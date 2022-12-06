U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.00
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,030.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,829.50
    +23.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.10
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.17
    +0.24 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.65
    +1.59 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7820
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,996.78
    -320.11 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.08
    -10.13 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.70
    -5.84 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Powder Coatings Market to hit $25.5 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Powder Coatings Industry is expected to register 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by rising investments in the construction sector.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Powder Coatings Market was estimated at USD 13.5 bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $25.5 bn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Rising demand for aerospace & marine coatings will complement the industry outlook. Powder coatings are extensively used to prevent corrosion of boat fixtures and marine equipment, due to prolonged exposure to saltwater. Marine equipment such as steering wheels, antenna mounts, bow rails, and pedestal chair mounts are made up of aluminum and stainless steel, which can be easily degraded upon contact with atmospheric factors. The high use of metal components increases the need for powder coatings to ensure a superior and long-lasting finish. Similarly, powder coatings also have automobile applications. Nearly 25% of the automotive coating needs come from wheels, whereas 40% come from underhood components.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/379


High popularity of biodegradable fusion-bonded epoxy resins
Global powder coatings market from fusion-bonded epoxy resins is estimated to surpass USD 850 million by 2032. Fusion-bonded epoxy (FBE) thermoset coatings are biodegradable & eco-friendly solutions used to protect steel pipes from the impact of harmful chemicals and other external factors. They are applied to maintain the integrity of piping connections, industrial pipes, and concrete reinforcing bars. FBE-coated pipes can easily withstand dry conditions and temperatures as high as 85°C. FBE offers exceptional adhesion to steel and ensures long-term resistance to corrosion.

Key reasons for Powder Coatings Market growth:

  1. Increasing construction spending.

  2. Increasing demand in the automotive, aerospace and marine industry.

  3. Focus on VOC emissions reduction.

  4. Strong outlook in the furniture industry.

  5. Lower application cost as compared to liquid coatings.

Widespread demand across agricultural & construction applications

In terms of revenue share, powder coating market from agricultural/construction equipment application is poised to reach over USD 1.2 billion by 2032. Equipment deployed in agricultural and construction spaces is coated with powder coatings to ensure long-term protection of equipment from different chemical and atmospheric elements. These coatings also enable color retention and corrosion resistance. Manufacturers of agriculture and construction equipment are increasingly adopting powder-coating processes owing to the vast range of economic, environmental, and production benefits. For instance, these coatings allow the utilization of powder overspray, reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and improve finish quality.

Growing use of non-metallic coatings in home appliances for insulation

In terms of volume, global powder coatings market share from non-metal substrates is expected to reach over 400 kilotons by 2032. Nonmetallic substrate encompasses objects and materials made of ceramics, plastic, medium-density fiberboard, wood, and glass. Non-metallic coatings are mainly used in decorative coating applications, along with architectural structures and home appliances. The increasing use of non-metallic coatings in electronics can be attributed to their chemical and physical properties. Low thermal and electrical conductivity make these coatings ideal insulators in electronics.

Surging automotive production across European countries

Europe powder coatings market is projected to exhibit over 5.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Rapidly surging automotive production and increasing consumer demand for high-performance wheels will offer lucrative business prospects to powder coating manufacturers. In recent years, the European government has implemented stringent emission standards and norms such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, & Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). Meanwhile, EU countries such as France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Spain, and Italy have reported significant growth in the automotive sector, thus accelerating the demand for powder coatings for vehicle and vehicle parts.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/379

Strategic developments to boost powder coatings industry expansion

Jotun Powder Coatings, Kansai Paints, AkzoNobel N.V., Dupont Coating & Color Technologies Group, Asian Paints, BASF, Protech Oxyplast Powder Coating, PPG Industries, RPM International, The Valspar Corporation, Vogel Paint Inc., Dulux Powder & Industrial Coating, Somar Corporation, Marpol, Axalta Coating System, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., Hentez Coating Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Evonik Industries are some of the leading companies in the global powder coatings market. These participants are implementing strategic expansion plans to gain a competitive advantage.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 5   Global Powder Coatings Market, By Resin

5.1    Key resin trends

5.2    Thermoplastic

5.3    Thermoset

5.4    Fusion bonded epoxy

Chapter 6   By Application

6.1    Key application trends

6.2    Architectural

6.3    Jobbers

6.4    Agricultural/construction equipment

6.5    Pipeline

6.6    Oil & gas

6.7    Appliances

6.8    General metal

6.9    Automotive & transportation components

6.10    Other

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Streaming: Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbiti

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

    Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook. Brent crude futures had gained 85 cents to $83.53 a barrel by 0733 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 68 cents to $77.62 a barrel.

  • PepsiCo Cutting Hundreds of Jobs in North America: WSJ

    PepsiCo told employees in an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal that the cuts are meant to help the beverage giant “operate more efficiently.”

  • Elon Musk says major advertisers are returning to Twitter after initial exodus

    Musk offers thanks, but no elaboration.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices

    The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.

  • California Lawmakers to Consider Penalties on Oil Companies to Fight High Gas Prices

    A draft of the proposal released by Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a framework that would set an annual maximum profit margin for oil refiners.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops Most Since July 2021 as Crypto Winter Cuts Profitability

    Bitcoin miners are being caught between rising costs and the lower price of bitcoin.

  • China Ramps Up Corn Purchases From Brazil as US Exports Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- China is ramping up imports of Brazilian corn, replacing imports of the more expensive US grain.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFour vessels loaded with Br