Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Brett Cope : Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review Powell's fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full-year results. I will make a few comments and then turn the call over to Mike for more financial commentary before we take your questions. We ended our fiscal year on a strong note as the Powell team delivered another great quarter to close out one of the best years in the company's history. The sharp recovery of our industrial end markets led to $1.4 billion of orders in fiscal 2024, by far the most we have ever recorded in a 12-month period and twice that of the prior year. The demands that the sharp recovery have placed upon our team members continue to be significant, including tremendous front-end effort from our sales and estimating teams as well as our project leadership teams as we ramp activity across all of our operating groups.

I am incredibly proud of the entire polite performance. It is in years like these of elevated project activity delivering on time and on budget that we earn and build on our reputation with our customers as a reliable, trusted partner as we continue to differentiate ourselves from our competition. Revenue in the fourth quarter grew 28% to $209 million, while revenue for the full year grew 31% to $699 million. Strength across our core industrial end markets, particularly within LNG as well as in our utility and commercial and other industrial market sectors drove the substantial growth compared to the prior year. Mike will provide additional details on our revenue growth by market sector in a moment. We recorded $171 million of net new orders in the fourth quarter which reflects our previously communicated expectation that order activity will remain healthy but returned to a more normalized trend compared to previous quarters.

We also delivered a gross margin in the fourth quarter of 24.9%, which is an increase of 430 basis points year-over-year. While our margins have certainly benefited from these higher volumes, our productivity initiatives as well as strong project execution and subsequent closeouts are all helping to support significantly improved margins compared to recent years. We are confident that these measures, combined with our quality backlog can support gross margins above our fiscal 2023 targets set in the high teens and deliver margins consistent with total fiscal 2023 levels in the low 20s for fiscal 2024. On the bottom line, we recorded earnings per diluted share of $2.17 in the fourth quarter, roughly 3 times higher than the prior year, and $4.50 per diluted share for the full year, which was roughly 4 times higher than fiscal 2022.

Our backlog remains incredibly strong at just under $1.3 billion. It was roughly unchanged sequentially but has more than doubled the $592 million from one year ago. We continue to feel confident that our current backlog is comprised mainly of projects that speak to Powell's core competencies both the nature and scope of the project mix and our backlog are core to what we do best, and we are confident that we can deliver every dollar of our backlog on time and on budget. We previously discussed some of the capital improvement projects that will facilitate both incremental capacity as well as improved production efficiency in several of our facilities. In the fiscal third quarter, we initiated an expansion of our Houston facility located along the Gulf Coast to support the rise of our backlog, while also helping us remain competitive on our schedules for future business.

Work on the expansion largely concluded in November, and we are now productively using the expanded capacity. As far as staffing levels are concerned, availability of quality labor, while always front of mind is less of a headwind today than it was in recent quarters. This is in large part due to the hard work of our human resources team as they have developed creative personnel solutions and continue to ensure our manufacturing floors remain adequately staffed. The availability and cost of certain engineered components remains a challenge. Though overall, the inflationary environment and costs of most raw materials have certainly moderated. The challenges that came with a period of lower project activity immediately after the pandemic, followed by the inflationary environment, required that we prioritize execution and identify efficiencies across the organization.

Today, we are enjoying the benefits of those efforts, while the largest markets we serve have enjoyed a strong recovery. Coating activity remains robust across most market sectors. We continue to see favorable opportunities within LNG, gas pipeline, and the gas-to-chemical end markets. We've also been pleased with overall activity within the renewable markets of hydrogen, biodiesel, and related biofuels, such as sustainable aviation fuel as well as carbon capture and sequestration. We envision these markets being larger contributors to our financial results going forward. Additionally, we continue to capitalize on opportunities within our commercial and other industrial sector. Data centers have been and remain an active area of growth in this sector.

Expanding our market breadth has been a focus across the business and our ability to leverage our products and expertise into a fast-growing market like data centers is a perfect example of these efforts. Critically, this is a market in secular growth that reduces the cyclicality of our order book and is a perfect complement to our core industrial markets. Our near- and medium-term priorities remain unchanged as we enter fiscal 2024. We are focused on growing our electrical automation platform, expanding our existing services franchise, and diversifying our product portfolio, either through tangential applications that complement our existing offerings as well as expanding the scope of our product catalog into new electrical technologies. We expect our R&D spending to increase in 2024 as we work toward this end.

In summary, we are entering fiscal 2024 with roughly $1.3 billion of backlog, which provides durable and predictable project schedules to build upon. We continue to see healthy levels of project activity across our end markets and believe that the fundamentals supporting our core industrial markets remain favorable and robust. We've also taken successful steps to unlock operational efficiencies, improve staffing levels, and optimize our procurement of raw materials, all of which have had a significant positive impact on our profitability. We are confident that our execution and our strategic initiatives, coupled with favorable industry dynamics will support another successful year for Powell. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike to walk us through our financial results in greater detail.

Michael Metcalf : Thank you, Brett, and good morning, everyone. I will begin first with the fiscal fourth quarter business results and then move to the total year fiscal 2023 results. Revenues for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 increased by 28% to $209 million compared to the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter of $163 million and improved sequentially by $16 million, with strong growth across our core industrial, oil, and gas, and petrochemical market sectors. Net orders for the fourth fiscal quarter were $171 million, $87 million lower than the same period one year ago on a challenging year-over-year comparison as we secured a large LNG order in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In general, the industrial end markets remain active, specifically within the LNG gas to chemical and hydrogen end markets.

We also continue to see sustained commercial activity across our utility as well as the commercial and other industrial market sectors. As a result of the strong revenue performance offset by a healthy but moderate orders cadence, our book-to-bill ratio was 0.8 times in fiscal fourth quarter. Reported backlog at the end of our fiscal fourth quarter was $1.3 billion, $701 million higher versus the end of fiscal 2022. The substantial increase in the order book was across the majority of our market sectors, oil and gas, petrochemical, utility as well as the commercial and other industrial end markets. Overall, we're very pleased with the total year orders performance across the business and the resulting backlog position as we enter our fiscal 2024.

Compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, domestic revenues of $171 million increased by $38 million or 28%, while international revenues also increased by 28% to $38 million on higher volume across all of our international locations. From a market sector perspective, revenues from our oil and gas and petrochemical sectors grew 56%, largely driven by higher LNG and petrochemical revenues. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the utility sector was higher by 8%, while the commercial and other industrial sector was higher by 13% versus the prior year. This year-over-year growth was offset somewhat by the traction sector, which was lower by 52% as we successfully completed a large municipal project in Canada in the first half of fiscal 2023 combined with softer commercial order activity in this sector throughout fiscal 2023.

We reported $52 million of gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, which was higher by $19 million or 55% versus the same period in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased by 430 basis points to 24.9% of revenues in the fourth fiscal quarter compared to one year ago. The higher margin rate is in large part the result of favorable volume leverage and productivity initiatives, strong project execution, and subsequent closeouts as well as the pricing actions that have been aimed at offsetting inflationary pressures as we continue to navigate through a challenging supply chain landscape. Albeit negligible, the margin rate also benefited from two order cancellations, which generated $1 million of gross profit or an incremental 35 basis points to the margin rate in the quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by $1 million or 5% in the quarter versus the prior year, attributable to lower fiscal fourth quarter variable performance-based compensation expense. SG&A expenses were $20 million in the fiscal fourth quarter or 9.8% of revenue compared to 13.2% of revenues a year ago on both volume leverage and lower expenses in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023. These results demonstrate our continued focus on cost management while also focusing on the critical resource requirements necessary to execute on the order book. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, we reported net income of $26.4 million generating $2.17 per diluted share compared to net income of $8.7 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

We generated $77 million of operating cash flow in the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by early cycle advanced payments on the projects added to the order book over the past couple of quarters in addition to generally strong working capital performance across the business through this period. CapEx spending during the quarter was $3.8 million with the capacity expansion at our offshore facility in Houston attributable to a large portion of the spending during the quarter. Now recapping our total year fiscal 2023. Revenues of $699 million increased by $167 million or 31% compared to fiscal 2022. Orders were $1.4 billion, nearly double fiscal 2022 orders of $718 million, led by the strength in oil and gas and petrochemical end markets coupled with the sustained market activity in the utility sector as well as the incremental growth in all of the other end markets.

Gross profit as a percent of revenues grew 510 basis points year-over-year to 21.1% or $148 million demonstrating continued success in offsetting inflationary headwinds and supply chain challenges, while also leveraging higher volume and productivity initiatives throughout fiscal 2023. Considering these factors, in addition to the quality of our backlog, we do anticipate that we can maintain this profitability level on a total-year basis in fiscal 2024, and notwithstanding the lower volume and profitability impact resulting from seasonality in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were higher by $8 million versus the prior year. Overall, net SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues were lower versus the prior year by 200 basis points at 11.3% of revenues in fiscal 2023 versus 13.3% in the prior year.

We reported net income of $54.5 million or $4.50 per diluted share compared to $13.7 million or $1.15 per diluted share in the prior year. During fiscal 2023, we recognized $0.38 per diluted share of gains from unusual items which include order cancellations and a noncash tax credit resulting from the reversal of a valuation allowance previously established in our United Kingdom entity. Total year fiscal 2023 operating cash flow generated was $183 million versus a cash usage of $4 million in the prior year. At the end of fiscal 2023, we had cash and short-term investments of $279 million, $163 million higher than our fiscal 2022 year-end position reflecting the growth in our backlog and the associated advanced payments for the large industrial projects combined with strong working capital management.

As we navigate through the coming fiscal year, we anticipate that our cash balance will continue to build as a result of the large projects in backlog before cash levels plateau and ultimately recede somewhat towards the middle or the back half of fiscal 2024 as a direct result of increasing working capital requirements in order to support project execution. The company holds zero long-term debt. Finally, in October 2023, we entered into a third amendment of our credit facility with Bank of America and included Texas Capital Bank as an additional lender under this agreement. Combined, this amendment increased our facility capacity to $150 million from the previous ceiling of $125 million. As we utilize this facility solely for commercial letters of credit, we felt that this was a prudent action in order to ensure our continued success across our end markets.

Looking forward, we remain optimistic that the commercial momentum across our core end markets will remain robust throughout fiscal 2024. We are also encouraged by the profitability resulting from the operating leverage as well as the commercial levers implemented over the past several quarters, and will remain acutely focused on executing our growing backlog as we navigate through fiscal 2024. As we continue to assess the impact of these levers and associated quality of our backlog, a notwithstanding the typical project challenges of timing and mix, we anticipate our total year margins for fiscal 2024 to be similar to what we experienced in fiscal '23. Considering these variables, in addition to the strong commercial outlook across most of our end markets as well as our liquidity position and the strength of our balance sheet we are confident that we can sustain the solid results that we've delivered in fiscal 2023 and continue this into fiscal 2024.

At this point, we'll be happy to answer your questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from John Franzreb with Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

