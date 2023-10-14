Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shareholders have earned a 290% return over the last year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) share price has soared 280% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 34% gain in the last three months. It is also impressive that the stock is up 211% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Powell Industries was able to grow EPS by 343% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 280% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Powell Industries, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Powell Industries, it has a TSR of 290% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Powell Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 290% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Powell Industries , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

