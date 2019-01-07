Powell Muddies Fed’s Monetary Message to Calm Markets for Now

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has managed to assuage fickle financial markets by muddying the central bank’s monetary message. The question is how long that pacification strategy will work.

Speaking to economists in Atlanta on Jan. 4, Powell raised the possibility of a pause in the Fed’s interest-rate hiking campaign and an alteration in its balance sheet reduction plans in response to the downside risks that investors perceive to the economy. That formulation was a lot less clear than just over two weeks ago, when Powell highlighted policy-maker projections of two rate increases this year, on top of the four in 2018, and said he didn’t see the Fed changing its balance sheet plans.

“By delivering what traders wished to hear regarding policy flexibility, Chairman Powell managed to interrupt a self-feeding market selloff that risked contaminating economic fundamentals,’’ Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, said in an email. The S&P 500 Index jumped 3.4 percent on Friday in response, though the stock gauge is still off about 14 percent from its September peak.

The problem is that Powell doesn’t seem to buy in to investors’ worst fears about the economic outlook and the adverse market impact of the Fed’s cutback in its $4.1 trillion bond portfolio. That could lead to renewed turbulence as the Fed and other central banks seek to normalize monetary policy at a time of cross currents in the global economy.

“Central banks will continue to face headwinds largely outside their control and a new reality, that of transitioning from volatility repressors to contributors.” El-Erian said.

In contrast to the recession chatter recently making the rounds in financial markets, Powell delivered a positive assessment of the U.S. economic outlook to the American Economic Association’s annual meeting. “U.S. data seem to be on track to sustain good momentum in to the New Year,’’ he said.

Fed Unity

That view was bolstered by the release just hours before of a blockbuster jobs report for December, and was backed by Powell’s two predecessors -- Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke -- who appeared together with him in Atlanta in a rare show of public unity. While the two former Fed chairs forecast slower growth ahead, neither saw signs of a recession.

“Growth is likely to slow quite a bit next year, but still likely end up being above the growth rate of potential, which is consistent with a strong labor market and maybe even some further tightening,” Yellen said.

Building on a comment by Yellen that the Fed in the past has often killed expansions by jacking up rates to fight too-high inflation, Bernanke said he didn’t see anyone “hiding behind the curtain’’ waiting to slay the current upturn, including the central bank.

Two-Sided Risks

The Federal Open Market Committee has the flexibility to respond to the economic data and the markets so as to manage the economic risks “that are obviously on both sides” -- up and down, Bernanke said.

The two former central bank chairs also threw their support behind Powell and Fed independence following months of escalating criticism from Donald Trump. The president has vented about the Fed in tweets and interviews, and Bloomberg News reported Dec. 21 that he’d discussed firing Powell over his frustration with rate hikes. Powell said last week he wouldn’t resign if the president asked him to step down.

The Fed chief said the markets are “well ahead of the data’’ in the U.S. and are pricing in downside risks, particularly internationally. He acknowledged that recent economic reports out of China were mixed, but noted that the Chinese authorities are responding with additional stimulus.

“China and the rest of emerging Asia should continue to expand at a still solid pace this year,” Powell said in a forecast that stands in sharp contrast to market fears of a hard landing in the world’s second biggest economy.

Former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson said that China “is under a microscope’’

“Any issue they have is going to be magnified in the market,’’ he told economists in Atlanta on Jan. 5.

Balance Sheet

It was on the Fed’s balance sheet -- and its impact on the markets -- that Powell seemed to be most at odds with investors, many of whom worry that the central bank’s ongoing reduction in its bond holdings is draining too much liquidity from the financial system. And it was here where the chairman’s monetary message appeared to be most muddied.

