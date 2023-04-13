Povorcitinib (INCB054707): A Selective JAK1 Inhibitor Being Developed by Incyte Corporation - Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

Company Logo

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Povorcitinib (INCB054707) Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about Povorcitinib (INCB054707) for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) in 7 major markets.

A detailed picture of the Povorcitinib (INCB054707) for Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan, for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Povorcitinib (INCB054707) for Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Povorcitinib (INCB054707) market forecast, analysis for Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.



Drug Summary



INCB054707 is a selective JAK1 inhibitor being developed by Incyte Corporation for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. This therapeutic molecule is administered orally. Currently, the company is investigating this molecule in the Phase III stage of development for hidradenitis suppurativa.



In February 2023, Incyte reported 52-week data from its Phase II study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib, formerly INCB54707, in adult patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). In the Phase II study, INCB054707 was well tolerated, with responses observed in patients with moderate-to-severe HS. The safety and efficacy findings from these studies demonstrate proof of concept for JAK1 inhibition in HS.



In-depth Povorcitinib (INCB054707) Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



Povorcitinib (INCB054707) Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Hidradenitis Suppurativa covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Hidradenitis Suppurativa is set to change due to extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence Povorcitinib (INCB054707) dominance.

Other emerging products for Hidradenitis Suppurativa are expected to give tough market competition to Povorcitinib (INCB054707) and the launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Introduction



2 Povorcitinib (INCB054707) Overview

2.1 Product Detail

2.2 Clinical Development

2.2.1 Clinical Studies

2.2.2 Clinical Trials Information

2.3 Other Developmental Activities

2.4 Product Profile



3 Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4 Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5 Povorcitinib (INCB054707) Market Assessment

5.1 Market Outlook of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.2 7MM Analysis

5.2.1 Market Size of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in the 7MM for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3 Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1 Market Size of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in the United States for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.2 Market Size of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Germany for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.3 Market Size of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in France for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.4 Market Size of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Italy for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.5 Market Size of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Spain for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.6 Market Size of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in the United Kingdom for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5.3.7 Market Size of Povorcitinib (INCB054707) in Japan for Hidradenitis Suppurativa



6 SWOT Analysis



7 Analysts' Views



