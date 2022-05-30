Powder Metallurgy Market - Global Forecast to 2027
This report analyzes the global and regional markets for P/M parts as well as powders, including manufacturer capability and demand in the regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the upcoming demand in the P/M industry.
Market drivers within the industry are identified. To make the report more informative, the publisher has given market data from 2020 through 2027.
Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influences are discussed. Furthermore, this report is based on future scenarios such as pessimistic, optimistic and consensus, while forecasts provide information for the consensus scenario.
In this report, the publisher has also considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global as well as regional market. All market values are in millions of U.S. dollars; volume is in thousands of metric tons, and the market value and volume are calculated as a nominal value.
Report Includes
57 data tables and 54 additional tables
An updated review and analysis of the global market for powder metallurgy (metal powder + p/m parts) technology
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Insights into the market potential for powder metallurgy, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and technological trends and issues impacting the PM industry
Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for powder metallurgy, volume of unit shipments, and market share analysis on the basis of type of metal, processing technology type and end user industries with major regions and countries involved
Highlights of business opportunities in powder metallurgy market, including a shift toward the use of finer powders for super finished products, increasing size of PM parts, growth of previously small end-user markets for PM and PM parts, and adoption of additive manufacturing
Competition landscape covering key companies operating in the powder metallurgy industry, their global rankings, and market development strategies
The powder metallurgy (P/M) industry was severely affected by the 2008-2009 recession, most notably due to the steep decline in automotive production, but it recovered and surpassed pre-recession levels. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the powder metallurgy business; however, end-use industries are starting to bounce back again to their original growth trends.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster growth rate relative to that of other regions such as Europe and North America. China is the biggest contributor in the Asia-Pacific region because it has the highest manufacturing capacity to produce vehicles, industrial machinery and other products. In addition, rapid industrialization and greater availability of resources and labor are the key drivers of growth for this region.
Companies Mentioned
Allegheny Technologies Inc. (Ati)
Alpha Precision Group LLC
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
Amt Pte. Ltd.
Basf Se
Capstan Inc.
Carpenter Technology Corp. (Crs Holdings LLC)
Cnpc Powder
Erasteel
Exone Inc.
Fine-Sinter Co. Ltd.
Gkn Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH
Hoganas Ab
Hitachi Metals Ltd.
Jfe Steel Corp.
Kennametal Inc.
Kobe Steel Ltd.
Metal Powder Products Co. (Mpp)
Miba AG
Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.
Ntn Corp.
Obe GmbH & Co. Kg
Optomec Inc.
Porite Europe S.A.S. (Porite Corp.)
Praxair S.T. Technology Inc. (Linde plc)
Rainbow Ming Industrial Co. Ltd.
Rio Tinto Metal Powders
Sandvik Ab
Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd. (Formerly Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.)
Stackpole International
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Tekna
Tenneco Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Powder Metallurgy Industry Structure
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
Advantages of Powder Metallurgy
Powder Metallurgy Technology Portfolio
History
Powder Metallurgy Process
Other Processes
Powder Metallurgy Applications
Atmosphere for Metal Powder Producers
Macroeconomic Factors
Automotive Industry Overview
Aerospace Industry Overview
Rolling Stock Industry Overview
Oil & Gas Industry Overview
Semiconductor Industry Overview
Industry and Trade Support
Standards and Regulations
Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Powder Metallurgy Market
Industry Experts Insights
Chapter 4 Global Powder Metallurgy Market
Introduction
Different Types of Powder & Parts With Their Characteristics
Ferrous Metal and Powder Characteristics and Properties
Ferrous Powder Metallurgy Applications
Stainless Steel Powders and Metals
Characteristics and Properties
Applications
Aluminum Powders and Parts
Aluminum Powder and Parts Properties
Aluminum Powder Applications
Copper Powders and Copper-Based Parts
Copper Powder Properties
Copper Powder Metallurgy Applications
Nickel-Based Powders and Parts
Nickel Powder Properties
Nickel Powder Applications
Tungsten and Molybdenum Powders & Alloy P/M Parts
Properties
Applications
Tin Powders and Tin-Based Parts
Properties
Applications
Titanium Powders and Titanium-Based Parts
Properties and Applications of Titanium
Particulates and Other Advanced Materials
Applications
Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Type
Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Process Type
Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by End-Use Industry
Powder Metallurgy for Automotive Industry
Powder Metallurgy for Aerospace and Defense Industry
Powder Metallurgy for Consumer Goods Industry
Powder Metallurgy for Medical and Healthcare Industry
Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Region
Chapter 5 Regional Powder Metallurgy Markets
Chapter 6 Business Opportunities in Powder Metallurgy Market
Shift Toward Finer Powders
Increasing Size of Powder Metallurgy Parts
Advanced Technologies Are Creating Lucrative Business Opportunities for Powder Metallurgy Players
Emerging End-User Markets for Powder Metallurgy and P/M Parts
Heavy Equipment
Electronics and Computer Components
Rising Use of Electric Vehicles
Renewable Energy
Additive Manufacturing
Applications
Chapter 7 Emerging Market Applications
Introduction
Nanopowders in Metal Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)
Advanced Alloys in Powder Metallurgy
Powder Metallurgy in Advanced Vehicles
Other Emerging Opportunities
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Characteristics of the Powder Metallurgy Industry
Leading Metal Powder and P/M Parts Manufacturers
Key Developments
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
