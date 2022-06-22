Pourwell, Non-Alcoholic Drinks Subscription Box Start-up, Raises Pre-Seed Funding

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pourwell, a UK-based non-alcoholic drinks subscription box, has secured pre-seed funding.

Pourwell's non-alcoholic coastal inspired box for June. Photo Credit: Viktoria Gebei-Tari.

Pourwell, launched over a year ago, was the world's first subscription box to discover alcohol free drinks. Boosted by a surging interest in health and wellness, non-alcoholic drinks are today the world's fastest-growing category of drinks.

Pourwell curates insta-worthy non-alcoholic cocktails each month with an easy-to-follow recipe card and all the ingredients you need. Each box includes alcohol free premium spirit, mixers, garnishes and healthy vegan sweet and savoury snacks. The price is £34.99 a month, you can subscribe monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly, and freeze your subscription if you're traveling.

Founded by Roberta Nilerud (Ex Apple and Spotify) and Phil Hack (Ex Deliveroo and MarketFinance), with their shared passion for great tasting, grown-up non-alcoholic drinks and the flood of new non-alcoholic products on the market Roberta & Phil set out to solve a key problem.

Roberta says, "Our vision is to disrupt the traditional drinking culture and make not drinking just as desirable & glamorous - our 3 big levers are wellness, discovery and convenience." With wellness and sustainability at its core, snacks are vegan, and all packaging is paper based and recyclable."

Roberta continues "Whilst there has never been more choice, it's never been harder for consumers to know where to start or discover what they might like. Everyone's journey is different, so we thought it would be great to have a monthly subscription box to make discovering new alcohol-free products fun and easy for customers and enabling craft product makers to hit their target audience. At the time it didn't exist, so we built it!"

With an app in development to give customers a personalized experience based on their tastes & buying habits and an eye on international expansion. Pourwell will use the funds to accelerate growth and build out their marketplace proposition.