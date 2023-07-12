US inflation slumps to two-year low piling pressure on Bailey to tame prices

Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s Governor, said higher interest rates will not trigger a financial crisis - Getty Images Europe

US inflation fell to its lowest level in more than two years last month, piling fresh pressure on Andrew Bailey to prevent rampant price rises becoming embedded in Britain’s economy.

Consumer prices in the US rose 3pc in the year to June, down from a peak of more than 9pc a year ago and below forecasts of 3.1pc.

Economists said the drop in US prices showed that the Federal Reserve is succeeding in its battle to rein in costs, raising hopes that the Bank of England may be able to replicate its efforts.

A slump in the dollar following the inflation data triggered a surge in the pound above $1.30, the highest level since April 2022. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 posted its best day since November last year, rising by 1.83pc to 7,416 points.

UK borrowing costs also dropped, with the yield on two-year gilts falling by almost 0.2 percentage points over the day.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “It is a sign that higher inflation is not structurally baked in - it can come down, it is coming down quickly in the US and in some European countries. It offers some hope the UK might follow suit, given we are not that dissimilar to those economies.

“We will benefit from lower inflation in the rest of the world, because the stuff we import will not rise in price as quickly, and the pound is up [which cuts import costs].”

However, economists added that falling oil prices could be why US inflation fell by more than expected, which may make the lower rate harder to sustain. Core inflation fell less rapidly than the headline rate last month, slowing from 5.9pc to 4.8pc. Erik Norland, senior economist at CME Group said this implies that over four fifths of the reduction in headline inflation came from falling oil prices.

It came as Mr Bailey, the Bank of England’s Governor, said higher interest rates will not trigger a financial crisis as Britain’s lenders are strong enough to withstand the impact and support customers.

Traders in financial markets now expect the Bank of England to raise its base rate to a peak of 6.25pc, down from the previous expectation of 6.5pc.

Interest rates have risen from 0.1pc to 5pc since the Bank of England began increasing the benchmark in December 2021. The Bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise rates further when they meet next month to 5.5pc.

Rising interest rates are having knock-on effects through the economy, but Britain’s eight largest banks all passed the Bank of England’s stress tests, exercises in which lenders’ books are examined to see how they can withstand a hypothetical economic crash.

The war gaming looked at whether lenders could withstand a downturn worse than the 2008 crisis, including a 30pc slump in house prices, a 5pc drop in GDP and inflation at 17pc.

NatWest, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Virgin Money, Santander, Lloyds, HSBC and Nationwide would all be resilient to a “severe stress scenario”, its testing found.

It added that lenders had enough cash buffers to support struggling borrowers.

The Bank said: “The UK banking system has the capacity to support households and businesses through a period of higher interest rates, even if economic and financial conditions were to be substantially worse than expected.”

However, it warned that the sharp transition to higher interest rates and greater market volatility would create new stress in the financial system.

The biggest impact will be on homeowners who face sharp rises in their mortgage payments. Higher rates increase the probability that borrowers will default, creating losses for lenders.

The Bank warned there was also a risk of a fresh market crisis similar to the gilt chaos seen in the wake of the mini-Budget last year.

It said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report: “There remain vulnerabilities in market-based finance which could become more apparent as interest rates continue to increase.“For example, rapid changes in interest rates can lead to liquidity challenges for non-banks, as we saw in September 2022, when the impact of a shock in the liability-driven investment (LDI) sector led to further market dysfunction in UK government bonds.“Episodes like this can push up the cost of borrowing.”

Mr Bailey demanded high street banks pass on interest rate rises to savers, adding that economic headwinds posed by higher borrowing costs were not a threat to financial stability as was the case during the financial crisis.

He said: “It’s important that rates get passed through, it’s also important that we have competition in the banking system, which encourages banks to compete on savings rates.”

Workers are reluctant to switch jobs, says recruiter Page Group.

Workers are reluctant to switch jobs, says recruiter Page Group.

Lower levels of confidence from job candidates and employers has led to delays in decision making and is leaving candidates “more reluctant” to accept offers, according to the FTSE 250 company.

The Surrey-based recruiter also said that recruitment for temporary positions is outperforming demand for permanent roles amid political and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Page Group recorded a 6.5pc decline in second quarter profits to £263.5m, compared with the same period last year.

This reflects a fall in productivity after trimming its number of fee earners since these challenging conditions began late last year.

Chief executive Nicholas Kirk said the business will “continue to perform well despite the uncertainty”.

Shoe Zoe raises profit forecast again after "exceptional" month

Shoe Zone has raised its profit forecast for a second time in five weeks after recording an “exceptional month of sales”.

In an update on the London Stock Exchange, the low-cost retailer now expects to post at least £13.5m in adjusted pre-tax profit for the financial year ending this October.

This is higher than the estimate of £10.5m shared last month.

According to the Leicester-based shoe-seller, trading has “significantly exceeded management expectations” following strong demand despite no price hikes on its core ranges of footwear.

Shoe Zone also recorded higher profit margins because of lower shipping costs and more favourable foreign exchange rates. These are expected to continue for the rest of the year.

Grant Shapps given go-ahead for new wind farm

Grant Shapps has granted planning permission for a new wind farm off the east coast of England that could power a million homes.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the story:

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary admitted there will be impacts from the farm being developed by Danish company Ørsted, but added that these were outweighed by the UK’s climate goals. Hornsea 4 will see up to 180 wind turbines built 45 miles off the Yorkshire coast. The decision had been delayed because of a land dispute, with the proposed area overlapping a carbon capture project led by oil major BP. This raised the risk of boats used to monitor carbon leaks colliding with wind turbines fixed to the sea floor. A spokesman for Ørsted said the project was key to the UK’s energy security and will “bring billions of pounds of investment into the UK”.

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary admitted there will be impacts from the farm being developed by Danish company Ørsted - Anadolu

Life science and artificial intelligence firm Deepverge lays off staff

Life science and artificial intelligence firm Deepverge has laid off all of its employees months after revealing it had misreported revenue.

The tech group, which has operations in York and Dublin, announced on Wednesday that it has handed redundancy notices to all remaining staff which take effect from the end of July.

The Aim-listed business said that this decision was to avoid incurring additional costs while Deepverge attempts to sell its business units.

Deepverge produces lab-grown skin aimed at healthcare and cosmetic companies to test their products on human-like-skin. It also develops water technologies and AI tools.

In April, the life sciences group downgraded its 2022 revenue guidance by as much as 50pc after discovering a number of accounting errors.

Deepverge later announced that it could no longer support the ongoing costs of operating the business.

Thames Water boss refuses to apologise for her time at Ofwat as she warns bills will rise

The boss of Thames Water has denied she contributed to the financial crisis at the company through lax supervision while running the industry regulator.

My colleague Eir Nolsøe has the details:

Cathryn Ross, joint interim chief executive of Thames Water, defended her record at Ofwat and refused to apologise to MPs as she warned that household bills would rise next year. Ms Ross headed the water regulator from 2013 until 2017, during which time the industry borrowed heavily. Rising interest rates have now put intense pressure on companies as the cost of debts has soared. It has prompted a crisis at Thames Water, which has debts of £14bn. Facing the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Ms Ross was accused of contributing to the crisis by allowing Thames to borrow heavily while she ran Ofwat.

Her comments come as debt-laden water supplier fails to raise target of £1bn from investors...

FTSE 100 posts largest one-day gain since November 2022

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has posted its largest one-day gain in nine months after falling US inflation fuels bets that the Federal Reserve is close to ending its rate rising cycle.

Britain’s blue-chip index closed up 1.91pc at 7,416.11, its highest since last November. The FTSE 250 midcap index ended 2.42pc higher to 18,579.54.

Pound reaches 15-month high against the dollar

The pound has surged to a 15-month high against the dollar after the US recorded its lowest inflation levels in more than two years.

Sterling has gained 0.47pc against the dollar today, with the pound trading as high as $1.30.

The last time that the pound reached $1.30 was in April 2022.

The dollar has slumped against global currencies as traders cut bets on interest rate rises following lower-than-expected US inflation data.

The dollar index dropped as low as 100.59, the lowest in two months.

Meanwhile, the internationally-focused FTSE 100 has posted its largest one-day gain in nine months as traders cheer the prospect of fewer rate rises.

Britain’s blue-chip index closed up 1.91pc, its highest since last November.

The US consumer prices index reached 3pc in June, according to the Labor Department, down from 4pc in May and below forecasts of 3.1pc.

Growth in core prices, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, fell to 4.8pc, below expectations of 5pc and down from 5.3pc a month earlier.

This fuelled trader bets that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of interest rate rises, which stand between 5pc and 5.25pc.

Russia launches rival version of Wikipedia in new censorship crackdown

Russia has launched a state-approved rival to Wikipedia as the Kremlin steps up efforts to censor information about the war in Ukraine.

Senior technology reporter Gareth Corfield has the details:

Wikipedia’s top editor in Russia has quit the online encyclopaedia to launch a rival service sympathetic to Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Medeyko, the long-serving leader of Wikipedia editors in the country, has copied the website’s existing 1.9 million Russian articles into a new Kremlin-approved version. The creation of the new service, called Ruwiki, was announced by a State Duma deputy from Putin’s political party. It comes as the Russian leader steps up efforts to censor coverage of the war in Ukraine, amid growing signs of discontent at home.

Read the full story here...

It comes as the Russian leader steps up efforts to censor coverage of the war in Ukraine - via REUTERS

As US inflation falls, here is what it has done to the dollar:

The faster-than-expected deceleration in US CPI headline (3.0% vs 3.1% expected from 4.0%) and core (4.8% vs 5.0% expected from 5.3%) has added some push to the $USDJPY's drop. Over a 5-day slide, the pair has dropped -4.2%. Historically, an extreme move

Domino's signs deal with Uber Eats in bid to make more dough

Domino’s Pizza customers will be able to order its food through Uber Eats and Postmates apps, the pizza chain has revealed, in a bid to boost sales amid a slowing delivery business.

Domino’s shares were up 10pc, while Uber was up 0.8pc after the former said Uber Eats will be the exclusive third-party platform in the US until at least 2024, as per its “global agreement” with the ride-share company.

Domino’s added that it will look to transition to deliveries through Uber Eats in 27 international markets this year, including in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia which are common between the two companies.

The deal is a major reversal for the world’s largest pizza company, which has long said that working with third-party apps did not make economic sense because it employs its own drivers.

Under the agreement, Domino’s drivers will still make the deliveries that customers order via Uber Eats.

The pizza maker, which had flagged sluggishness in the delivery business in April, said the partnership would begin in four pilot markets in the winter in the US.

The company has been raising prices on menu items and increasing delivery charges in a bid to shield margins from high input costs as a sticky cost of living crisis turned consumers towards cooking meals at home.

Domino's Pizza has announced it will deliver pizzas using Uber Eats - Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Canada raises interest rates to 5pc

Markets are hoping the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates much more after the July meeting, where a rate rise is strongly expected.

And just as talk turns to central banks potentially halting their programme of rate rises, the Bank of Canada raises its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 5pc.

The benchmark interest rate in Canada was last recorded at 5 percent.

KKR’s head of UK and Ireland private equity quits

The head of asset manager KKR’s private equity business has decided to leave the firm months after it closed its latest European buyout fund.

Tim Franks, a partner who also ran KKR’s private equity consumer team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, joined from rival Advent International in 2017.

He was involved in deals including KKR’s investment in haircare brand Wella and the acquisition of Unilever’s margarine and spreads business.

Separately, Daan Knottenbelt, the head of KKR’s Benelux business, will move to become chairman of its operations in that region.

He said: “The firm is now the largest investor in the Netherlands by capital invested and we continue to see a lot of opportunity for private capital to help create value.”

Private equity firms have been facing challenges to their traditional model of buying companies and loading them with cheap debt, as rising interest rates force portfolio companies to refinance at a higher levels.

KKR closed its latest European buyout fund at $8bn (£6.2bn) in April.

Falls in US inflation will become 'more difficult,' economists warn

Falling oil prices could be why US inflation fell by more than expected - and may be harder to replicate in future, economists have warned.

CME Group senior economist Erik Norland said the details of the Labor Department data painted a “fairly complex picture”. He said:

Headline inflation has declined from 9.1pc one year ago to 3pc today. However, core inflation has come down from 5.9pc to 4.8pc. This implies that over four fifths of the reduction in headline inflation has come from falling oil prices. In the year to June 2022, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rallied from $63 to $113 per barrel, causing headline inflation to run 3.2pc above core inflation. In the past year, WTI crude oil prices have fallen from $113 to around $73 per barrel, leading headline inflation to come in 1.8pc below core inflation. The problem going forward is that oil prices peaked in June 2022, so as we head into the second half of 2023, the year on year comparisons for headline CPI will become more difficult.

US markets rise after opening bell

Wall Street jumped at the opening bell after data showed inflation cooled further in June, boosting investor optimism that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6pc to 34,455.44 while the S&P 500 rose by 0.8pc to 4,476.82.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.2pc to 13,919.23.

Gilts boosted as US inflation hits two-year low

Government borrowing costs have fallen sharply after US inflation came in lower than economists predicted.

The yield on two-year UK gilts, which are more sensitive to interest rates, have fallen 12 basis points to 5.27pc following the release of the Labor Department data.

The coupon on benchmark 10-year UK bonds have fallen nine basis points to 4.56pc.

Neil Birrell, chief investment Officer at Premier Miton Investors, said:

It seems like each recent data release has caught everyone’s attention, but today’s US CPI print has more than most and for good reason. Headline inflation and, most importantly, core inflation came in softer than expected by most analysts. This might well create a reaction in bond yields, and the dollar, but it’s unlikely the Fed will change policy or language in the short term. However, beyond the next meeting, matters are less clear and the chances of the Fed pulling off what many thought was impossible are rising; growth is robust and inflation is falling.

02:06 PM BST

Russian oil nears G7 price cap in boost for Putin

Russian oil prices have risen to the cusp of the price cap set by G7 in a boost to Vladimir Putin in his energy war.

Moscow’s flagship Urals crude rose to $59.98 a barrel at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk this week, putting it within a whisker of the sanctions imposed in an effort to cut the Kremlin’s funding for the war in Ukraine.

If Russia’s top export grade surpasses the $60 threshold, it would allow Moscow to claim a win of sorts by showing Russia can get its barrels to buyers around the world without help from Western firms.

The price cap allows Russian oil to be transported with Western ships and insurance only if it is priced below the $60 threshold.

US officials have long argued that the price cap is there to give buyers leverage while ensuring that, if Russia cannot transport its own barrels, there is no consequent oil supply shock.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen toward $80 a barrel today amid signs that supply cuts pledged by Russia and Saudi Arabia are taking effect.

Vladimir Putin's Russia pledged to cut production of its oil in an effort to boost prices - Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via Reuters

Dollar slumps as US inflation drops

The dollar sank to a new two-month low after data showed the rise in US consumer prices eased in June, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may just have to raise interest rates just one more time this year.

The dollar index dropped as low as 101.08, the lowest in two months, after the data, and was last down 0.5pc at 101.11.

The pound has gained 0.1pc against the greenback today and earlier hit 15-month highs.

Core US consumer prices rose just 0.2pc% in June, compared with forecasts for a gain of 0.3pc. On an annual basis, US CPI excluding food and energy advanced 4.8pc, lower than market expectations for a 5pc increase.

🇺🇸Rapid dis-#inflation in June, but free lunch is over#CPI +0.2%

🟢Core CPI +0.2%

🍲Food +0.1%

⛽️Energy +0.6%



✅Core goods -0.1%

🚘Used 0%

🚗New -0.5%

👕Apparel +0.3%



✅Core services +0.3%

🏘️Shelter +0.4%

🏡Rent +0.5%

🏠 OER +0.4%

🏨Hotel -2%

🏥Med 0%

🛫Air -8.1% pic.twitter.com/7IZEBE4bF1 — Gregory Daco (@GregDaco) July 12, 2023

US inflation falls further than expected

US inflation came in lower than expected boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve is close to its peak for interest rate rises.

The consumer prices index reached 3pc in June, down from 4pc in May and below forecasts of 3.1pc.

Growth in core prices, which exclude more volatile food and energy prices, fell to 4.8pc, below expectations of 5pc and down from 5.3pc a month earlier.

Truss suggests mini-Budget may have paid off long term

Liz Truss appeared to suggest her mini-Budget may have paid off long-term as her newly-convened taskforce warned that the UK risks lagging behind other nations in living standards unless it tackles stagnation.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister likened sluggish growth in recent years to a “boiling a frog situation” as she attended an event to launch the Growth Commission.

Asked by reporters whether her own economic approach had been the right one, she said: “It’s a long game.”

Members of the taskforce made grim predictions for the UK unless it harnesses the opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technological advances.

US economist Tyler Cowen told an audience in Westminster that living standards in Poland could exceed Britain in a decade unless the economy is boosted.

Ms Truss plays no formal role in the commission beyond having convened it and was sitting in the audience rather than onstage during the talk.

She was later overheard saying: “We’ve been through a boiling a frog situation... It hasn’t dramatically gone away but it’s got worse and worse.”

Former prime minister Liz Truss at the launch of the Growth Commission in Westminster - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Microsoft-Activision merger could need new investigation, says regulator

The competition regulator has said a new restructured Microsoft-Activision deal could require a fresh merger investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had blocked the $69bn (£55bn) deal for the Call of Duty maker in April.

Microsoft was heading to an appeal trial at the Competition Appeal Tribunal against the watchdog’s decision. The trial was due to kick off on July 28.

The US tech giant had already won approval from a US court to move forward with the deal in a blow to the US Federal Trade Commission, which was trying to block the largest ever gaming deal.

The CMA spokesman said in a statement:

Merging parties don’t have the opportunity to put forward new remedies once a final report has been issued, they can choose to restructure a deal, which can lead to a new merger investigation. Microsoft and Activision have indicated that they are considering how the transaction might be modified, and the CMA is prepared to engage with them on this basis. These discussions remain at an early stage and the nature and timing of next steps will be determined in due course.

Microsoft had its takeover of Activision blocked by the CMA in April - AP Photo/Richard Drew

Wall Street optimistic ahead of US inflation data

US stock markets are poised to edged higher as investors are hopeful of a further decline in inflation which could temper the Federal Reserve’s push for increased interest rates.

Data out in the next hour is expected to show consumer prices eased further to an over two-month low of 3.1pc in June after a 4pc rise in May, according to economists polled by Reuters. Core prices are seen slipping to 5pc from 5.3pc a month earlier.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said:

A hike in July is pretty much nailed on but after that it’s all to play for. Even though headline inflation has fallen considerably in recent months, the core numbers have been much more persistent... the Fed will be hoping for a slower pace before they can be comfortable about inflation trends again.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2pc, the S&P 500 had gained 0.3pc and the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.4pc.

Thames Water administration would hit taxpayers, admits Ofwat chief

Ofwat chief executive David Black told MPs taxpayers would face some extra costs if Thames Water was placed into a so-called special administration regime (SAR), but that these would be far lower than seen after the collapse of Bulb.

He told the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee that water companies have very large assets, which would help limit the cost to taxpayers.

“We do accept that there is a risk to taxpayers and that’s one of the reasons why we’ve been working to drive increased financial resilience into companies,” Mr Black said.

He said the regulator was still on standby to place Thames Water into an SAR, but that it was not an immediate risk, given the recent pledge by investors to pump more cash into the firm.

“It’s prudent planning to be ready for SAR. We need to be ready to deploy that,” Mr Black said.

He added: “It’s great that the company has secured the commitment from shareholders but the money has not yet arrived. At that point, we will feel more confident.”

Monzo 'weighs deal for Nordic rival Lunar'

Monzo, the UK mobile bank, is exploring a potential combination with Nordic peer Lunar as it looks for ways to expand in Europe, according to reports.

The London-based lender has been holding preliminary discussions with the Danish company about the structure of a possible deal, Bloomberg reported.

Lunar last raised funds in 2022 at a valuation of about $2.2bn (£1.7bn), according to data provider PitchBook.

Its investors include Kinnevik, Tencent, Greyhound Capital and Socii Capital.

Many fintech companies have seen their valuations fall dramatically since that time amid rising interest rates and declining risk appetite.

A 2021 fundraising for Monzo valued the firm at $4.5bn (£3.5bn).

It brought in money from new investors like Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, Coatue and Tencent as well as existing shareholders including Accel and General Catalyst.

Monzo declined to comment. Jenny Menckel, head of PR and external communication at Lunar, said: “We do not comment on market rumours.”

Monzo Bank has reportedly held preliminary discussions about a deal with Lunar - Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Nutmeg cofounder Nick Hungerford dies - read his Telegraph obituary

Nick Hungerford, the British tech entrepreneur, has died from bone cancer days after he told how he would not allow his two-year-old daughter to be condemned to a “lifetime of grief”.

The 43-year-old founder of Nutmeg, a wealth manager, died from Ewing sarcoma last week after enduring several rounds of chemotherapy since his diagnosis four years ago.

After being told that his cancer was terminal, Hungerford and his wife Nancy, 38, set up the charity Elizabeth’s Smile in his daughter’s name to support children who lose a parent.

He made his name as the cofounder in 2011 of Nutmeg, the online investment management company aimed at tech-savvy savers who may not have large amounts of disposable cash, but still want to build up an investment portfolio.

Nutmeg, known as a “robo-adviser”, asks potential savers a set of questions through its website or mobile phone app to judge their risk appetite. It then automatically invests their money into funds that track stock-market indices such as the FTSE 100.

Here is Hungerford’s must-read Telegraph obituary.

Nick Hungerford with Nancy, his wife, and Elizabeth, his daughter, died from Ewing sarcoma after enduring several rounds of chemotherapy

Shoplifting gangs are targeting our stores, says Waitrose

Waitrose has said organised gangs of shoplifters are targeting its supermarkets, amid fears products are being stolen specifically to be resold.

Our retail editor Hannah Boland has the details:

Waitrose reported “rising numbers of shoplifting offences” in its stores, saying incidents were often orchestrated by organised gangs. Lucy Brown, director of security for the John Lewis Partnership, told the BBC: “Some are one-off offenders but the majority are shoplifting on a regular basis, switching across all retailers.” Earlier this month the supermarket said it was training staff to be extra attentive to give them less chance to steal items.

Read the ways the supermarket is trying to stop shoplifting.

11:25 AM BST

Oil prices creep up as Russian supplies fall

Brent crude oil has inched higher ahead of US inflation data after rising around 2pc on Tuesday amid signs that Russian supply is starting to ease.

Futures in London traded up 0.2pc near $80 a barrel, a threshold that was last breached in early May.

Investors will be watching the US consumer price index figures later for clues on the path forward for interest rates set by the Federal Reserve.

Another headwind for the market has been strong Russian crude supply, despite sanctions due to the war in Ukraine.

However, flows are starting to subside, more than four months after the Opec+ producer was due to slash output.

Brent is now threatening to break out of a tight range it has been stuck in since May.

Oil remains marginally lower this year, but Opec+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia have pledged supply cuts to prop up prices.

The global market is expected to tighten in the second half and stockpiles are forecast to draw through 2024, according to an Energy Information Administration report.

11:06 AM BST

China opposes UK's 'discriminatory actions' against its companies

China firmly opposes what it called the British government’s “discriminatory actions” against Chinese firms, the country’s embassy in the UK has said.

The embassy made the comments in response to media reports regarding the Government blocking eight transactions involving China-linked investment in British companies under its National Security and Investment Act in the past year.

The embassy added: “We strongly urge the British side to stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for them.”

Tesla seeks boss for retail electricity expansion in UK

Tesla is hiring a leader for its new retail electricity business as it looks to expand into the UK energy market.

The company plans to launch a “retail electricity product in the UK” as part of Tesla Electric, which currently sells

power to consumers in select markets such as Texas.

The job advertisement on its website says the company plans to register with the UK industry regulator - presently Ofgem -as a household electricity provider.

Tesla’s entrance to the market would follow the collapse of a swathe of suppliers as the energy crisis squeezed the ability

of small firms to pass on costs.

About 30 UK-based firms went bust after they were unable to manage their trading strategy when prices shot up in summer 2021.

The listing, for a UK head of operations at Tesla Electric, seeks applicants that are “comfortable with ambiguity” and have

“a healthy skepticism of the status quo.” The role is based in London and Manchester.

As well as electric cars, Tesla produces the Powerwall — a home battery that stores solar energy. The company partnered with Octopus Energy in 2020 to offer an electricity tariff that allowed UK homeowners to create, store and return solar power to the grid.

Technology editor James Titcomb has all the details.

Tesla is looking to launch a “retail electricity product in the UK” - Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Babcock earns £50m contract to support Ukraine military

The Ministry of Defence has awarded defence firm Babcock International a contract worth £50m to support urgent operational requirements for Ukraine’s military, the company said.

Babcock will provide operational support to armoured vehicles provided by the UK to the Ukrainian military, it added.

This will include Challenger 2 tanks and the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) – known as CVRT.

It will also train Ukrainian personnel and manage vital equipment, supply chains and spares.

Babcock chief executive David Lockwood said:

We are honoured to stand with the Ukrainian and UK Governments, providing critical support for Ukraine’s urgent military operations. Through the relentless commitment of our teams, and supply chain partners, we will support land defence assets and equipment that Ukrainian troops can have the utmost confidence in. Their mission is our mission. What we do at Babcock matters now more than ever and it is a privilege to be by our customers’ side when they need us most.

A Challenger 2 battle tank - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Thames Water bills will not rise to cover debt interest payments

Thames Water customers will not pay more on their bills to cover higher debt interest payments faced by the company, its interim co-chief executive has said.

Cathryn Ross told MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee that Ofwat price controls mean it is unable to put up bills to cover the cost of servicing its £14bn of debt, much of which is linked to surging inflation.

She said: “There is no mechanism within the current price controls to enable us to put up bills to reflect higher interest payments.”

Earlier in the hearing, her fellow interim joint chief executive said leadership at the troubled supplier is “very focused on turning this business around”. Alastair Cochran told MPs:

I was brought in with a whole new executive team to turn around this business. This business matters - it serves 15 million customers. Our job collectively is turn this business around. We know performance both operationally and financially hasn’t been where it needs to be. We’ve been very transparent about that. We are very focused on turning this business around, making it sure it is financially resilient and delivers a better service for customers, and improves both its operational and environmental performance.

09:53 AM BST

Borrowers face 'consequences' as rates rise, warns Bailey

The Governor of the Bank of England has said there “will be consequences” of higher interest rates on borrowers, as nearly one million mortgage holders could see their monthly repayments increase by about £500 in the next three years.

Andrew Bailey, talking to reporters following the Bank’s latest financial stability report, said:

It is going to have an impact clearly... that is part of the transmission of monetary policy, no question about that. What we are seeking to do here... is balance having the transmission of monetary policy with - the two things that I would emphasise - the resilience of the banking system, and the ability to support customers and therefore manage the consequences of this. But there will be consequences from increased interest rates I’m afraid because that, from a monetary policy perspective, is why we have to do it.

09:38 AM BST

Google veteran steps back after 24 years

One of Google’s earliest employees will step back from an executive management role more than 24 years after joining the tech giant.

Urs Holzle joined the then start-up, now the major business of parent company Alphabet, in 1999 as its eighth employee, and will now transition into a role as a Google Fellow.

CNBC earlier reported that Mr Holzle would become an “individual contributor” after more than two decades of leading technical teams, citing an internal email from Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian.

The veteran will focus on articulating technical AI processes, facilitating discussions, and streamlining decision making, according to the memo.

Mr Holzle previously sparked internal controversy when he moved to New Zealand in 2021, after opposing remote working for other employees during the pandemic.

His new role adds to a series of changes at Google in recent weeks, including the departure of key artificial intelligence researcher Llion Jones.

In April, Google consolidated its AI research groups into one unit, which shifted its longtime AI executive Jeff Dean into a new role as chief scientist.

Urs Holzle was Google's eighth employee - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

09:26 AM BST

Thames Water boss' shock resignation 'entirely personal,' MPs told

Sarah Bentley’s shock decision to resign as chief executive of Thames Water earlier this month was “entirely personal,” the struggling water company’s new chairman has told MPs.

Appearing before the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee, Sir Adrian Montague said her resignation “was a surprise”.

It later emerged that Thames Water was battling to avoid nationalisation, with the company announcing on Monday it had secured a £750m cash injections from shareholders as it grapples with its £14bn of debts.

Sir Adrian said Ms Bentley had “got to the point of feeling the burdens of office were quite considerable”.

He added: “The reasons were entirely personal.”

09:11 AM BST

Elements of global financial system 'remain vulnerable,' warns Bailey

Britain’s economy is so far proving resilient to higher interest rates, but it will take time for the full impact of the climb in borrowing costs to feed through, the Bank of England has said in its half-yearly financial stability report.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and other senior officials are giving a press conference to present the report.

Mr Bailey said:

The UK economy and financial system has so far been resilient to interest rate risk. The FPC will remain vigilant to these risks and these processes taking effect. It is the case that elements of the global financial system do remain vulnerable to increased interest rates and uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, and of course tensions geopolitically speaking.

Gas prices slump as Norwegian field poised to reopen

European natural gas prices have fallen to the lowest level in a month as the giant Norwegian Troll field is expected to resume production while demand remains subdued.

Benchmark Dutch futures slumped as much as 2.8pc to below €29 per megawatt hour, extending this week’s declines. The UK equivalent fell 0.9pc to 69.9 pence a therm.

While hot weather is blanketing parts of Europe and raising cooling needs, the continent’s higher-than-usual storage levels have helped keep gas prices in check.

Recent declines have made it more profitable for US liquefied natural gas exports to be shipped to Asian markets, according to BNEF.

Meanwhile, natural gas supplies from Norway are continuing to edge higher, with traders monitoring possible updates from the country’s network manager on maintenance schedules.

If nothing changes, the giant Troll field will return on Thursday to full capacity after extended seasonal works.

650,000 households at risk of mortgage default, says Bank of England

By the end of this year, 650,000 households will be at risk of defaulting on their mortgage payments, posing a risk to lenders, the Bank of England has warned.

Economics reporter Melissa Lawford has been analysing its financial stability report:

The share of households spending at least 70pc of their income, after tax and essential spending, on mortgage and debt repayments has already surged from 1.6pc last summer to 2pc at the start of 2023, the highest share since the financial crisis. The 70pc benchmark is a tipping point at which households become much more likely to face difficulties in meeting their debt repayments. By the end of 2023, this share of mortgaged households crossing this threshold will have climbed to 2.3pc, as more households come to the end of their fixed-rate mortgage deals. This means 650,000 families will be at risk of falling into arrears. “A significant increase in borrower defaults could have implications for lender resilience,” the Bank of England warned. However, the figures will still be below the 2007 peak of 3.4pc, or 870,000 households. To reach this level by the end of 2024, mortgage rates would need to climb by three percentage points above current expectations.

Banking stocks rise after passing stress test

The FTSE 100 rose at the open as higher metal prices lifted mining stocks, while British banks were up after successfully clearing the Bank of England’s stress test.

The blue-chip index has gained 0.3pc, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat at 18,140.95 points.

Industrial metal miners gained 0.8pc as prices of most base metals rose on a softer dollar.

The Bank of England said its annual stress test of eight major lenders showed that each could cope with rising interest rates in a stressed environment, and none would need to submit a revised capital plan.

UK banks rose 0.6pc.

Investors eyed US consumer prices data due later in the day, which is expected to show inflation easing to 3.1pc on a yearly basis from 4pc a month earlier.

AstraZeneca rose 1.3pc on a report that UBS upgraded the drugsmaker to “buy” from “neutral”.

Pound hits new 15-month high

The pound peaked at a fresh 15-month high in early trading as it headed in the direction of $1.30.

It has been bolstered by bets the Bank of England will have to tighten monetary policy further to tame inflation, which is running at the highest rate of any major economy.

Data out on Tuesday showed that wages rose at the joint fastest pace on record as basic earnings in the three months to May surged 7.3pc, higher than expectations of a 7.1pc rise.

Market pricing indicates rates will peak at 6.5pc. It comes as the dollar sank to a two-month low against major peers in the lead-up to US inflation data released later.

Buy-to-let landlords face extra £275 on monthly mortgage bills

A buy-to-let firesale could push down house prices as high interest rates hammer landlords’ profit margins, the Bank of England has warned.

Economics reporter Melissa Lawford has the latest:

Buy-to-let landlords will see an average increase of £275 in their monthly mortgage bills by the end of 2025 as their fixed rate deals expire and they refinance at much higher rates. Over the course of the year, this means they will be paying an extra £3,300 per year. “Falling profitability could, in principle, cause landlords to sell their property investments and exit the buy-to-let market. If this were to happen in large enough volumes, it could put downward pressure on house prices,” the Bank of England warned. If landlords were to fully absorb a £275 monthly increase in the mortgage bills, without raising rents, the share of buy-to-let mortgages with interest coverage ratios below 125pc would plummet from 3pc to 40pc by the end of 2025. This means that the rent would be less than 125pc of the landlord’s interest bill. After tax and maintenance costs, these properties would potentially be loss-making. Landlord profits are already under pressure from a range of other factors such as changes to tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages, capital gains tax rules, increased regulation, and plans to introduce requirements for energy efficiency upgrades, the Bank warned. Tenants will come under heavy strain and could be pushed to borrow to cover their costs as investors try to pass on the burden of higher rates, the Bank warned. “Higher costs relative to incomes may lead to an increased reliance on consumer credit, or difficulties paying off existing consumer credit or other types of debt,” the Bank said.

08:03 AM BST

FTSE 100 opens higher

UK markets have begun the day strongly ahead of a crucial US inflation report that will help gauge whether the Federal Reserve is at the end of its aggressive policy of interest rate rises.

The FTSE 100 has risen 0.5pc after the open to 7,310.56 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has gained 0.7pc to 18,147.06.

Falling energy costs boosts Wetherspoon

Away from the Bank of England, pub group JD Wetherspoon has reported higher recent sales and said it was being boosted by a slight easing back in energy costs.

The company said sales lifted 11.5pc year-on-year in the 10 weeks so far of its final trading quarter and are up 12.9pc in the financial year to date.

Compared with pre-Covid trading in 2018-19, sales in the fourth quarter so far are 11pc higher.

The company said profits for the year to July 30 are set to be in line with market expectations, having improved its outlook in May.

It added that lower costs are set to boost its performance in the next financial year.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said:

The company expects profits in the current financial year to be in line with market expectations. As a result of a continued improvement in sales and a slightly reduced expectation for cost increases, for example energy costs, the company anticipates an improved outcome for the next financial year, and anticipates an outcome for the first half of 2023-24 approximately in line with the second half of 2022-23.

The Red Lion Wetherspoon pub at Gatwick Airport's North Terminal - Mark Waugh/Alamy Stock Photo

Around 800,000 households face more expensive mortgages this year

The UK’s finance industry estimates 800,000 households will need to refinance on to more expensive mortgages in the second half of 2023, and a further 1.6m in 2024.

British banks were less exposed to the adverse effects of higher interest rates than households were, especially compared with financial institutions in other countries, while the corporate sector remained “broadly resilient”, the Bank of England said in its financial stability report.

“Nevertheless, higher financing costs are likely to put pressure on some smaller or highly leveraged firms,” it said.

Britain’s eight largest lenders all had enough capital to cope with higher rates, the Bank of England announced following its annual stress test of the sector.

It added that following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, it was working with the Treasury to ensure that there were options to smoothly wind up small banks which were exempt from some requirements applying to larger ones.

Customers 'can be confident' after stress test passes

After his bank passed the Bank of England’ stress test, Santander UK’s chief financial officer Duke Dayal:

The results of the 2022/23 Bank of England stress test demonstrate that Santander UK’s strong capital position and prudent balance-sheet management would enable the bank to withstand a severe stress to the UK economy. Our customers can be confident that we are well positioned to continue to support them over the years ahead.

The Bank of England said the UK’s eight largest lenders have high-quality liquid assets with a market value of £1.4trn, with around two thirds in cash or central bank reserves.

07:42 AM BST

UK's eight largest banks pass stress test

The Bank of England said the UK’s eight largest lenders all passed its latest stress test, which examined their resilience to a severe economic downturn.

The firms would have enough capital to continue lending through a shock to the economy including a housing market crash, surging unemployment and interest rates as high as 6pc, according to the results published today. It said:

The UK banking system has the capacity to support households and businesses through a period of higher interest rates, even if economic and financial conditions were to be substantially worse than expected. The scenario is considerably more severe than the current macroeconomic outlook.

Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Santander’s British arm, Standard Chartered and Virgin Money were tested this year.

Together they account for around 75pc of lending to the UK economy.

The test began in September after a six-month delay following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It included the UK base rate rising rapidly to 6pc in early 2023 before gradually falling back to below 3.5pc — one element of the scenario that is now playing out.

Money markets are pricing that interest rates will rise to 6.5pc, the highest since 1998.

Blue Origin rocket engine explodes during testing in blow to Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos’ space company reportedly suffered a rocket explosion during testing in a blow to the billionaire’s plans for interplanetary exploration.

Blue Origin was testing its BE-4 rocket engine when the blast occurred last month, according to CNBC.

During a firing on June 30 at the company’s facility in West Texas, an engine detonated about 10 seconds into the test, it was reported.

A Blue Origin spokesperson, in a statement to CNBC, confirmed that the company “ran into an issue while testing Vulcan’s Flight Engine 3.”

It said no-one was injured and the company is assessing the “root cause,” adding “we already have proximate cause and are working on remedial actions.”

Blue Origin, founded in 2000, made its first private space flight in 2021, and has been running human space tourism missions since.

Jeff Bezos and astronaut Wally Funk celebrate the first Blue Origin human spaceflight in 2021 - Blue Origin/Handout via REUTERS

Households proving resilient to higher interest rates, says Bank of England

The Bank of England said that Britain’s financial system and households were proving resilient to the risks posed by higher interest rates, although it would take time for the full impact to feed through.

Its half-yearly Financial Stability Report said:

The proportion of households with high debt service ratios ... has increased and is expected to continue to do so through 2023. But it is projected to remain some way below the historic peak reached in 2007.

Governor Andrew Bailey will present the report’s findings in a press conference at 9am.

Selling buy-to-let landlords could pressure house prices

The Bank of England said buy-to-let landlords could start to sell properties as interest rates rise, putting pressure on house prices.

Policymakers have increased interest rates for 13 consecutive meetings to 5pc since 2021, putting pressure on borrowers.

The report said:

Buy-to-let mortgagors are also experiencing increases in mortgage interest payments, and other structural factors are also likely to put pressure on their incomes. This could cause landlords to sell, putting downward pressure on house prices. Alternatively, they may seek to continue to pass on higher costs to renters. Similar to other forms of borrowing, buy-to-let mortgages are subject to affordability testing. In 2016, the Prudential Regulation Authority issued a supervisory statement outlining its expectations for underwriting standards in the buy-to-let market to safeguard against a deterioration in such standards.

The Bank added that Britain’s corporate sector has been resilient to higher interest rates.

Thousands of homeowners facing £1,000-a-month mortgage shock

This morning, the Bank of England has released its twice-yearly financial stability report, setting out the health of the UK’s banking system and its ability to withstand shocks.

It warned that households remortgaging in the second half of this year will see their monthly mortgage payments rise by £220.

Over the course of a year, this means they will have to pay an extra £2,640 compared to their previous deal.

Two million households will see their monthly mortgage payments increase by up to £199 by the end of this year as their fixed-rate mortgages expire, while a million will see payments jump by £200-£499, according to data in the Bank’s financial stability report.

By the end of 2026, around 200,000 households will see their monthly mortgage bills rise by £1,000 or more.

The Bank of England warned that although the economy has so far been resilient, “it will take time for the full impact of higher interest rates to come through”.

Around 4.4m mortgage holders have already seen increases in their costs since the end of 2021, but a further 3.8m are yet to be hit by the end of 2026.

By this time, nearly a million homeowners will be paying at least £6,000 more per year, following monthly increases of £500 or more.

The report also confirmed that the biggest UK banks have passed its stress test but warned that higher rates are putting pressure on the financial system.

The Bank of England said there is an urgent need to increase the resilience of shadow banks - the lenders, brokers, and other credit intermediaries who fall outside the realm of traditional regulated banking.

It also said the proportion of households in the UK with high debt ratios is expected to rise.

Our Financial Stability Report looks at the risks in our financial system and what we are doing to ensure households and businesses can rely on it. https://t.co/Pobt3xndiO #FinancialStabilityReport pic.twitter.com/atOJiM7Sfz — Bank of England (@bankofengland) July 12, 2023

Blue Origin, the space exploration company founded by Jeff Bezos, suffered a rocket explosion during testing last month, according to reports.

Its BE-4 rocket engine detonated at the company’s facility in West Texas, CNBC reported.

Asian shares were mostly higher after stocks advanced on Wall Street as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.3pc to 18,907.36 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.3pc to 7,131.40. In Seoul, the Kospi rose 0.2pc to 2,566.57.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.8pc to 31,957.86 after North Korea launched another missile into the sea.

The North launched a long-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Wednesday, its neighbours said, two days after the North threatened “shocking” consequences to protest what it called a provocative U.S. reconnaissance activity near its territory.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1pc lower to 3,219.30. Shares rose in Taiwan and Bangkok’s SET index was nearly unchanged.

Wall Street stocks increased on Tuesday ahead of fresh US consumer inflation data which could convince the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.9pc at 34,261.42. The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.7pc to 4,439.26, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6pc to 13,760.70.

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.98pc from 4.00pc late Monday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Federal Reserve, climbed to 4.89pc from 4.86pc.

