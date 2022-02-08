U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    -1.74 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5370
    +0.4570 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,211.23
    +280.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.71
    -10.15 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

POWELL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • POWL

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal First Quarter Key Highlights:

  • Revenues totaled $107 million;

  • Net Loss was $2.8 million, or a loss of $0.24 per diluted share;

  • New orders of $108 million included $122 million of gross new orders, partially offset by $14 million of scope reductions;

  • Backlog as of December 31, 2021 totaled $416 million;

  • Cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021 totaled $102 million.

Brett A. Cope, Powell's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Operationally, our first fiscal quarter was largely aligned with the seasonal softness that we have experienced in prior periods, while commercial activity across our end markets and the cadence of new orders has remained steady. On a gross basis, new orders of $122 million marks the third consecutive quarter of increased order activity as the industrial end markets steadily recover from the lower activity levels experienced throughout fiscal 2020 and 2021. Inflation however, continues to pressure our gross margins as key commodities such as steel and copper are lifting our materials costs. Additionally, we are executing backlog on projects that were booked in fiscal 2020 and 2021, that are presently exposed to the higher cost levels, which we outlined last quarter. We are actively working to mitigate these macroeconomic variables, but do expect that margin pressure will persist into the second half of our fiscal 2022. Overall, we are pleased with the steady recovery in our core industrial end markets while our Traction and Utility markets remain active, as evidenced by our book-to-bill ratio in the current fiscal quarter of 1.0x."

Revenues for the first quarter totaled $106.6 million compared to $129.5 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 and compared to $106.6 million in the first fiscal quarter 2021.

New orders placed in the first quarter of $108 million included $122 million of gross new orders, partially offset by $14 million of scope reductions on a previously booked project. The $108 million of net new orders is compared to $121 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and to $91 million of new orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Backlog as of December 31, 2021 totaled $416 million which represents a sequential increase of $1 million and compares to $465 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the fiscal first quarter was $2.8 million, or a loss of $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 of $3.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, and compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or a loss of $0.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cope added, "Over the near-term, we remain encouraged by the firming of our Oil & Gas and Petrochemical end markets and continue to expect the fundamentals within LNG, gas pipeline and gas-to-chemical projects to remain favorable."

OUTLOOK

Commenting on the Company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell's Chief Financial Officer said, "As we look forward to the remainder of Fiscal 2022, we maintain our cautious optimism relative to the continued recovery of our core industrial end markets. Additionally, we remain acutely focused on the supply side macro-environment, as well as our internal cost management in order to manage inflationary cost pressures and pricing. Through these efforts, combined with continued stability across our industrial end markets, we anticipate a gradual recovery throughout the remainder of the fiscal year. Our backlog remains very strong, while the orders cadence continues to improve compared to the prior year. Considering this, in addition to our strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to deliver improved financial performance as we progress through the remainder of the year."

CONFERENCE CALL

Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through February 16, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 4441856#.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately 90 days at powellind.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, liquefied natural gas facilities, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Contacts:

Michael W. Metcalf, CFO


Powell Industries, Inc.


713-947-4422




Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman


Alpha IR Group


POWL@alpha-ir.com


312-445-2870

POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020

(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)





Revenues

$

106,569



$

106,575


Cost of goods sold

93,133



88,304


Gross profit

13,436



18,271






Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,902



16,874


Research and development expenses

1,824



1,673


Amortization of intangible assets

-



44


Operating income (loss)

(4,290)



(320)






Interest expense

47



50


Interest income

(50)



(111)


Loss before income taxes

(4,287)



(259)






Income tax provision (benefit)

(1,441)



105






Net loss

$

(2,846)



$

(364)






Loss per share:




Basic

$

(0.24)



$

(0.03)


Diluted

$

(0.24)



$

(0.03)






Weighted average shares:




Basic

11,765



11,674


Diluted

11,765



11,674










SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:








Depreciation and Amortization

$

2,414



$

2,630


Capital Expenditures

$

436



$

961


Dividends Paid

$

3,048



$

3,028


POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Assets:








Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

101,527



$

133,981






Other current assets

188,881



168,480






Property, plant and equipment, net

107,509



109,457






Long-term assets

25,883



24,274






Total assets

$

423,800



$

436,192










Liabilities and equity:








Current liabilities

$

113,668



$

121,156






Deferred and other long-term liabilities

14,553



13,813






Stockholders' equity

295,579



301,223






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

423,800



$

436,192










SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:








Working capital

$

176,740



$

181,305










Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-announces-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-results-301478000.html

SOURCE Powell Industries

Recommended Stories

  • Why Teradata Stock Just Rocketed 24%

    Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock surged in morning trading today, up 24.2% as of 10:50 a.m. ET, after the data management specialist reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings last night -- and beat analyst predictions with a stick. Heading into last night's report, analysts had forecast that Teradata would earn an adjusted profit of $0.27 per share on sales of $478.6 million. Granted, one way of looking at the numbers is that Teradata missed on sales, pulling in about 1% less revenue than predicted.

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Earnings: Harley-Davidson surprises with profit beat, Take-Two posts mixed report, Chegg beats

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Harley Davidson, Take-Two Interactive, and Chegg.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pfizer eyes $100B year on pandemic boon for 2022

    The pandemic has been transformational for many businesses, but few can boast near-global domination the way Pfizer (PFE) can. The Pfizer/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine accounts for 70% of all doses in the U.S. and E.U., as of February 5, according to CEO Albert Bourla Tuesday.

  • Novavax's stock falls after Reuters report saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments are delayed in some regions

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Novavax Inc. (nvax) tumbled 12.2% in trading on Tuesday after a Reuters report said there are delays shipping the company's COVID-19 vaccines to Europe and the Philippines in the first quarter of the year.