U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,097.50
    +24.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,502.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,899.00
    +161.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.66
    +0.24 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    +0.21 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0215
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    -0.91 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2430
    -1.0770 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,995.24
    +913.30 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.69
    +23.93 (+4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.59
    -78.89 (-0.28%)
     

Powder Coatings Market in Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold 43.11% of Revenue Share to 2030 - MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Powder Coatings Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powder Coatings Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Powder Coatings Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Powder Coatings Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Powder Coatings Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Powder Coatings Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Powder Coatings Market.


Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/15966

                                                                                                                                         

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Powder Coatings Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Powder Coatings Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Powder Coatings Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

List of Companies Covered in the Powder Coatings Market Report are:

  • BASF SE

  • DSM

  • Valspar

  • Arkema S.A.

  • Bayer AG

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

  • PPG Industries, Inc.

  • Among others.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

Latest Upgrardation

Strategy and Vision


In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45  – Figures

300 – Pages

Get Table Of Content of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/toc/15966

                                                                                                                                  

Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Powder Coatings Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Powder Coatings Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Powder Coatings Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Powder Coatings Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Powder Coatings Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Powder Coatings Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Powder Coatings Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Powder Coatings Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Powder Coatings Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*

                                                                                                  

Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/powder-coatings-market-15966

                                                                

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Powder Coatings Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Powder Coatings Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Powder Coatings Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Powder Coatings Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Powder Coatings Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Powder Coatings Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Powder Coatings Market?

  • What is the potential of the Powder Coatings Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Powder Coatings Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/15966

      

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Powder Coatings Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Powder Coatings Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Powder Coatings Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


Buy Exclusive Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/15966

                                                                                                                          

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Senate Climate Bill Is a Boon for Fossil Fuels

    The $369 billion measure has tax incentives to spur clean energy, but also guarantees for oil and gas drilling in what Sen. Joe Manchin calls an “all-in energy policy.’’

  • Apple sales are still 'all about the iPhone': Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Apple's growth in electronic sales following its third-quarter earnings beat, trends in tech earnings, and Apple's advertising and streaming opportunities.

  • 'This was not our finest hour': Intel CEO on Q2 execution

    Intel expects the second and third quarter of this year to be the financial bottom of a turnaround meant to propel it back into the lead position in the semiconductor industry. Intel reported a surprise loss and a 22% decline in Q2 revenue year-over-year. “We are not satisfied with the quarter and the financial results,” said Pat Gelsinger on the call with Wall Street analysts.

  • Ford ‘changing every part of our business’ in EV push, CFO says

    Ford CFO John Lawler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, transitioning to a digitally-connected electric world, product expansion, consumer spending, laying off up to 8,000 employees to help fund EVs, EV profitability, reshaping Ford, and the outlook for the auto industry.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND RECORD FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts to meet sales goals, feds say

    For more than a decade, U.S. Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

  • Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss

    Amazon is putting the brakes on its global recruitment spree after reporting its second loss in a row.

  • Taiwan's China Airlines eyes A330 replacement, future freighter options

    Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd is "actively" looking at options to replace its ageing fleet of 22 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and is also starting to examine next-generation freighter planes, the company's president told Reuters. The carrier, which has been profitable during much of the pandemic because of a shift to cargo services, is now starting to gear up for a rebound in passenger travel when Taiwan lifts quarantine rules for arrivals. China Airlines is looking to phase out its A330s, a mainstay on regional routes, as it modernises its fleet to reduce emissions and cut its fuel bill, President Kao Shing-Hwang said in a written interview.

  • Roku Swings to Second-Quarter Loss on Slower Ad Spending

    Roku said it expected two of its main revenue drivers—advertising and sales of streaming hardware—to come under further pressure during the second half of the year, sending the company’s shares down 25% in after-hours trading. “We are in an economic environment defined by recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain disruptions,” the company said in a letter to investors Thursday in which it announced its second-quarter results. “We also believe that consumer discretionary spend will continue to moderate, pressuring both Roku TV and Roku player sales.”

  • Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Lam Research's (LRCX) fiscal fourth-quarter results reflect strength across systems and the customer support business.

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers Ne

  • MercadoLibre, Creditas drive used car loan tie-up in Mexico

    Argentine online marketplace MercadoLibre and Brazilian financial service provider Creditas are launching a partnership to allow MercadoLibre users to request used car loans in Mexico, the companies said on Thursday. MercadoLibre, the ubiquitous Amazon rival in Latin America, partnered with Creditas in an effort to attract customers in a country with low credit penetration, MercadoLibre's head of autos in Mexico, Jaime Ugalde, told Reuters.

  • Apple results top estimates as iPhone escapes economic slump

    Apple Inc on Thursday reported profit and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, navigating parts shortages better than predicted and benefiting from unceasing demand for iPhones even as inflation has consumers tightening other spending. Apple said sales and profit for the quarter ended June 25 were $83.0 billion and $1.20 per share, above estimates of $82.8 billion and $1.16 per share, according to Refinitiv data. Apple is expected to give a forecast for the current fiscal fourth quarter during an investor call, but Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters there had been no slowdown in demand for iPhones.

  • BASF Considers Selling Gas to Grid if Russia Halts Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE may sell unused natural gas back to Germany’s grid in case Russian deliveries grind to a sudden halt, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would aid Europe’s last-ditch efforts to conserve the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleStar Wars Knights of the O

  • Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group: WSJ

    China's billionaire tech boss Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse closely affiliated with Alibaba, the e-commerce giant he founded, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If realized, the move will mark another important turn in Ant's restructuring and power shuffling since China called off its $35 billion initial public offering nearly two years ago. Ant Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • Why the Chips Act Won’t Be a Quick Fix for Chip Makers

    A long awaited bill to boost U.S. chip manufacturing just passed the Senate. While ambitious, the legislation won't be enough to remake U.S. chip production.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Builds A Base And Prepares To Announce Q2 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it prepares to release Q2 earnings?