that China will level 5-10% retaliatory tariffs of $75B of US goods #SPX#Dax#FTSE

Powell, on seeing the China news, realizing he now has to rewrite his entire speech

Snap take: China lashes back at US with new tariffs

Donald Trump stepped up the trade war earlier this month by announcing new tariffs

Jerome Powell may need to re-draft that speech.

China has announced it will introduce a 25pc levy on automotives and retaliatory tariffs on $75bn of US goods, in the latest escalation of the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Levies will be introduced in two batches. The first will kick in at the start of September, coinciding with an escalation in US charges announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month. In mid-December, when all the US’s planned tariffs will be in place, China will begin tariffing US autos at 25pc.

The announcement, made by China’s Ministry of Finance, sent a shockwave through markets — pushing down equities and trade-linked commodity prices, and knocking emerging market currencies.

European markets shed their gains immediately as investors fled from risk.

Oil and copper prices tumble as China prepares new tariffs

Commodity prices exposed to a trade war are starting to feel the pain. The Chinese government has announced it will introduce 5pc–10pc tariffs on some US goods from the start of next month, and bring in a 25pc tariffs on US automotives from mid-December.

Breaking: Reversal in U.S. stock futures on China tariff news

Breaking: China set to ramp up tariffs

It looks like that threat may be quickly coming to fruition: Bloomberg reports that China is set to levy retaliatory tariffs on an extra $75bn of US goods. Let’s see where this goes...

The pressures on Powell

Donald Trump is awake and tweeting, and it looks like economics is once again on his mind. Today, he’s accusing the media and his political opponents of conspiring to convince people a recession is coming.

..willing to lose their wealth, or a big part of it, just for the possibility of winning the Election. But it won't work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people! The greatest political movement in the history of our Country will have another big win in 2020!

There is at least some level of irony here, because if this were true (it’s not), it would probably improve Mr Trump’s chances of getting the 1pc interest rate cut that he wants.

Instead, Mr Powell finds himself pummeled however he moves — resist, and face further excoriation from the White House; begin cutting, and be seen as a pushover.

Meanwhile, it looks like the trade war is about to escalate again. Here’s the editor of the Chinese-state-owned Global Times with some tough talk:

Based on what I know, China will take further countermeasures in response to US tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods. Beijing will soon unveil a plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain US products. China has ammunition to fight back. The US side will feel the pain.

Jackson Hole: Four things you need to know

The Grand Teton National Park mountain range is seen from the Jackson Lake Lodge in Moran, Wyoming

Jackson Hole, location of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual retreat, might not be the most obvious spot for a major economic symposium. Chosen by former Fed chair Paul Volcker for its high-quality fly-fishing, the Wyoming valley has became an increasingly crucial part of the calendar for central bankers.

After an opening reception last night, Fed chair Jerome Powell will kick off proceedings with a keynote speech today.

This year, Mr Powell is in the spotlight: his speech, due at 3pm London time, is expected to offer a defence of the Fed’s decision to make a 0.25pc cut to US interest rates at the end of last month. That decision — controversial even within the Fed itself — and the way it was positioned as a “mid-cycle adjustment” made Mr Powell few friends.

What he says could today could end up majorly dictating how nervous US markets move.

What’s on?

The conference, which is on the theme of ‘Challenges to Monetary Policy’, will host speeches by major figures from the worlds of academia and central banking, under a series of broad themes. Today, after Mr Powell speaks, attendees will hold a discussion over three papers:

Monetary policy divergence

Monetary policy spillovers to advanced and emerging market economies

What does it mean to be a data-dependent central banker?

Bank of England governor Mark Carney will then round things off with his Luncheon Address.

Tomorrow, the conference will pick up again with several more general discussions, including ones on the state of the markets, and tackling commodity price shocks. The main event is likely to be an afternoon panel, featuring Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, and Amir Yaron, governor of the Bank of Israel, and Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund.

Who will be there?

Though the slew of international governors are the biggest hitters in attendance, there will also be a mass of US and foreign central bankers in attendance. That includes all four other Fed governors alongside Mr Powell, and all but one of the US’s reserve bank presidents.

They’ll be joined by policymakers, economists and several government officials. And academics — lots of them.

Who won’t be there?

Notable absences from the meeting include European Central Bank chair Mario Draghi, and Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Also not attending is anyone from the Trump administration — for the second year in a row.

What will happen?

Right now, that is anyone’s guess. There’s been an increasing sense of unease from central banks lately, with Federal Reserve moving timidly around a hectoring Donald Trump, and the ECB worried investors are losing confidence in its ability to prop up the eurozone economy.

The most solid carrot Mr Powell could dangle is that a second rate cut is coming this year: that would likely send equities shooting up, unless investors are already too nervous.

Deutsche Bank analysts say:

If Powell sticks to the old language, as is most likely, it would affirm that he is still confident that the strength of consumption, in combination with modest Fed easing, will be sufficient to keep the recovery broadly on track.

Powell speech will ‘set the tone for weeks’ on currency markets

Jerome Powell's speech will begin at 3pm London time

Building up to Jerome Powell’s highly-anticipated speech at the gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole that is underway, SaxoBank’s John Hardy says the Federal Reserve chair’s speech will like set the tone for trading in the weeks to come, writing:

We suspect that Powell won’t indicate an inclination to ease more than the market has already priced in, risking further USD upside. But how risk appetite behaves in the wake of whatever he has to say may be the most important for other currencies.

He adds that the pound could well rally further if positive signals emerge from the G7 summit in Biarritz, which has got underway today. Boris Johnson got in early by meeting European leaders in recent days: the weekend is likely to be dominated by topics such a trade tensions and Hong Kong.

Deputy economics editor Tim Wallace has looked at what Jackson Hole means for the global economy:

Scarred by the financial crisis, economists, policymakers and businesses have been on high alert for the past decade. Central banks have built up big new departments focusing on financial risks, scouring the world for hazards and potential bubbles that could cause trouble. Government departments, banks and big businesses are the same. As a result, warnings of the dangers of years of ultra-low interest rates have been almost constant. Economists have watched shares, bonds and property rocket in value, fuelled by cheap debt, and warned that a crash back to Earth is inevitable when interest rates rise.

11:35AM

Hong Kong protesters plan return to international airport this weekend

Protesters filled Hong Kong international airport earlier this month, causing flight cancellations

Hong Kong International Airport faces fresh disruption this weekend, as demonstrators prepare to return to the site as they rally against a proposed extradition law.

Tensions in the city, with have been boiling for months, reached their highest level so far during a sit-in at the start of last week, which took the finance hub’s biggest airport out of action for two days.

Reuters reports:

The Airport Authority published a half-page notice in newspapers urging young people to “love Hong Kong” and said it opposed acts that blocked the airport, adding that it would keep working to maintain smooth operations. Hong Kong’s high court extended an order restricting protests at the airport. Some activists had apologised for last week’s airport turmoil.

After clashes between protesters and police turned violent, the city’s pro-democracy movement staged a large, peaceful protest as a show of strength. Since then, marches and demonstrations have been taking place every day.

Read more: YouTube shuts down accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

11:20AM

Meanwhile, in Westminster...

After this morning’s slight flurry, it’s back to business as usual for the UK — which mean markets are likely to stay fairly subdued until Jerome Powell takes to the stage at Jackson Hole in about four hours’ time.

Following meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson has given his ministers the task of finding alternatives to the Irish backstop. With 69 days until the UK is due to leave, they certainly don’t have long.

You can follow the latest political updates here: Brexit latest news: MP behind backstop solution says German figures are willing to listen to alternatives

10:46AM

Hammerson seizes ground amid Brexit relief

The Selfridges building, part of the Hammerson-owned Bullring in Birmingham

Bullring-owner Hammerson, one of the UK’s biggest retail landlords, is up 5pc today amid a broader relief rally for Brexit-exposed stocks.

The company, which has seen its share price wane steadily as it feels the impact of pressures on the high street, has been a fairly popular target for short sellers, who are circling large firms that mainly operate in the UK.

It has lost a chunk of value since it rejected a takeover bid by rival Klepierre last year.

On Wednesday, the company announced former AIG executive James Lenton would become its new chief financial officer.

10:27AM

PPI: Here’s how to make a claim before the deadline next week

Loan customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance have six days left to claim for compensation.

Up the the end of June, £36bn has been paid out to customers who were victims of the UK’s largest mis-selling scandal, with Lloyds shelling out the most of any lender.

The insurance was supposed to pay out in the event that the policyholder lost their job, became ill or died. However, few checks were ever made against customers’ other policies, leading to many people being sold cover they already had elsewhere.

This morning, the Competition and Markets Authority has criticised RBS and Santander over how they handled informing customers who may have been victims.

Could you have been a victim? If so, there isn’t long left to make a claim. Telegraph Money’s Sam Meadows and Sam Barker have explained what you should do:

10:06AM

Greggs plans vegan versions of top products after sausage roll success

The Greggs vegan sausage roll has proven a hit with customers

Greggs is investigating creating vegan version of all its best-selling products as it tries to recreate the massive success of its meat-free sausage roll.

The bakery chain pinned a rise in revenues earlier this year on the product’s popularity, though many investors are still nervous that “peak Greggs” has been reached.

Its boss Roger Whiteside told LBC radio this morning the company is now looking at how it can get more vegan products into its stores. He said they are working on a product which remains under-wraps, but added:

...we are plugging away at seeing if we can come up with a vegan version of all our top-selling lines. Obviously people want a vegan option. If we can succeed in doing that and produce something that tastes just as good as the meat version, then that will sell very successfully. That's what's been shown with the vegan sausage roll.

Here’s our interview with Mr Whiteside earlier this year: How I sold Greggs to the middle classes

9:44AM

Computacenter climbs after raising sights for end of year

From the archive: Then-Microsoft President Steve Ballmer in a Computacenter-branded taxi in 1998

FTSE 250-listed IT company Computacenter is up more than 3.4pc today, after saying it expected its full-year profit growth to hit record levels.

The company, which supplies equipment to private- and public-sector organisations in Europe and the US, saw its revenue for the first six months rise to £2.43bn, from £2.01bn the year before — a 20.8pc increase.

Chief executive Mike Norris said:

Whilst the performance of the first half of 2018 presented a very difficult challenge to beat, the opposite is true of the second half. The Board expects that the full year 2019 profit growth, in monetary value, will be the best in the company's history. This performance will be predominantly achieved without the aid of acquisitions, however we expect to see a more significant contribution from our acquired business in the USA during the second half.

Some analysts are more sceptical. Berenberg analyst Benjamin May called the results “mediocre”, while UBS’s Michael Briest suggested strong growth was based on public sector spending, which may have weakened since.

9:17AM

Woodford shares drop further as holding is revalued

Neil Woodford's star has fallen dramatically in recent months

Neil Woodford has developed an uncanny ability to be in the wrong place at the wrong time in recent months, with ongoing problems at his Woodford Equity Income fund compounded by issues in several parts of his portfolio.

The struggling former star trader’s FTSE 250-listed vehicle Woodford Patient Capital Trust is the biggest faller among mid-caps today, down 6.15pc having fallen as far as 13pc down — to record lows — earlier on.

The latest pressure on the company is two-fold: as well as new doubts over the future of its stake in haulage firm Eddie Stobart, shares in which have been suspended, Woodford said this morning that its stake in IH Holdings would be reduced. IH is the parent of Industrial Heat, a high-tech energy firm based in North Carolina.

Woodford said:

The Board has been notified by Link that it intends to reduce the valuation of the Company's holding in IH Holdings International Limited. This is expected to impact the Company's net asset value by approximately 3.4 pence per share

Here’s how Woodford’s shares are doing (use the range selector to see the drop over a longer period of time):

8:53AM

Pigs can fly: Peppa owner soars after takeover announcement

Peppa Pig (left)

Peppa Pig-owner Entertainment One is leading risers on the FTSE 250 today, up 29.45pc after the film and television company was bought from £3.3bn by Hasbro, the American toy giant. Christopher Williams reports:

The all-cash deal represents a premium of 31pc of Entertainment One’s share price over the last month, and more than three times an aborted takeover attempt by ITV three years ago. It unites Peppa Pig, which has become of Britain’s biggest media exports in recent years, with one of the world’s biggest owners of toy brands. Hasbro, valued on Wall Street at $14.4bn (£11.8bn), makes the board game Monopoly, the action figure GI Joe and Play-doh, among other children’s favourites.

You can read his full report here: Hasbro acquires Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One for £3.3bn

8:49AM

Pounds ‘remains deeply troubled’

Despite some happy-looking gains yesterday, the pound has dipped again today, languishing in the red against other major currencies.

Sterling jumped after Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The PM is trying to push forward his policy of getting a Brexit deal that does not include the Irish backstop.

SpreadEx’s Connor Campbell says the pound’s drop shows the currency cooling off after its fierce run on Thursday:

Perhaps concerned that yesterday’s surge was a tad overdone — after all, all Macron and Merkel did was make positive noise about a deal; nothing more substantial than that was announced — sterling slipped 0.4pc against the dollar and 0.3pc against the euro. And while, yes, it still means the currency has had a decent couple of weeks, in the wider context of the last few months it remains deeply troubled.

Oanda’s Craig Erlam adds:

Ultimately, it’s all talk right now and we'll see over the coming weeks if there's any substance but for now, sterling has been given a lift. Of course, that lift is always helped by the fact that it has been beaten black and blue since March and Thursday’s gains are tiny in comparison.

8:37AM

Eddie Stobart shares suspended

The haulage and logistics company, known for its distinctive trucks, said it was suspending its listing on London's junior Aim market

Shares in haulage company Eddie Stobart have been suspended amid an accounting fiasco, as its chief executive Alex Laffey steps down with immediate effect. My colleague Michael O’Dwyer reports:

The haulage and logistics company, known for its distinctive trucks, said it was applying to suspend its listing on London’s junior Aim market from 7.30am on Friday “pending clarification” of the impact of a number of accounting issues. The company said it would take a “more prudent approach to revenue recognition” and indicated that it would re-assess whether it was likely to be paid some of the amounts owed to it following a review of its interim results, carried out in conjunction with its auditors PwC.

The decision is yet another blow to beleaguered trader Neil Woodford, whose funds own almost a quarter of the company.

You can read a full report here: Fresh blow for Neil Woodford as Eddie Stobart’s listing is suspended

8:31AM

RBS and Santander rapped over PPI failures

The Financial Conduct Authority has used an animatronic Arnold Schwarzenegger head in adverts to remind people they have just one month left to complain about PPI

The UK’s competition watchdog has taken action against Santander and Royal Bank of Scotland after mistakes in their handling of payment protection insurance reminders.

The Competition & Markets Authority has told the lenders they should appoint auditors to assess their PPI processes after notices were sent out late, or with inaccurate information.

RBS failed to inform 11,000 customers who may have been mis-sold PPI that they has potentially been affected. The lender has since written to the customers, and has paid out over £1.5m in refunds. Santander provided incorrect information to customers between 2012 and 2017.

It is the second time the banks have received a warning, after similar action in 2016.

The CMA’s Adam Land said:

It is unacceptable that some banks aren’t providing PPI reminders — or are sending inaccurate ones — 8 years after our Order came into force. The legally binding directions we’ve issued today will make sure that both RBS and Santander now play by the rules. These are serious issues that, in the future, may result in fines if the Government gives us the powers we’ve asked for. For now, we expect RBS to repay all affected customers quickly, and for both RBS and Santander to make sure that similar breaches do not happen again.

8:20AM

FTSE posts gains at open

European stocks have opened upbeat, shaking of some of yesterday’s losses. The FTSE 100 is being helped by weakness in the pound, which has shaken off some of yesterday’s strengthening.

Credit: Bloomberg TV More

8:13AM

Jackson Hole: What’s on the agenda?

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and New York Federal Reserve President John Williams

Federal Reserve chair has a unenviable job today: forced to outline the central bank’s thinking, knowing that hewing to conventional wisdom will earn him one of his not-infrequent public dressing-down from US President Donald Trump.

Mr Powell is the keynote speaker at the Jackson Hole economic summit in Wyoming, His speech is first thing in the morning over there, which will translate to 3pm British Summer Time — early enough that we will likely see the impact on European markets if he says anything particularly surprising.

There’s plenty for Mr Powell to react to: since the Fed issued the US’s first rate cut in a decade earlier this month, tensions in Hong Kong have escalated, the trade war between the US and China re-ignited, and the US two-year/10-year yield curve has repeatedly inverted. Mr Powell labelled the 0.25pc cut as a “mid-cycle adjustment” — but the cycle may not be were the Fed thought it was.

Also making an appearance at the event is Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who is giving the ‘Luncheon Address’ at 8pm London time.

You can read the full event schedule here.

7:28AM

Pound’s gains under pressure

Its been a good week for the pound after apparent progress in Brexit talks. Can it end the week on a flourish?

Sterling is down a touch against the euro, 0.11pc, at €1.1043, while it's down 0.25pc against the dollar at $1.2220.

The FTSE 100 is called to open up 0.7pc at 7,157.

6:55AM

All eyes on Jackson Hole

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will begin his speech at 3pm London time

Good morning. Wall Street stocks were mixed on closing yesterday ahead of a key Federal Reserve address. Fed chair Jerome Powell will be giving a speech at Jackson Hole later today.

In the past, central bankers have used the Wyoming summit to announce major policy shifts and many are expecting Powell to walk back through some of his commentary from last month’s post-rate decision press conference where he said the rate reduction was merely a “mid-cycle adjustment”.

5 things to start your day

1) Hasbro has acquired Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One for £3.3bn. The all-cash deal represents a premium of 31pc of Entertainment One’s share price over the last month, and more than three times an aborted takeover attempt by ITV three years ago.

2) Germany is examining plans to prohibit banks from imposing negative interest rates on savers, threatening to leave lenders in an impossible position and greatly complicating the job of the European Central Bank as it prepares fresh stimulus.

3) The boss of computer giant HP is to step down after four yearsdue to family health reasons. Dion Weisler will be succeeded by company veteran Enrique Lores from November 1. Mr Lores, who has worked at the printer maker for 30 years, currently heads HP’s imaging printing and solutions unit.

4) Scotland’s huge deficit means that numbers for independence don’t add up. Momentum is gathering behind First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP’s renewed push for independence, but the huge budget black hole raises serious questions.

5) Profits at Bauer Consumer Media, Britain's biggest magazine publisher with titles including Take a Break, TV Choice, Heat and Grazia, tumbled last year as sales continued to slide. Pre-tax profits for the privately owned German company fell £7m to £3.7m on an £8.4m drop in turnover to £120.3m.

What happened overnight

Asian markets headed into the weekend on a cautious note on Friday ahead of the key speech by Mr Powell, while the pound held the previous day’s rally through the evening — fuelled by rekindled hopes for a soft Brexit.

The pound has dipped slightly, but is still sitting around three-week highs after French President Emmanuel Macron echoed German Chancellor Angela Merkel in allowing Britain to find a solution to the Irish border that has dogged negotiations since 2017.

Still, Asia's main indexes were in positive territory in the morning. Tokyo went into the break 0.2pc higher, while Hong Kong added 0.2pc, Shanghai gained 0.1pc and Sydney rose 0.3pc.

However, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei and Wellington were all in the red, with Manila more than 1pc lower.

On currency markets, high-yielding, riskier units were broadly lower as traders move into the relative safety of the dollar.

Coming up today

An appearance by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole economic symposium will be a key opportunity for further insight. “Historically, this has been used to signal shifts in the Fed’s thinking,” said Investec’s Victoria Clarke. “But this year may well take on additional importance given that it is likely to be Jerome Powell’s first public comments since the latest round of tariffs were announced.”

Interim results: Computacenter, Henry Boot

Economics: New home sales (US)