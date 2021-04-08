Powdered Cellulose Sales Accelerating as Applications in Food & Beverage Industry Rises: FMI

Soaring demand for natural ingredients such as softwood pulp among consumers and focus on healthy lifestyle are fuelling the demand of powdered cellulose

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights' recent report on the global powdered cellulose market projects steady expansion at over 6% CAGR in the upcoming decade. Increasing application in food and beverage industry is expected to stimulate the growth of the market.

According to the study, rising demand for various functionalities such as thickener, emulsifier, stabilizer and many others is increasing the production of food grade powdered cellulose among manufacturers. Also, increasing demand from the textile, construction and pharmaceutical industry to bolster the growth of powdered cellulose market.

Consumers' inclination towards healthy eating habits has increased the demand for food products containing ingredients derived from natural sources, fuelling the growth of powdered cellulose market. Surge in demand for various application among construction industry manufacturers to improve the stability and welding function is improving the demand.

"Increasing use of powdered cellulose as emulsifier and gelling agents in food ingredients such as sauces and mixes has fuelled the demand from food &beverages industry," remarks the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 263 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9390

Key Takeaways

Food grade powdered cellulose is set to prevail over other segments in the forecast period

Food & beverage industry is dominating the market with highest share

U.S. accounts for over 60% market share through 2031

China expected to be the most lucrative market, accounting for nearly 36% market share in 2021

India is anticipated to emerge as a potential market due to high demand of powdered cellulose among small and middle level players

Germany spearheading the European market growth backed by the high presence of key players in that region

Russia to hold more than 16% of market share with the expansion of 3.5% CAGR through 2031

Prominent Drivers

Story continues

Increasing demand from various end-user industries such as food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical sector to boost the demand

Growing demand for emulsifier and thickener to be a key driver for powdered celluloses market

Ample availability and consisting supply of raw materials is multiplying the manufacturers production, boosting the demand

Soaring demand from textile and leather industry to provide growth opportunities for powdered cellulose manufacturers

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9390

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in powdered cellulose market profiled by FMI include J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co KG, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, Jelu-Werk J. Heeler GmbH & Co KG, InterFiber Sp. Z.O.O., Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt. Ltd., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., NB Entrepreneurs, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Co KG, Central Drug House, and Natural Fiber Solutions among others. Manufacturers' are focusing on various strategies such as product innovation and developing more effective supply chain, evaluated FMI.

For instance, in June 2020, a global leader for cellulose sources Akron, Finite Fiber had launched its new food grade powdered cellulose, PURICEL, that was widely available via Pennfield Supply LLC, a distribution channel.

Also, in 2019, EP Minerals LLC announced increase of prices for Diatomaceous Earth Powder, perlite, bleaching clay, and cellulose products with 3-6% increase in the product prices for the grade powdered cellulose across North and South America.

More Insights on FMI's powdered cellulose Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a detailed segmentation on global powdered cellulose market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study offers an exhaustive analysis on powdered cellulose market based on grade (food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and industrial grade), functionality (thickener, stabilizer, emulsifier, gelling, coating agent, and others), end-use (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction industry, chemical industry, leather industry, textile industry, paper industry, and others), and source (soft & hard wood pulp, cotton linter pulp, bamboo, wheat straw pulp, and other sources) across seven major regions.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9390

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Cellulose Gel Market: The Cellulose gel market report published by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on prominent growth dynamics that are likely to shape the expansion trajectory through 2030. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Lipid Rich Powder Market: Explore FMI's exhaustive coverage on the Lipid Rich Powder market, providing an in-depth analysis of expected future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the drivers, opportunities and trends likely to prevail across the 2019-2029 decade.

Convenience food Market: The shift in consumer palates in favor of low sugar food products and rising interest in exotic flavors are driving convenience food sales. In its new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights about key factors driving demand for convenience food. The report tracks the global sales of convenience food in 20+ high-growth markets.

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9390

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/powdered-cellulose-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/powdered-cellulose-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/639480/Powdered-Cellulose-Sales-Accelerating-as-Applications-in-Food-Beverage-Industry-Rises-FMI



