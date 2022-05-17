Powell: Fed will "keep pushing" until clear inflation is declining

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will "keep pushing" to tighten U.S. monetary policy until it is clear inflation is declining, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

"What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way and we're going to keep pushing until we see that," Powell said at a Wall Street Journal event. "If we don't see that we will have to consider moving more aggressively" to tighten financial conditions.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)