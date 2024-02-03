Powell Industries, Inc. Just Recorded A 136% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of US$194m, some 6.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.98, 136% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Powell Industries from twin analysts is for revenues of US$841.8m in 2024. If met, it would imply a solid 9.8% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 19% to US$7.69. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$814.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.09 in 2024. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Powell Industries' future following the latest results, with a massive increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 22% to US$104per share.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Powell Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Powell Industries is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Powell Industries' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

