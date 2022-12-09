U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,938.25
    -27.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,620.00
    -183.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,536.00
    -109.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.00
    -17.70 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.82
    +0.36 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0220 (-0.63%)
     

  • Vix

    22.73
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2273
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1210
    -0.5090 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,145.98
    +286.96 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.06
    +9.37 (+2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.33
    +4.16 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

The Pound Went on a Wild Ride Close to Dollar Parity in 2022

Naomi Tajitsu
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Three prime ministers, four finance ministers and one ill-fated budget dragged the pound within an inch of parity versus the US dollar in 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It was a wild ride for the currency, which suffered as political chaos engulfed the UK throughout the year. But everything went into overdrive in September, when the government’s gamble on a huge tax giveaway backfired, investors dumped sterling and UK bonds, and the Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent a gilt market crash.

As the turmoil unfolded, sterling was being compared to an emerging-market currency and the UK’s long standing credibility on international markets was coming undone.

Now, even with the worst past, it will be stuck in a weak trading range as the country embarks on a much-needed repair job on its economy and finances. Strategists and portfolio managers expect it to stay between $1.10 and $1.30 for some time.

“Ever since the Brexit vote we’ve always called sterling a bit of a ‘basket-case’ currency, in that it follows growth much more closely than rate differentials,” said Eva Sun-Wai, fund manager at M&G Investment Management, whose Global Macro Bond Fund has been short the currency for most of the year. “And if we are coming into a very steep contraction and our growth is worse than other regions, that will hurt.”

The pound, which opened the year at $1.35, dropped to a record-low $1.035 on Sept. 26, just days after the disastrous mini-budget. Ultimately, the reverberations through the currency and gilt markets forced the government into a u-turn and led to the demise of Liz Truss as prime minister.

A new leader, Rishi Sunak, has kicked off off a more austere fiscal program, and the pound has recovered some ground. It’s currently trading around $1.20-$1.23, well above September’s lifetime low, but has been left battered and bruised by its annus horribilis. In addition, the UK still faces long-term imbalances and underwhelming economic growth, which will limit sterling’s upside.

New Range

The expected new range continues a long-term downward trend for the currency. Its average in the five years before the 2016 Brexit vote was roughly $1.59. And in the five years before that, around $1.76.

“The image of the UK has been tarnished by Brexit, by the political turmoil and the episode we saw in September,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of AXA Investment Management’s Core unit. “As a global investor you need to be convinced of the value opportunity in order to increase your exposure to the UK. They just don’t see that at the moment.”

How overseas investors view the UK is crucial, given that the country needs outside capital to fund its current account deficit.

For years, the UK has lived beyond its means, storing limited savings and looking overseas to borrow to keep its funding needs in balance. That’s been an ongoing risk for its currency and bonds, which can sell off if confidence is shaken, as they were after Truss’s mini-budget. The weaker currency can also, however, help to bring supply and demand into balance by increasing exports and reducing imports.

The Bank of England warned recently that the size and make-up of the external balance sheet make it “vulnerable to reductions in foreign investor appetite.” Former Governor Mark Carney previously summed it up by saying the country is reliant on the “kindness of strangers.”

The currency needs to stay “relatively weak,” while the UK economy battles through a slowdown and rights its fiscal position, said Aaron Hurd, portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors. He sees that level around $1.15 to $1.20.

The chaos of the Truss premiership supercharged a currency decline that was already in motion because of dollar strength. But domestic economic conditions, as well as politics, also played a part. Truss’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, was forced to quit over the summer after a litany of scandals that led to a mass resignation by members of his government.

Even after the recent rebound, sterling is still down almost 10% since the end of 2021. That ranks among its worst ever performances, rivaled only by the years of the Brexit vote, the 2008 financial crisis and Black Wednesday in 1992.

The volatility this year has been a turn-off for investors, and luring foreign capital back could require higher rates, according to Morgan Stanley FX strategist David Adams.

But higher borrowing costs would have an adverse effect on the economy, which is already contracting. Output fell 0.2% in the third quarter, and it will continue shrinking into the second half of 2023, according to economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“It makes you wonder whether rates in the UK can rise enough to compensate investors for such volatility without damaging growth,” Adams said.

The growth picture is inextricably linked with Brexit, which created more trade frictions with the EU, left the labor market short of workers and undermined business investment. That’s been compounded by soaring inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and a housing slowdown.

For Stephen Gallo, head of European FX strategy at BMO in London, the 2022 turmoil may have passed, but it’s far from all-clear for the pound.

“We had a chaotic, cathartic, crisis scenario where we hit a low, we bounced off the low and sterling is now in recovery, he said. “But there’s still a risk that structural economic and balance of payments weaknesses could cause stress and volatility.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt's pound keeps falling on black market ahead of IMF meeting

    The gap between the official rate of the Egyptian pound against the dollar and the price on the black market has widened further, putting pressure on Egypt ahead of a crucial International Monetary Fund board meeting next week. Egypt continues to face a foreign currency shortage despite two major devaluations this year. The International Monetary Fund is due on Dec. 16 to review Egypt's request for a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility to help shore up its finances.

  • Elliott Among Buyers of CVC’s €1.5 Billion Debt for Unilever Tea

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds Elliott Investment Management LP and Sona Asset Management Ltd. are among the firms that scooped up junk debt underpinning the buyout of Unilever PLC’s tea business at a discount.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal

  • Peter Thiel Bets $250 Million on Venture Debt Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel has had a busy 2022, directing time and money into two US Senate races, a Maltese citizenship, a handful of venture capital funds and more than a dozen technology startups. Among his single biggest bet: venture debt.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans

  • GoTo Assures Investors It Has Enough Cash to Reach Profitability

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo Group said it has enough funds to last until it reaches profitability, trying to alleviate investor concerns about its financial health following a 70% slump in its stock price.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s Pres

  • Investors bet on greed and fear as China loosens COVID grip

    Investors caught off-guard by China's dramatic COVID policy pivot are betting on both greed and fear as the economy starts to gradually reopen, snapping up shares in businesses from travel agencies and casinos to funeral companies. The dismantling of three years of COVID curbs this week sparked a rally in the shares of liquor producer Kweichow Moutai Co and China Southern Airlines, seen likely to benefit from potential revenge consumption. Since hopes for a policy shift began emerging in November, the Hang Seng Index and MSCI China have surged more than 30%, while the CSI 300 jumped over 10%, after double-digit losses for most of the year.

  • Lululemon sees downbeat quarter as inflation-hit consumers turn cautious

    (Reuters) -Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday forecast holiday-quarter revenue and profit largely below analysts' estimates, as shoppers turn cautious about spending on higher-priced clothing amid decades-high inflation, sending its shares down 6%. High inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of a recession in the United States have resulted in a shift in consumer spending, impacting sales of apparel and sportswear as cash-strapped consumers focus on essentials. The guidance is a bit conservative given "we are not in the best environment with the consumer...feel like it's an honest caution," said Jessica Ramirez, analyst at Jane Hali and Associates.

  • Gas Prices Fall Below Last Year’s Average

    The U.S. average for regular unleaded gasoline has declined to $3.29 a gallon, down about 35% from its peak of about $5 earlier in the year.

  • Investors in Ashtead Technology Holdings (LON:AT.) have made a impressive return of 106% over the past year

    Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality...

  • Fire & Flower Opens New Store in Kelowna, British Columbia

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform announced today that it has opened an additional store in the province of British Columbia in Kelowna, at 553 Bernard Avenue.

  • Private equity firms account for 39% of Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) ownership, while individual investors account for 22%

    Every investor in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. ( NYSE:VLN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The...

  • Sam Bankman-Fried 'Willing' to Testify Before House Financial Services Committee

    The former FTX CEO's decision comes after a public exchange of tweets with the committee's chair Maxine Waters.

  • Is There An Opportunity With GoPro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GPRO) 29% Undervaluation?

    How far off is GoPro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GPRO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows

    German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations. Inflation expectations over the next 12 months in the euro zone's biggest economy fell to 7.9% from 8.2% while the share of those expecting the inflation rate to increase significantly fell to 39% from 49%, the Bundesbank said. Euro zone inflation hit a record high 10.6% in October but fell to 10% a month later, raising hopes that an energy driven spike in prices is now past its peak.

  • Polish MPC should return to rate-hike debate, says Kotecki

    Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) should start discussing rate hikes again, central banker Ludwik Kotecki said on Friday, adding that talk of when borrowing costs could fall was premature. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) left its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% for the third time in a row on Wednesday, leading economists to conclude that the tightening cycle had ended and shifting focus to when borrowing costs could start to fall. Asked in an interview on Parkiet TV if the MPC should start talking about hikes again, Kotecki said "I think so".

  • London leads rent rises across the UK amid cost of living crisis

    A swathe of rent rises hit the UK, exacerbating the cost of living crisis caused by inflation, rising energy bills and food shortages.

  • Interest rates: Public unhappy with Bank of England’s strategy to curb rising prices

    The UK public's medium-term inflation expectations edged up.

  • New Tax on Buybacks Is Weeks Away, but Finance Chiefs Aren’t Too Worried

    A new corporate tax on stock buybacks hasn’t worried finance chiefs enough for them to rethink their strategy. In the third quarter, S&P 500 companies spent $210 billion on stock buybacks, down around 10% from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from S&P Dow Jones Indices, a unit of ratings firm S&P Global The companies spent roughly $220 billion in the second quarter, up 10.5%, and $281 billion in the first, up nearly 58% from the prior year. Companies in the S&P 500 would have paid a combined $1.93 billion in taxes and lost about 0.45% in operating income had the levy been in effect for the third quarter, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • China $108 Billion Bond Sale Expected to Refinance Old Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China will sell 750 billion yuan ($108 billion) worth of special sovereign bonds next week, in a move economists said was likely to be a rollover of existing debt rather than representing new stimulus.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arm

  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried 'willing to testify' before U.S. House panel - tweet

    A day earlier House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters that she is prepared to subpoena Bankman-Fried if he does not agree to appear before the panel next week. FTX filed for bankruptcy last month after a liquidity crisis, an implosion that has rippled across the industry and prompted investigations by regulators in several countries.

  • BofA Says Don’t Bet on a Rise in Equities After Last Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- While investors are impatient for the Federal Reserve to deliver its last rate hike to pile back into equities, history shows they should be wary of doing so while inflation remains persistently high, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNB